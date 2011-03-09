« previous next »
Hazell

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #240 on: Today at 06:19:33 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 05:19:23 pm
No - they are what are called "capital" items and would be shown on the balance sheet under Tangible Fixed Assets.

The depreciation of them would fall under the operating profit/loss and that would be a % of the cost each year for the expected useful life.

Key here is PROFIT =/= CASH

On the accounts there is a Statement of Cashflows that takes the profit figure and extracts all "non cash" items from the P&L and then brings in cash inflows and outflows from the balance sheet to get what is effectively a cash profit.

They should do away with the accruals basis in accounting, it'd make things a lot easier when discussing transfers :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

ianburns252

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #241 on: Today at 06:26:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:19:33 pm
They should do away with the accruals basis in accounting, it'd make things a lot easier when discussing transfers :P

But how ever will clubs come up with entirely made up expenses on incomes post year end to bring into the year to fluff the figures in whichever direction the club needs it to go?
killer-heels

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #242 on: Today at 06:30:33 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 05:19:23 pm
No - they are what are called "capital" items and would be shown on the balance sheet under Tangible Fixed Assets.

The depreciation of them would fall under the operating profit/loss and that would be a % of the cost each year for the expected useful life.

Key here is PROFIT =/= CASH

On the accounts there is a Statement of Cashflows that takes the profit figure and extracts all "non cash" items from the P&L and then brings in cash inflows and outflows from the balance sheet to get what is effectively a cash profit.

I don't understand most of what you have said there so I am going to go on the attack and say you are making all this stuff up.
dutchkop

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #243 on: Today at 06:32:43 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:09:03 pm
Salah was abysmal in that game. I think he should reduce his demands to about £50k a week based on that.

 ::)
Sheer Magnetism

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #244 on: Today at 06:32:45 pm
I should add that this is less about quibbling the specifics of individual figures and more about approach. I've always advocated selling players at their peak valuation and I'd happily sell Salah this summer if it meant getting Haaland or someone equally good to replace him. But if your approach is that you're unwilling to spend money on transfers or generate serious transfer income because you want to keep your best players and then you don't do that either, is your aim actually to win things?

It's also worth looking at Arsenal, who spent money on infrastructure rather than players because they had a great manager and top-class scouting and youth systems. Their best players ran their contracts down or left at cut-price rates to win things elsewhere. We have an advantage right now but there's nothing stopping other teams building up data and youth systems as good or more advanced than ours.

Of course all this is hypothetical because we don't know what the sticking points are, but Salah can make demands because we allowed Mane and Firmino to stay to the point where they also have under 18 months left on their contracts, their output has visibly declined and we're more dependent on him for goals - if you think it's a coincidence this interview came out at the point he's missing a few games you're naive. Trying to keep a winning team together indefinitely comes with its own problems and we're seeing them now.
Hazell

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #245 on: Today at 06:33:29 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 06:26:11 pm
But how ever will clubs come up with entirely made up expenses on incomes post year end to bring into the year to fluff the figures in whichever direction the club needs it to go?

Good question. Although if I had my way, I'd make it mandatory for company accounts to be published under cash accounting. That way, we could have a proper transfer discussion.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

royhendo

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #246 on: Today at 06:36:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:30:33 pm
I don't understand most of what you have said there so I am going to go on the attack and say you are making all this stuff up.

;D
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

killer-heels

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #247 on: Today at 06:38:50 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:09:03 pm
Salah was abysmal in that game. I think he should reduce his demands to about £50k a week based on that.

£1m to £50k a week? Bloody hell that must have been one hell of a bad performance.
ianburns252

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #248 on: Today at 06:39:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:30:33 pm
I don't understand most of what you have said there so I am going to go on the attack and say you are making all this stuff up.

Shit - you have just sussed the entire industry. The ICAEW Guild of Assassins is going to be after you.

For anyone who does need few pointers -

Profit and loss - all income and expenditure in the year. This also includes certain amounts that are not cash I or E but are included due to accounting conventions.

Usual items will be depreciation (a fraction of the value of the assets), deferred or accrued income (if you buy your season ticket for the 21/22 season on 28th May 2021 the club  has to push that income into the May 22 year so it the season matches up), some other stuff.

Balance sheet - this is where you show the bank account, who you owe money to, who owes you money and the fixed ssets.

Fixed Assets may be players, the stadium, a computer etc. What they have in common is that they have a useful life of more than one year and so you can't account for them all in one go.

