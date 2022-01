Quote

As I said on Friday, Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected.



Over the pandemic, together we have achieved one of the lowest death rates, strongest economies and highest vaccination rates, in the world. Strong borders are fundamental to the Australian way of life as is the rule of law.



Our Government has always understood this and has been prepared to take the decisions and actions necessary to protect the integrity of our borders.

Also our PM ScoMo (AKA Scotty from Marketing) has added his 2c as there is a federal election here in the next few months.