Anti-Vaxer arguments twist and turn like a toddler arguing with their mother.



Its a public health issue, not an individual one. Melbourne went through the longest lockdown in the world, holding the thing at bay and had 26x less death per captia than comparable societies. Were 90% vaxed now and our hospitals are overflowing, were turning hotels into hospitals. Over half of those admissions are unvaxed, meaning wed have 9 times less hospitalisations if we were at 100% vaccination rate. My father cant get heart surgery because all the beds are taken by dumb c*nt anti-vaxers that fucked around and found out.



So fuck these red-pulled freedom warriors who think this is an individual right. Like the poster above.