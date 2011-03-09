I should add that this is less about quibbling the specifics of individual figures and more about approach. I've always advocated selling players at their peak valuation and I'd happily sell Salah this summer if it meant getting Haaland or someone equally good to replace him. But if your approach is that you're unwilling to spend money on transfers or generate serious transfer income because you want to keep your best players and then you don't do that either, is your aim actually to win things?



It's also worth looking at Arsenal, who spent money on infrastructure rather than players because they had a great manager and top-class scouting and youth systems. Their best players ran their contracts down or left at cut-price rates to win things elsewhere. We have an advantage right now but there's nothing stopping other teams building up data and youth systems as good or more advanced than ours.



Of course all this is hypothetical because we don't know what the sticking points are, but Salah can make demands because we allowed Mane and Firmino to stay to the point where they also have under 18 months left on their contracts, their output has visibly declined and we're more dependent on him for goals - if you think it's a coincidence this interview came out at the point he's missing a few games you're naive. Trying to keep a winning team together indefinitely comes with its own problems and we're seeing them now.