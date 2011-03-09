« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions  (Read 5910 times)

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 09:19:31 pm »
Im still staggered that despite all the attempts at education that have been made in this thread by people far more patient than me, we are still getting Wheres the money John type posts.

Theres lots of potential for discussing FSGs strategy and how we compete with countries, as well as the future of the game, but its clear that theres parts of our fan base that are just not interested in reality and just want to bash FSG. Despite not presenting a viable alternative to them.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 09:20:27 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 09:03:51 pm
FSG being the materminds behind the super league is enough to not want them here imo. Thats without all the other stuff theyve done and their tightarse  ways.

Why purchase a football club if your gonna whinge about having to pay obscene wages thats the way it is in this day and age. They have took us as far as they can now.

 :wellin You'll catch a few with that in fairness
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,843
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 09:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:12:57 pm
What age are you, 12?  :lmao

He's a massive WUM. All he's done in the last few weeks (other than calling Keita shit and explaining how Roy Keane is better) is complain about the owners constantly.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,275
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 09:25:10 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Yesterday at 09:03:51 pm
FSG being the materminds behind the super league is enough to not want them here imo. Thats without all the other stuff theyve done and their tightarse  ways.

Why purchase a football club if your gonna whinge about having to pay obscene wages thats the way it is in this day and age. They have took us as far as they can now.

Got it - against the super league proposal that would have limited the spending of the likes of City and PSG but for obscene wages that only human rights abusers and oligarchs can afford.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 09:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:25:10 pm
Got it - against the super league proposal that would have limited the spending of the likes of City and PSG but for obscene wages that only human rights abusers and oligarchs can afford.

I think its absolute pie in the sky to think that the Super League would have really done anything of the sort, maybe for a bit but the likes of City, PSG and Chelsea would take the piss, take it to CAS, drag it out for fucking ages and then probably win. If the Super League was actually interested in kicking these clubs into touch then they didnt need to invite them in the first place.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 04:01:51 pm
As Roy says though, a sustainable model was what most of us wished for in the last days of H&G.

A big caveat to that was, we all naively thought FFP was going to be a thing. I was very bullish about our ability to compete on spending if it was going to be a case of spend what you earn. It was the dream really.

Sadly the reality is very different. Its starting to looks like sustainability isnt going to cut it. With FFP effectively in the bin, FSGs masterplan is in bits and we are all approaching a bit of a crossroads. Keep owners with a relatively straight moral compass, but slide backwards, or sell our soul to some devil. Its looking a bit bleak. The PL is going to hell in a handbasket on its current trajectory.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,348
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 09:30:09 pm »
If someone can find me a person/country/state/alien race that wants to buy us for £3 Billion and then spend more money  so John Henry sells up I'm all for it.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 09:36:10 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:01:09 pm
But it's still an "if" mate.
Let's just step back..
We don't even know what he's asking for or if we're willing to pay that.

Some negotiations take long, as you know. The "vacuum"/uncertainty it creates is understandable, but we're not at the downed-tools/stalled stage... not yet anyway.

Yes agree I think he will sign contract in the end.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,843
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 09:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:36:10 pm
Yes agree I think he will sign contract in the end.

He will, and then the ones complaining that we should pay him "whatever he wants" will then switch and complain that our wage bill is too high and we cannot spend more on transfers  ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,107
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 09:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:54:13 pm
And if we cant afford it then what have we been doing all these years when the argument has been the reason why were outspent by mid table clubs is so we can keep hold of our better players? If we cant afford it on the back of our most successful time as a club in 30 years when will be able to afford it? And who do we replace Salah with who wont come with a sizeable fee plus similar wages?

See, this is what Im talking about.  What mid table club has outspent us?  Please Id love to hear how LFC spending every penny of their £400 to £500m yearly revenue is somehow offset by a team having a net spend of £50m or whatever while their annual turnover is a 1/3rd of ours.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 09:43:35 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm
A big caveat to that was, we all naively thought FFP was going to be a thing. I was very bullish about our ability to compete on spending if it was going to be a case of spend what you earn. It was the dream really.

