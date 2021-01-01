« previous next »
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 06:19:33 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 05:19:23 pm
No - they are what are called "capital" items and would be shown on the balance sheet under Tangible Fixed Assets.

The depreciation of them would fall under the operating profit/loss and that would be a % of the cost each year for the expected useful life.

Key here is PROFIT =/= CASH

On the accounts there is a Statement of Cashflows that takes the profit figure and extracts all "non cash" items from the P&L and then brings in cash inflows and outflows from the balance sheet to get what is effectively a cash profit.

They should do away with the accruals basis in accounting, it'd make things a lot easier when discussing transfers :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 06:26:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:19:33 pm
They should do away with the accruals basis in accounting, it'd make things a lot easier when discussing transfers :P

But how ever will clubs come up with entirely made up expenses on incomes post year end to bring into the year to fluff the figures in whichever direction the club needs it to go?
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 06:30:33 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 05:19:23 pm
No - they are what are called "capital" items and would be shown on the balance sheet under Tangible Fixed Assets.

The depreciation of them would fall under the operating profit/loss and that would be a % of the cost each year for the expected useful life.

Key here is PROFIT =/= CASH

On the accounts there is a Statement of Cashflows that takes the profit figure and extracts all "non cash" items from the P&L and then brings in cash inflows and outflows from the balance sheet to get what is effectively a cash profit.

I don't understand most of what you have said there so I am going to go on the attack and say you are making all this stuff up.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 06:32:43 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:09:03 pm
Salah was abysmal in that game. I think he should reduce his demands to about £50k a week based on that.

 ::)
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 06:32:45 pm
I should add that this is less about quibbling the specifics of individual figures and more about approach. I've always advocated selling players at their peak valuation and I'd happily sell Salah this summer if it meant getting Haaland or someone equally good to replace him. But if your approach is that you're unwilling to spend money on transfers or generate serious transfer income because you want to keep your best players and then you don't do that either, is your aim actually to win things?

It's also worth looking at Arsenal, who spent money on infrastructure rather than players because they had a great manager and top-class scouting and youth systems. Their best players ran their contracts down or left at cut-price rates to win things elsewhere. We have an advantage right now but there's nothing stopping other teams building up data and youth systems as good or more advanced than ours.

Of course all this is hypothetical because we don't know what the sticking points are, but Salah can make demands because we allowed Mane and Firmino to stay to the point where they also have under 18 months left on their contracts, their output has visibly declined and we're more dependent on him for goals - if you think it's a coincidence this interview came out at the point he's missing a few games you're naive. Trying to keep a winning team together indefinitely comes with its own problems and we're seeing them now.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 06:33:29 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 06:26:11 pm
But how ever will clubs come up with entirely made up expenses on incomes post year end to bring into the year to fluff the figures in whichever direction the club needs it to go?

Good question. Although if I had my way, I'd make it mandatory for company accounts to be published under cash accounting. That way, we could have a proper transfer discussion.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 06:36:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:30:33 pm
I don't understand most of what you have said there so I am going to go on the attack and say you are making all this stuff up.

;D
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 06:38:50 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:09:03 pm
Salah was abysmal in that game. I think he should reduce his demands to about £50k a week based on that.

£1m to £50k a week? Bloody hell that must have been one hell of a bad performance.