If a player comes in on a 5 year contract for 100m then your Profit and Loss will show 20m in each year.

The reason the sales income is show immediately is that the instant the sales is finalised then the player no longer provides any benefit to the club.

Cash flow statement - as above not every expense is a cash expense

This statement acts to take out all the accounting bullshit and just show the literal money in and out through the year
Samie

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #249 on: Today at 06:41:41 pm
How is RAWK affording you?  :o
Fromola

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #250 on: Today at 06:41:53 pm
If he left because we wouldn't pay him the going rate then imagine what that'll do to the dressing room, as well as the fanbase. It's basically waving the white flag as a football club.

I don't think we've ever lost a top player for that reason, possibly Macca just after the Bosman came in and we were slow to react to it. We've lost players because of the mess we were in under the last owners or because Barca/Real were seen as better options, but we didn't have Klopp in charge then.

We have to generate our own transfer revenue every year via sales, so the idea we can't pay the going rate to Mo won't wash. Nor will selling him in the summer just so we can sign a midfielder wand a forward of high quality.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Barneylfc∗

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #251 on: Today at 06:44:40 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 06:32:43 pm
::)

Just in case it wasn't abundantly clear - I was not being serious in the slightest.
killer-heels

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #252 on: Today at 06:44:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:41:41 pm
How is RAWK affording you?  :o

He hasn't nailed the owners so that means he is definitely on FSG's payroll. I reckon he is Tom Werner or that guy who actually bothers to live here.
Barneylfc∗

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #253 on: Today at 06:48:06 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:41:53 pm
It's basically waving the white flag as a football club.


No it isn't. Salah isn't bigger than the club.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #254 on: Today at 06:48:59 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:48:06 pm
No it isn't. Salah isn't bigger than the club.

Exactly
CraigDS

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #255 on: Today at 06:49:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:41:41 pm
How is RAWK affording you?  :o

We made a big profit when we sold Uruguayan36 to the Barca forum.
Dr. Beaker

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #256 on: Today at 06:50:09 pm
How does amortisation work when you buy someone relatively cheaply and then turn them into a megastar?
ianburns252

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #257 on: Today at 06:52:17 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:50:09 pm
How does amortisation work when you buy someone relatively cheaply and then turn them into a megastar?

At cost. So Coutinho's Amort was only ever on the 10m fee

Training costs are p&l so Trent is accounted for as 0 even though his value is much higher
Dr. Beaker

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #258 on: Today at 06:53:39 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 06:52:17 pm
At cost. So Coutinho's Amort was only ever on the 10m fee
  :thumbup
Hazell

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #259 on: Today at 07:02:38 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:24:41 pm
We're gonna be at each other's throats once Klopp leaves, aren't we?

It'll be like 2015 all over again

That is a genuine concern for me for a couple of reasons. We'd be losing a genius manager and whoever we get is unlikely to be on his level but I can accept that. More concerning, like you say, is the arguments about absolutely everything if we're not at the top or even competing. It's going to be a nightmare.

Roy said earlier that when Hicks and Gillett were here, we wanted owners who would allow us to live within our means and we've got exactly that. I was the same and so am not going to complain about how the club is run by FSG - sometimes it's been rocky on the pitch and more recently it's been great but I wouldn't change it. It might mean we're not going to be at this level as consistently as we might otherwise be if we had different owners but that's the trade off I guess. It also allows me to enjoy us right now (it's great!) instead of constantly complaining about not spending enough every time we drop points.
newterp

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #260 on: Today at 07:04:30 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 06:52:17 pm
At cost. So Coutinho's Amort was only ever on the 10m fee



VoldAmort?
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #261 on: Today at 07:05:25 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:16:41 pm
You see, this is what I like to see, someone with hard numbers to back up their arguments as opposed to wild claims like £1 million a week salaries or 'hundreds of millions of pounds of losses per year'.

I'll concede your point on the raw figures but this is due to purchases being amoritised and sales booked immediately, the amounts paid and generated from transfers are still roughly the same give or take the odd add-on. If we sell a player after a year we still have to pay the full amount for them. It evens out in the long run, and even these years include a fair amount of the amoritised fees for the big purchases in 2016 to 2018. You could just as easily point out that if it hadn't been for covid our media and match day income would have stayed steady and we'd have posted another profit last year - this is at its heart a profitable business because we operate at the top of the market.