Sadly the reality is very different. Its starting to looks like sustainability isnt going to cut it. With FFP effectively in the bin, FSGs masterplan is in bits and we are all approaching a bit of a crossroads. Keep owners with a relatively straight moral compass, but slide backwards, or sell our soul to some devil. Its looking a bit bleak. The PL is going to hell in a handbasket on its current trajectory.
How would you view Utd ability to compete? Theyre spending lots, its just they are spending it badly. Whats happened to Utd given where they were pre Glazers is incredible really and even post Abramovich my big fear was a Man Utd that virtually printed money and spent less than 50% on wages.

I agree with you about football governance though and whether its the PL or Europe something needs to be done because an environment that pits countries against private companies is unsustainable in the long run and will lead to the break up of the game as we know it.

In the meantime, I think we have the scale to match Utds turnover that allows them to spend at the levels they do. It wont guarantee success, but Id rather that than be a despots plaything. Put it this way, because we have been properly run for over a decade now, we are in the best shape we could be to at least have a fighting chance of competing.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:40:29 pm
See, this is what Im talking about.  What mid table club has outspent us?  Please Id love to hear how LFC spending every penny of their £400 to £500m yearly revenue is somehow offset by a team having a net spend of £50m or whatever while their annual turnover is a 1/3rd of ours.

What years are you talking about because for example without even looking I know a few clubs outspent us 20/21 season, Aston Villa, Palace, West Ham at a hunch. 19/20 season Everton Newcastle Brighton and so on.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:37:09 pm
He will, and then the ones complaining that we should pay him "whatever he wants" will then switch and complain that our wage bill is too high and we cannot spend more on transfers  ;D ;D

 ;D

You got me.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,455
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 09:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:14:07 pm
And you can guarantee if they bought us, that would be the one that makes the Premier League step in and sort things out

So very true
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,107
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 09:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm
What years are you talking about because for example without even looking I know a few clubs outspent us 20/21 season, Aston Villa, Palace, West Ham at a hunch. 19/20 season Everton Newcastle Brighton and so on.

I don't think you even comprehend what I'm saying to be honest.  Aston Villa's turnover was £113m in 19/20 and their owner kicking in £100m to cover their losses from transfers and increased wages isn't even half of what LFC spent.  How are those commensurate figures?  I swear it's just a shell game to most of you.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,786
  • ....mmm
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 10:30:45 pm »
He did this interview six weeks ago, since then we've heard from jornos and Klopp that things are progressing.

Why the uproar today?
Logged
:D

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,030
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 10:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:30:45 pm
He did this interview six weeks ago, since then we've heard from jornos and Klopp that things are progressing.

Why the uproar today?

Because Mo made some comments, and it always seems to cause a mass panic by some people in the fan base. I still think they will come to a compromise but it will take time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,047
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 10:39:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:34:59 pm
Because Mo made some comments, and it always seems to cause a mass panic by some people in the fan base. I still think they will come to a compromise but it will take time.

And someone's got to pay for his new hat, not to mention his string vest.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm »
Alot of our money goes on wages we have almost every1 on 100k+ and others on 200k+ a week so thats like say 2/3m a week in wages it is alot over a year 112m to say 168 a year is alot
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,843
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 10:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm
Alot of our money goes on wages we have almost every1 on 100k+ and others on 200k+ a week so thats like say 2/3m a week in wages it is alot over a year 112m to say 168 a year is alot

Double it. Add a shit load more. Then you're close to what we pay a year.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:52:39 pm
Ferguson never sold a player of Salahs quality in his prime who wanted to stay, Ronaldo left because he wanted to go Madrid, Beckham wasnt a patch on Salah, neither was Ruud who was sold because of his negative influence to the team and of course the young player who would later turn into the best player in the world( Ronaldo). Top clubs the likes of Madrid and co do not sale the best player in the world in their primes.
Quote from: smig on Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm
The guy is about to turn 30 and is getting better and better. He's been consistently brilliant since he walked through the door. There is absolutely no indication that he's going to slow down over the next 3/4 years. You don't sell a player like Salah without significantly making this side worse, regardless of who comes in to replace him.

Firstly. I'm not saying we should sell Mo. I'm largely in the camp of his playing days at a top level will be lengthened due to his attitude and professionalism.

Also, I love the lad. He works his tits off game in game out, barely misses a minute, and delivers consistently throughout the season against all levels of opponents, home and away, regardless of pressure levels. He's comfortably in the top 3 players I've seen play since I properly started watching us.

