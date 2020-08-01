Poll

He's a dude. Fuck everyone else that has been responsible and been vaccinated. He should be allowed to flout Australias rules and act like a total c*nt
Not sure
Dickhead
Bellend
I like Tennissseeee Cheeeeeeeeese!
Author Topic: Djokovic  (Read 14527 times)

Offline scatman

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #360 on: January 16, 2022, 04:05:16 pm »
fuck him, hope Nadal wins it now just to rub salt into his wounds.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #361 on: January 16, 2022, 04:44:11 pm »
Offline idontknow

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #362 on: January 16, 2022, 07:12:39 pm »
He should have consulted Man City before hiring his legal team.
They would have got him a bye all the way to the trophy.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #363 on: January 16, 2022, 10:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on January 16, 2022, 01:17:40 pm
"His entry into France".

He's a permanent resident of Monaco with a complete open border with France for crying out loud! He literally can't leave his home for an airport without entering France.

I hope he has a safe flight. Personally I wouldn't even want to bother entering Australia for like a dozen years after their past two years but that's just me. I don't even want to be on the same landmass as Daniel Andrews and wild eyes guy Michael Gunner in the Northern Territory.


I'm sure they are devastated  :P
Offline stockdam

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #364 on: January 16, 2022, 10:51:15 pm »
I couldnt be less arsed about this. I do, however, find it amazing that people go out onto the streets to protest about it. I doubt if Djokovic would reciprocate if any one of them was in a similar position. And to see people literally crying over this.grow up.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 06:43:21 am »
it seems like only Serbian athletes are supporting him such as Lovren, Vucevic, Bogut etc.
Edit: Also Kyrgios but he is a nutcase anyways.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 10:31:22 am »
Quote
No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic, says French Sports ministry

Novak Djokovic could be barred from playing in the French Open as things stand now after the Sports Ministry said on Monday there would be no exemption from Frances new vaccine pass law.

World No.1 Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, was deported from Australia on Sunday before the first grand slam tournament of the year after losing a court case to have the cancellation of his visa overturned.

Frances vaccine pass law, approved by parliament on Sunday, will require people to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas and long-distance trains.

The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be imposed, as soon as the law is promulgated, in establishments that were already subject to the health pass, the ministry said.

This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson. And this until further notice.

Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned, its in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope that it will be more favourable. So well see, but clearly theres no exemption.

Serbian Djokovic, who was barred from bidding to win a record 21st major title at the Australian Open, has refused to vaccinate and was criticised for attending public events last month after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Offline Classycara

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 03:43:49 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:43:21 am
it seems like only Serbian athletes are supporting him such as Lovren, Vucevic, Bogut etc.
Edit: Also Kyrgios but he is a nutcase anyways.
Lovren is not Serbian or a Serb, I don't think
Offline 4pool

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 03:45:26 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:31:22 am


What happens when Real Madrid play PSG? Will French authorities enforce the vaccine passport rule on RM players and staff?

Will every team in France have to make sure their players are vaccinated in order to play them?
Offline El Lobo

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 03:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on January 16, 2022, 01:17:40 pm
"His entry into France".

He's a permanent resident of Monaco with a complete open border with France for crying out loud! He literally can't leave his home for an airport without entering France.

I hope he has a safe flight. Personally I wouldn't even want to bother entering Australia for like a dozen years after their past two years but that's just me. I don't even want to be on the same landmass as Daniel Andrews and wild eyes guy Michael Gunner in the Northern Territory.

Just an anti-vax, thick, senseless, unpopular plonker.....Djokovic
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 04:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 03:43:49 pm
Lovren is not Serbian or a Serb, I don't think
Correct - Croatian
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 04:10:49 pm »
Wasn't he born in war-torn Bosnia?
Online Persephone

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 04:16:42 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on January 16, 2022, 01:17:40 pm
"His entry into France".

He's a permanent resident of Monaco with a complete open border with France for crying out loud! He literally can't leave his home for an airport without entering France.