Related to that, the financial figures also show our revenue increased over 50% in the two years to 2019, an increase across ticket sales, TV money and commercial revenue due to us doing far better in the league and in Europe. If we fail to maintain the quality of the squad and perform less well on the pitch that revenue goes down, which according to the bears in this thread means we have to spend even less. It's a downward spiral that's unsustainable. Either you spend a bit now from a winning position and keep winning or you spend it later on trying to catch up and probably win nothing.
Ianburns posted some figures to back himself up. If the best you can do amounts to 'try and find a Twitter thread', you can't expect to be taken seriously.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #262 on: Today at 07:09:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:30:33 pm
I don't understand most of what you have said there so I am going to go on the attack and say you are making all this stuff up.

 :lmao
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #263 on: Today at 07:13:26 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:44:40 pm
Just in case it wasn't abundantly clear - I was not being serious in the slightest.

Too late,it's on the interweb,no take backs.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #264 on: Today at 07:15:31 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:49:10 pm
We made a big profit when we sold Uruguayan36 to the Barca forum.

Where's the Uruguayan36 money Roy ?
Online Fruity

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #265 on: Today at 07:21:24 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 06:39:44 pm
Shit - you have just sussed the entire industry. The ICAEW Guild of Assassins is going to be after you.

For anyone who does need few pointers -

Profit and loss - all income and expenditure in the year. This also includes certain amounts that are not cash I or E but are included due to accounting conventions.

Usual items will be depreciation (a fraction of the value of the assets), deferred or accrued income (if you buy your season ticket for the 21/22 season on 28th May 2021 the club  has to push that income into the May 22 year so it the season matches up), some other stuff.

Balance sheet - this is where you show the bank account, who you owe money to, who owes you money and the fixed ssets.

Fixed Assets may be players, the stadium, a computer etc. What they have in common is that they have a useful life of more than one year and so you can't account for them all in one go.

If a player comes in on a 5 year contract for 100m then your Profit and Loss will show 20m in each year.

The reason the sales income is show immediately is that the instant the sales is finalised then the player no longer provides any benefit to the club.

Cash flow statement - as above not every expense is a cash expense

This statement acts to take out all the accounting bullshit and just show the literal money in and out through the year

So if we were to remove depreciation and all that stuff and we just wanted to know cashflow say. The money that comes in each year and the money that goes out. Not players values etc. Just money in (tickets, sponsorship deals, tv money etc) and money out (players wages, staff wages, hookers etc) what would that be?

Also on another note if I wanted to add a TV (brand new OLED) to my expenses on tax return in march is that cool? Some of the things I watch on it are very nearly related to my job.
Online Lubeh

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #266 on: Today at 07:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 05:15:34 pm
Thanks. So forgetting the player sales bit for now. Would the net operating loss include the work done on the main stand and training facilities. I presume they were loans of some sort? If so when do we finish paying these, and when we do does that free up more cash?

The upgrades were paid by FSG but the money has to be paid back on a 0% (zero ) loan, fsg know what they are doing to make money , bought club for 600m (ish) now worth 3bill apparently, with the new shops redevelopement etc.
Online Coolie High

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #267 on: Today at 07:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:48:06 pm
No it isn't. Salah isn't bigger than the club.

No one is bigger than the club including Klopp and FSG.
Online Lubeh

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #268 on: Today at 07:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:31:33 pm
No one is bigger than the club including Klopp and FSG.

Is correct, however all that said and done i'm not sure Jarrod Bowen is the answer,  i quite like saka at arsenal though
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #269 on: Today at 07:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 07:35:47 pm
Is correct, however all that said and done i'm not sure Jarrod Bowen is the answer,  i quite like saka at arsenal though

Whatever the question is, Jarrod Bowen is not the answer.
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #270 on: Today at 07:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:38:09 pm
Whatever the question is, Jarrod Bowen is not the answer.

What if the question was which player not to replace Salah with?
Online paisley1977

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #271 on: Today at 07:52:17 pm »
So we are playing in the richest league in the world. The TV revenues are more than any other league in the world. We have finished 2nd 1st and 3rd in the last 3 seasons.
The last 4 years of Champions league football we've been in 2 finals a Quarter-Finals and a last 16 game.
We are playing to a full house every home game when allowed.
Our transfer spending puts us 10th in the league £-156.70m in the last 5 season's. Six team's who has spent more than us have never had CL money in the last 5 seasons including Arsenal it was 2017 when they were last in it.
We can only spend what we make in transfer's which we've been successful in no thanks to Michael Edwards but that will be no more.
All this and we are just making ends meet some thing very wrong how we are run.
Online CraigDS