All that said, for anyone to immediately dismiss questions and concerns around his age, the value and length of contract is shortsighted and biased. These are completely rational concerns. It's become cliche at this point, but for good reason, that you only need to see the mess Barcelona got themselves in by the increasing wages of Messi as he aged and then the knock-on effect across the rest of the squad.

Alongside the risk of offering the contract is the other risk of not being able to get a contract done. It's another perfectly understandable question to ask - if we can't get it done, is it wise to let him walk on a free in 18 months? This isn't a 30/40 million pound fee, like the Wijnaldum and Can cases, that we're ignoring. More like treble that, and that may be at the low end of the value.

Fact is, none of us know the figures being requested by Mo and his agents either in terms of monetary compensation or length of time. Whilst we can see and appreciate his dedication and professionalism to his craft, we're all, mostly, amateurs in that field too. We all have our opinions, but for the questions to be immediately dismissed, or written off as 'FSG are a bunch of tight c*nts' is just stupid.

Also, as it stands, Chelsea are the European Champions and Manchester City are the Premier League Champions. Neither have Mo Salah in their teams. The point being, as fucking brilliant as he is, it's teams that win trophies and they don't have to have the best player in the world in them to do so.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,030
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:39:08 pm
And someone's got to pay for his new hat, not to mention his string vest.

😀 what where those photos all about anyway?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 10:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:43:35 pm
How would you view Utd ability to compete? Theyre spending lots, its just they are spending it badly. Whats happened to Utd given where they were pre Glazers is incredible really and even post Abramovich my big fear was a Man Utd that virtually printed money and spent less than 50% on wages.

I agree with you about football governance though and whether its the PL or Europe something needs to be done because an environment that pits countries against private companies is unsustainable in the long run and will lead to the break up of the game as we know it.

In the meantime, I think we have the scale to match Utds turnover that allows them to spend at the levels they do. It wont guarantee success, but Id rather that than be a despots plaything. Put it this way, because we have been properly run for over a decade now, we are in the best shape we could be to at least have a fighting chance of competing.

I'd love for us to be able to match Man Utd spending. If you say we are approaching their levels of revenue, then I believe you.

But if that's the case, then why aren't we matching their outlay? They've spent several times the money we've spent over the past few years. Is it really about the stadium? Man Utd have also had C19 and contract renewals to deal with.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,420
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm
😀 what where those photos all about anyway?

GQ wanted to make Man City angry.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,843
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:50:19 pm
I'd love for us to be able to match Man Utd spending. If you say we are approaching their levels of revenue, then I believe you.

But if that's the case, then why aren't we matching their outlay? They've spent several times the money we've spent over the past few years. Is it really about the stadium? Man Utd have also had C19 and contract renewals to deal with.

In 2017 United had nearly £400m in cash, this has been decimated somewhat since then, mostly going on transfer spending.

Revenue wise, their high was £627m in 2019, this dropped due to not being in the CL and COVID to £509 in 2020 (we were £490m). 2021 theirs dropped to £494m. It will rise again with CL income though.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,047
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 10:57:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm
😀 what where those photos all about anyway?

He's competing with the fashion icon that is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. :D
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 10:58:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm
In 2017 United had nearly £400m in cash, this has been decimated somewhat since then, mostly going on transfer spending.

Revenue wise, their high was £627m in 2019, this dropped due to not being in the CL and COVID to £509 in 2020 (we were £490m). 2021 theirs dropped to £494m. It will rise again with CL income though.

So it was a £400m pot of legacy gold they were sat on that they have squandered?

So now rather than us reach their levels of spending, they actually drop down to ours?
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,843
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 11:07:22 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:58:10 pm
So it was a £400m pot of legacy gold they were sat on that they have squandered?

So now rather than us reach their levels of spending, they actually drop down to ours?

Yeah, they've spent a lot of the family silver.

to be honest it's a bit of both - we've massively increased ours, and continue to do so, and they've decreased as they've dropped down the league.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 11:26:24 pm »
I can understand the club wanting to keep our wage bill sensible and not overstretch it. I can understand being reticent to give a lengthy, very expensive contract to a player who will soon be 30.