I hope he has a safe flight. Personally I wouldn't even want to bother entering Australia for like a dozen years after their past two years but that's just me. I don't even want to be on the same landmass as Daniel Andrews and wild eyes guy Michael Gunner in the Northern Territory.
You are aware that they are still considered 2 separate countries, yes? Anyways the French minister of sport has already said he can't play without being vaccinated so he may as well chill out in Monaco.

I'm sure Australians will be crushed to know that Lewis Hamilton's No1 fan refuses to visit.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 04:18:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:10:49 pm
Wasn't he born in war-torn Bosnia?
Well, yes, but it was Yugoslavia when he was born to Bosnian-Croat parents.....they fled the war when he was 3 and now plays for Croatia.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 04:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 03:43:49 pm
Lovren is not Serbian or a Serb, I don't think

Bosnian Croat parents, thought the same as you, checked, but hesitated to post because Balkan issues of any sort can be very hot button...

Edit: Thepool has done a thorough job of explaining...
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 04:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on January 16, 2022, 01:17:40 pm
"His entry into France".

He's a permanent resident of Monaco with a complete open border with France for crying out loud! He literally can't leave his home for an airport without entering France.

I hope he has a safe flight. Personally I wouldn't even want to bother entering Australia for like a dozen years after their past two years but that's just me. I don't even want to be on the same landmass as Daniel Andrews and wild eyes guy Michael Gunner in the Northern Territory.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 05:41:07 pm »
McEnroe showing what a c*nt he is. He is absolutely toxic for Tennis.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 05:43:19 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:43:21 am
it seems like only Serbian athletes are supporting him such as Lovren, Vucevic, Bogut etc.
Edit: Also Kyrgios but he is a nutcase anyways.

Not surprised Lovren is supporting him the thick plank.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 05:47:02 pm »
Offline elsewhere

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 05:53:31 pm »
"It later emerged that he also faces the prospect of being denied entry to the French Open after a government official confirmed that a vaccination pass will be mandatory for international athletes"

so looks like he will have to get it
Offline elsewhere

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 05:55:52 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:43:21 am
it seems like only Serbian athletes are supporting him such as Lovren, Vucevic, Bogut etc.
Edit: Also Kyrgios but he is a nutcase anyways.
well, Lovren is Croatian, Vucevic is Montenegran and Bogut is Australian (with Serbian dad)
So my point needed clarification, I should have said Balkan athletes or just kept it to myself ;D
Offline newterp

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 06:08:40 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 05:53:31 pm
"It later emerged that he also faces the prospect of being denied entry to the French Open after a government official confirmed that a vaccination pass will be mandatory for international athletes"

so looks like he will have to get it

He will get a fake one for sure.
Offline Hazell

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 06:40:53 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:43:21 am
it seems like only Serbian athletes are supporting him such as Lovren, Vucevic, Bogut etc.
Edit: Also Kyrgios but he is a nutcase anyways.

Id wager that if the majority of the public supported Djokovic, Kyrgios would be lambasting him.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 06:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:40:53 pm
Id wager that if the majority of the public supported Djokovic, Kyrgios would be lambasting him.
exactly, he is one strange fella.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 07:24:38 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 05:53:31 pm
"It later emerged that he also faces the prospect of being denied entry to the French Open after a government official confirmed that a vaccination pass will be mandatory for international athletes"

so looks like he will have to get it
Johnson will welcome him with open arms
Online Persephone

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 07:39:49 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:48:42 pm
exactly, he is one strange fella.
He's a knob, and I'm glad he's not playing at the AO this year. I'm sick of his antics, there are players who actually want to play tennis and not just cause controversy.
Offline **** The Pain Away.

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 07:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:39:49 pm
He's a knob, and I'm glad he's not playing at the AO this year. I'm sick of his antics, there are players who actually want to play tennis and not just cause controversy.

