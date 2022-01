As Roy says though, a sustainable model was what most of us wished for in the last days of H&G.



A big caveat to that was, we all naively thought FFP was going to be a thing. I was very bullish about our ability to compete on spending if it was going to be a case of spend what you earn. It was the dream really.Sadly the reality is very different. Itís starting to looks like sustainability isnít going to cut it. With FFP effectively in the bin, FSGs masterplan is in bits and we are all approaching a bit of a crossroads. Keep owners with a relatively straight moral compass, but slide backwards, or sell our soul to some devil. Itís looking a bit bleak. The PL is going to hell in a handbasket on its current trajectory.