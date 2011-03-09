I don't understand most of what you have said there so I am going to go on the attack and say you are making all this stuff up.
Shit - you have just sussed the entire industry. The ICAEW Guild of Assassins is going to be after you.
For anyone who does need few pointers -
Profit and loss - all income and expenditure in the year. This also includes certain amounts that are not cash I or E but are included due to accounting conventions.
Usual items will be depreciation (a fraction of the value of the assets), deferred or accrued income (if you buy your season ticket for the 21/22 season on 28th May 2021 the club has to push that income into the May 22 year so it the season matches up), some other stuff.
Balance sheet - this is where you show the bank account, who you owe money to, who owes you money and the fixed ssets.
Fixed Assets may be players, the stadium, a computer etc. What they have in common is that they have a useful life of more than one year and so you can't account for them all in one go.
If a player comes in on a 5 year contract for 100m then your Profit and Loss will show 20m in each year.
The reason the sales income is show immediately is that the instant the sales is finalised then the player no longer provides any benefit to the club.
Cash flow statement - as above not every expense is a cash expense
This statement acts to take out all the accounting bullshit and just show the literal money in and out through the year