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #272 on: Today at 07:55:45 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 07:52:17 pm
So we are playing in the richest league in the world. The TV revenues are more than any other league in the world. We have finished 2nd 1st and 3rd in the last 3 seasons.
The last 4 years of Champions league football we've been in 2 finals a Quarter-Finals and a last 16 game.
We are playing to a full house every home game when allowed.
Our transfer spending puts us 10th in the league £-156.70m in the last 5 season's. Six team's who has spent more than us have never had CL money in the last 5 seasons including Arsenal it was 2017 when they were last in it.
We can only spend what we make in transfer's which we've been successful in no thanks to Michael Edwards but that will be no more.
All this and we are just making ends meet some thing very wrong how we are run.

Or something wrong in the fact you've totally ignored wage spending in your little rant.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #273 on: Today at 07:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:02:38 pm
That is a genuine concern for me for a couple of reasons. We'd be losing a genius manager and whoever we get is unlikely to be on his level but I can accept that. More concerning, like you say, is the arguments about absolutely everything if we're not at the top or even competing. It's going to be a nightmare.

Roy said earlier that when Hicks and Gillett were here, we wanted owners who would allow us to live within our means and we've got exactly that. I was the same and so am not going to complain about how the club is run by FSG - sometimes it's been rocky on the pitch and more recently it's been great but I wouldn't change it. It might mean we're not going to be at this level as consistently as we might otherwise be if we had different owners but that's the trade off I guess. It also allows me to enjoy us right now (it's great!) instead of constantly complaining about not spending enough every time we drop points.
I'm on the same line of thinking.

Some on here and I've said it before want Tom Hanks to be a billionaire or something. To tick all the boxes of a "good" owner.
Online Alan_X

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #274 on: Today at 07:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:41:53 pm
If he left because we wouldn't pay him the going rate then imagine what that'll do to the dressing room, as well as the fanbase. It's basically waving the white flag as a football club.

You can't have a 'going rate' when some clubs are operating on a completely different financial model.
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 07:24:01 pm

The upgrades were paid by FSG but the money has to be paid back on a 0% (zero ) loan, fsg know what they are doing to make money , bought club for 600m (ish) now worth 3bill apparently, with the new shops redevelopement etc.
Of course the loans have to be paid back. We're a model for the way every club should be run. FSG know what they are doing to make a successful, sustainable club that generates income to fund the team. It's just a shame the football authorities have allowed oil-states and oligarchs distort things.
Online Jm55

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #275 on: Today at 07:59:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:57:19 pm
I'm on the same line of thinking.

Some on here and I've said it before want Tom Hanks to be a billionaire or something. To tick all the boxes of a "good" owner.

He probably is a billionaire, to be fair.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #276 on: Today at 08:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:59:13 pm
He probably is a billionaire, to be fair.
What the fuck is he waiting for  :no
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #277 on: Today at 08:02:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:55:45 pm
Or something wrong in the fact you've totally ignored wage spending in your little rant.
Someone else mentioned it, but I swear that if we knocked 100mn off the wage bill and spent it on transfers some people would be happier.

Wages, bonuses, agents fees, signing on fees. Eye watering. Thats before we even think about transfer fees.
Online Alan_X

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #278 on: Today at 08:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:59:13 pm
He probably is a billionaire, to be fair.

He isn't. Anyway, billionaires don't cut it anymore. PIF, who own Newcastle are worth 500bn.
Online the_red_pill

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #279 on: Today at 08:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:02:38 pm
That is a genuine concern for me for a couple of reasons. We'd be losing a genius manager and whoever we get is unlikely to be on his level but I can accept that. More concerning, like you say, is the arguments about absolutely everything if we're not at the top or even competing. It's going to be a nightmare.

Roy said earlier that when Hicks and Gillett were here, we wanted owners who would allow us to live within our means and we've got exactly that. I was the same and so am not going to complain about how the club is run by FSG - sometimes it's been rocky on the pitch and more recently it's been great but I wouldn't change it. It might mean we're not going to be at this level as consistently as we might otherwise be if we had different owners but that's the trade off I guess. It also allows me to enjoy us right now (it's great!) instead of constantly complaining about not spending enough every time we drop points.
Spot on, Hazell.
That's my general feeling. We were in a mess a while back and we got what we asked for, which - at the time, looked like a distant dream.
I don't have real complaints.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:02:55 pm
He isn't. Anyway, billionaires don't cut it anymore. PIF, who own Newcastle are worth 500bn.
The new "millionaires" in today's mega-money world.