What I can't really understand though, is some of our actions if the above are genuine concerns. In the past 18 months we've given contracts/extensions to 3 other players in similar positions (long term contracts on huge wages to players in and around 30). You can understand the logic with van Dijk - CBs generally age better, he's genuinely the best in the world, and prior to Pickford's intervention he seldom got injured. With Thiago and Henderson though, we've committed c. £200k a pop to players who are injury prone and in the latter's case seem to be demonstrably slowing down. We got a combined 40 PL starts from the pair last season, and whilst Henderson's availability has improved this season his performances have not (and I say this as a big Hendo fan). Not that long ago, we extended Milner to 36 on pretty lucrative terms given his relative on-pitch role in the squad. I mean, based on availability alone you could argue that a £200k contract for Thiago equates to a £400k contract for Salah, and that's before even getting into quality or the impact they have for us on the pitch.

On the face of it, I don't really have a problem with a policy that tends to not give astronomical wages to players over the age of 30, since 9 times out of 10, you wiil be overpaying them (maybe massively) in their final year or two (see any number of examples from the PL and beyond). But if you're going to make exceptions (which you have to be prepared to do) then make the right ones? You know, like when you have the best player in the world? Seems like we've made a fair few exceptions in recent years, but none of those add as much to this club on the pitch as Salah does.

I do think there is a wider debate about the size of our wage bill and the efficiency of it, but I don't think Salah should be punished for that. Sell/release any one of the three midfielders we never bloody use, replace them with one player who is consistently fit and pushing for a starting spot, and put the money to better use.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:28:41 pm by Haggis36 »
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,723
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 11:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:19:31 pm
Im still staggered that despite all the attempts at education that have been made in this thread by people far more patient than me, we are still getting Wheres the money John type posts.

Theres lots of potential for discussing FSGs strategy and how we compete with countries, as well as the future of the game, but its clear that theres parts of our fan base that are just not interested in reality and just want to bash FSG. Despite not presenting a viable alternative to them.

[/quo
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm
Firstly. I'm not saying we should sell Mo. I'm largely in the camp of his playing days at a top level will be lengthened due to his attitude and professionalism.

Also, I love the lad. He works his tits off game in game out, barely misses a minute, and delivers consistently throughout the season against all levels of opponents, home and away, regardless of pressure levels. He's comfortably in the top 3 players I've seen play since I properly started watching us.

All that said, for anyone to immediately dismiss questions and concerns around his age, the value and length of contract is shortsighted and biased. These are completely rational concerns. It's become cliche at this point, but for good reason, that you only need to see the mess Barcelona got themselves in by the increasing wages of Messi as he aged and then the knock-on effect across the rest of the squad.

Alongside the risk of offering the contract is the other risk of not being able to get a contract done. It's another perfectly understandable question to ask - if we can't get it done, is it wise to let him walk on a free in 18 months? This isn't a 30/40 million pound fee, like the Wijnaldum and Can cases, that we're ignoring. More like treble that, and that may be at the low end of the value.

Fact is, none of us know the figures being requested by Mo and his agents either in terms of monetary compensation or length of time. Whilst we can see and appreciate his dedication and professionalism to his craft, we're all, mostly, amateurs in that field too. We all have our opinions, but for the questions to be immediately dismissed, or written off as 'FSG are a bunch of tight c*nts' is just stupid.

Also, as it stands, Chelsea are the European Champions and Manchester City are the Premier League Champions. Neither have Mo Salah in their teams. The point being, as fucking brilliant as he is, it's teams that win trophies and they don't have to have the best player in the world in them to do so.

On that last point: yes it is teams that win those trophies. But Salah is a key component of ours that has given us an edge. And each window both Chelsea and City are widening the range of options they have in their teams. He's our strongest attacking card and so to weaken our hand while others are doing the opposite...

I think there is a middle ground: it's not right to say anyone who criticises FSG should bog off, unless they have a Sovreign Wealth Fund on the phone or living in their spare room!

Our football club is capable of punching with the best teams in Europe and has an amazing history of winning league titles. In order to stay in these conversations, something over modest investment in the overall playing staff will be needed, otherwise we risk returning to being 'top four contenders' and a damp squib ending to Klopp's tenure.

Now we cannot - and shouldn't - try to keep up with City spending, but if we can't buy (for example) a quality forward, a quality midfielder and (say) a spare right-back for cover, then what is going on?

I can fully understand us being careful with our spending and strategic with it, but let's see what we do in the summer, as well as the contract conclusion with Salah. Either Liverpool are going into Klopp's last couple of years with intent, or we're not.

