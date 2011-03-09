I can understand the club wanting to keep our wage bill sensible and not overstretch it. I can understand being reticent to give a lengthy, very expensive contract to a player who will soon be 30.



What I can't really understand though, is some of our actions if the above are genuine concerns. In the past 18 months we've given contracts/extensions to 3 other players in similar positions (long term contracts on huge wages to players in and around 30). You can understand the logic with van Dijk - CBs generally age better, he's genuinely the best in the world, and prior to Pickford's intervention he seldom got injured. With Thiago and Henderson though, we've committed c. £200k a pop to players who are injury prone and in the latter's case seem to be demonstrably slowing down. We got a combined 40 PL starts from the pair last season, and whilst Henderson's availability has improved this season his performances have not (and I say this as a big Hendo fan). Not that long ago, we extended Milner to 36 on pretty lucrative terms given his relative on-pitch role in the squad. I mean, based on availability alone you could argue that a £200k contract for Thiago equates to a £400k contract for Salah, and that's before even getting into quality or the impact they have for us on the pitch.



On the face of it, I don't really have a problem with a policy that tends to not give astronomical wages to players over the age of 30, since 9 times out of 10, you wiil be overpaying them (maybe massively) in their final year or two (see any number of examples from the PL and beyond). But if you're going to make exceptions (which you have to be prepared to do) then make the right ones? You know, like when you have the best player in the world? Seems like we've made a fair few exceptions in recent years, but none of those add as much to this club on the pitch as Salah does.



I do think there is a wider debate about the size of our wage bill and the efficiency of it, but I don't think Salah should be punished for that. Sell/release any one of the three midfielders we never bloody use, replace them with one player who is consistently fit and pushing for a starting spot, and put the money to better use.