Kygs is playing, no?
Online Persephone

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 08:12:41 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 07:57:20 pm
Kygs is playing, no?
I'm pretty sure he tested positive for COVID last week.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 04:16:42 pm
You are aware that they are still considered 2 separate countries, yes? Anyways the French minister of sport has already said he can't play without being vaccinated so he may as well chill out in Monaco.

I'm sure Australians will be crushed to know that Lewis Hamilton's No1 fan refuses to visit.

 ;D
Offline Dougle

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm »
Well it's the first time I've heard an athlete being banned from an event for not taking drugs !

I guess it's congratulations to the bullies. To all the bullies.

I think Novak was naive thinking he was going to be allowed play without submitting to their will. No way in 'New Australia". No dissent allowed.

I'm glad he stuck to his guns. The best of luck to him going forward.

Offline Classycara

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #390 on: Yesterday at 11:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Well it's the first time I've heard an athlete being banned from an event for not taking drugs !

I guess it's congratulations to the bullies. To all the bullies.

I think Novak was naive thinking he was going to be allowed play without submitting to their will. No way in 'New Australia". No dissent allowed.

I'm glad he stuck to his guns. The best of luck to him going forward.



Odd take.

Do you consider every occasion that someone is not permitted into a country - through their visa system - because they don't qualify (and then incorrectly fill in details) as bullying?

Or just the rich and famous and noisy?
Offline harleydanger

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #391 on: Yesterday at 11:42:54 pm »
Anti-Vaxer arguments twist and turn like a toddler arguing with their mother.

Its a public health issue, not an individual one. Melbourne went through the longest lockdown in the world, holding the thing at bay and had 26x less death per captia than comparable societies. Were 90% vaxed now and our hospitals are overflowing, were turning hotels into hospitals. Over half of those admissions are unvaxed, meaning wed have 9 times less hospitalisations if we were at 100% vaccination rate. My father cant get heart surgery because all the beds are taken by dumb c*nt anti-vaxers that fucked around and found out. 

So fuck these red-pulled freedom warriors who think this is an individual right. Like the poster above.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #392 on: Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Well it's the first time I've heard an athlete being banned from an event for not taking drugs !

I guess it's congratulations to the bullies. To all the bullies.

I think Novak was naive thinking he was going to be allowed play without submitting to their will. No way in 'New Australia". No dissent allowed.

I'm glad he stuck to his guns. The best of luck to him going forward.
notsureifserious.gif
Offline newterp

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #393 on: Today at 12:06:50 am »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Well it's the first time I've heard an athlete being banned from an event for not taking drugs !

I guess it's congratulations to the bullies. To all the bullies.

I think Novak was naive thinking he was going to be allowed play without submitting to their will. No way in 'New Australia". No dissent allowed.

I'm glad he stuck to his guns. The best of luck to him going forward.



Yep - definitely glad he didn't try to use his fame, wealth, and lawyers to try to circumvent the rules because he's an anti-vaxxer. And it's a good thing he didn't ask for any special treatment and wanted to be treated like millions of Australians who couldn't come home to their loved ones for months/years. Also glad he didn't lie (oh sorry - his manager lied) about his covid status and then backpedal and try to cover it up.

Damn bullies would have had a point!

Bullies!!!!!!!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #394 on: Today at 12:29:17 am »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
Well it's the first time I've heard an athlete being banned from an event for not taking drugs !

I guess it's congratulations to the bullies. To all the bullies.

I think Novak was naive thinking he was going to be allowed play without submitting to their will. No way in 'New Australia". No dissent allowed.

I'm glad he stuck to his guns. The best of luck to him going forward.

What drugs you on Dougle ?
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #395 on: Today at 12:33:43 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:29:17 am
What drugs you on Dougle ?

Seems like a fishing trip.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #396 on: Today at 12:36:29 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 12:33:43 am
Seems like a fishing trip.

So definitely Shrooms and weed.
Online Persephone

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #397 on: Today at 04:53:23 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:36:29 am
So definitely Shrooms and weed.
Don't tease us with a good time.