If we are not, then the sustainability bros on here will have an awful lot of cheerleading and explaining to do.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,251
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 11:34:10 pm »
The crux of the issue for me is that FSG have seen the value of LFC rise ridiculously, we are talking about an asset now worth billions. Instead of reinvesting part of the RedBall money back into the club, they have instead loaned the Club money for the Main Stand, training ground and ARE. The increase in value of LFC has been used to part fund the acquisition of the Penguins.

Whilst that is happening, we have had virtually no spend on transfers.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,843
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 11:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:34:10 pm
The crux of the issue for me is that FSG have seen the value of LFC rise ridiculously, we are talking about an asset now worth billions. Instead of reinvesting part of the RedBall money back into the club, they have instead loaned the Club money for the Main Stand, training ground and ARE. The increase in value of LFC has been used to part fund the acquisition of the Penguins.

Whilst that is happening, we have had virtually no spend on transfers.

Just to fact check this, Al has literally fuck all to back up that money has or has not been put into the club from the RedBallBird deal.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,348
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #352 on: Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm »
Al is here, now the party can go up one or two notches.  8)
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #353 on: Today at 12:02:51 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:34:10 pm
The crux of the issue for me is that FSG have seen the value of LFC rise ridiculously, we are talking about an asset now worth billions. Instead of reinvesting part of the RedBall money back into the club, they have instead loaned the Club money for the Main Stand, training ground and ARE. The increase in value of LFC has been used to part fund the acquisition of the Penguins.

Whilst that is happening, we have had virtually no spend on transfers.

Part of the issue is that FSG has more shareholders and interests than those listed as directors of the club do we can't always come first, as much as us fans would like it to be the case.

Secondly - we have it confirmed how the Main Stand was financed but we have not had the accounts covering the training ground and ARE so let's wait for them before stating for certain whether the deal is the same for them
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #354 on: Today at 12:07:08 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:39:08 pm
And someone's got to pay for his new hat, not to mention his string vest.

I'll chip in for nipple tassels.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,251
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #355 on: Today at 12:12:12 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:40:37 pm
Just to fact check this, Al has literally fuck all to back up that money has or has not been put into the club from the RedBallBird deal.

Let me guess, it is the classic, we won't know until we see the account's gambit. Then when the accounts are published it is followed up by the 'well the accounts are only a snapshot' bollocks.

I think it is pretty clear that they used the increase in value of LFC and their other franchises to sell off a chunk of FSG for £562m and then spent a similar amount on the penguins. Whilst at the same time continuing to have a tiny Net spend on transfers.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,843
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #356 on: Today at 12:16:18 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:12:12 am
Let me guess, it is the classic, we won't know until we see the account's gambit.

Oh I'm sorry mate, I forgot you prefer the old "Let's just assume something is the case and pretend that is fact" shtick. We may as well just make up anything and argue about it in that case...


Quote
Then when the accounts are published it is followed up by the 'well the accounts are only a snapshot' bollocks.

Well no, because the accounts are fact. They've either put money into the club or they haven't. You know that though, don't do an impression of some of the others today who are clueless, I actually have more respect for you than that.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,251
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #357 on: Today at 12:28:31 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:16:18 am
Oh I'm sorry mate, I forgot you prefer the old "Let's just assume something is the case and pretend that is fact" shtick. We may as well just make up anything and argue about it in that case...


Well no, because the accounts are fact. They've either put money into the club or they haven't. You know that though, don't do an impression of some of the others today who are clueless, I actually have more respect for you than that.

The accounts as you know will only tell us what has happened in the past. Personally, I think all we can do is to use their past actions to judge what they are likely to have done. For me, I think it is quite clear how they operate. They run their franchises as a business. They want their franchises to break even and are quite happy for the franchises and LFC to spend what they earn, whilst they make their money from the huge increase in valuation of their sporting interests.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #358 on: Today at 12:36:58 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:02:51 am
Part of the issue is that FSG has more shareholders and interests than those listed as directors of the club do we can't always come first, as much as us fans would like it to be the case.

Secondly - we have it confirmed how the Main Stand was financed but we have not had the accounts covering the training ground and ARE so let's wait for them before stating for certain whether the deal is the same for them

I believe from what I have read that the main stand, the training ground etc were paid for buy FSG in the form of a 200m loan 0% interest , (zero)  which we are paying back, and have paid back something like 50m , but with covid and the behind closed doors games we have lost millions on revenue so its taking longer, whether this is the reason idk
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 