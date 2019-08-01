Poll

Author Topic: Djokovic  (Read 11312 times)

Re: Djokovic
Who is the Australian head of state?

Hehehehe...
Re: Djokovic
Reckon he stays but gets knocked out in QF
Re: Djokovic
Reckon he stays but gets knocked out in QF
Or maybe they let him stay but stipulate he has to be back in the detention centre by 8pm each night...
Re: Djokovic
Or they throw the c*nt into Sydney harbour and let the fucking idiot swim home...
Re: Djokovic
Or they throw the c*nt into Sydney harbour and let the fucking idiot swim home...

Swim? Hes Jesus! He would fucking walk all the way home on water.


Well according to his fucking nut job father at least.
Re: Djokovic
Australia will surely disappoint and piss me off if they still allow him after twice cancelling his visa.
Reckon he stays but gets knocked out in QF

I think they will boot him,it's that or prepare for some serious demonstrations.
let him play 2 sets down until the final, if he still makes it, 2 sets and double break down in the final.
If he comes back from there, cancel his visa before his match point.
Re: Djokovic
Blokes a twat, should be banned from travelling anywhere (as should all anti-vaxxers, make the prick stay in Serbia if they love him that much
I don't follow tennis.

If he's kicked out, what is the next tournament, and would he be allowed in there?
Reckon he stays but gets knocked out in QF

It's a detention centre mate, not a quarantine facility.
He's now going to get asked by immigration officers everywhere if he has ever been deported from a country, and if so why.
I am awaiting his appearance on Border Security.
*and puts his latex gloves on with a bang*
Dont know how to attach a tweet but Ben Rothenberg whose been reporting on this throughout tweeted  Novak Djokovics visa recancellation in this new phase is not argued for on the basis of insufficient paperwork, but on the potential dangers of anti-vax ideologies gaining dangerous amplification by his presence.

How can they go about proving this? Makes you wonder why they didnt just go for the obvious that he failed to disclose he travelled in the 2 weeks prior to arriving in Melbourne. Im guessing other players have also traveled in the 2 weeks before and that might leave them in a tricky spot?
Dont know how to attach a tweet but Ben Rothenberg whose been reporting on this throughout tweeted  Novak Djokovics visa recancellation in this new phase is not argued for on the basis of insufficient paperwork, but on the potential dangers of anti-vax ideologies gaining dangerous amplification by his presence.

How can they go about proving this? Makes you wonder why they didnt just go for the obvious that he failed to disclose he travelled in the 2 weeks prior to arriving in Melbourne. Im guessing other players have also traveled in the 2 weeks before and that might leave them in a tricky spot?
doesn't the not travelling within two weeks only apply to non-vaxxed individuals?  I could be wrong as not entirely sure of the Australian immigration process
It's a detention centre mate, not a quarantine facility.

doesn't the not travelling within two weeks only apply to non-vaxxed individuals?  I could be wrong as not entirely sure of the Australian immigration process

Not sure mate, maybe youre right. Im guessing ticking a wrong box maybe wouldnt stand up in court but then they could easily say had he ticked Yes then the visa would never have been issued in the first place? It will be interesting to see what happens tomorrow night. I cant see the Australian government not having this watertight somehow and risk being embarrassed.
doesn't the not travelling within two weeks only apply to non-vaxxed individuals?  I could be wrong as not entirely sure of the Australian immigration process

Quote
Every traveler needs to submit the document before entering the country. They must declare whether they have travelled or intend to travel in the 14 days before arrival.
I don't follow tennis.

If he's kicked out, what is the next tournament, and would he be allowed in there?


Well they play tournaments of all sizes all year round. More or less


The next biggish tournament will be in the US (sometime in Feb if I remember correctly). I think Indian Wells and then Miami without looking them up . Things change in tennis and I dont follow it as much as I used too.
Well they play tournaments of all sizes all year round. More or less


The next biggish tournament will be in the US (sometime in Feb if I remember correctly). I think Indian Wells and then Miami without looking them up . Things change in tennis and I dont follow it as much as I used too.

Of the remaining Grand Slam tournaments the US Open will be no problems as only about 62% are fully-vaccinated, Wimbledon is easy as they let anyone in and the French Open could be a challenge. They expect all visitors too hold a vaccination passport or have a negative PCR every 48 hours.
Hes back in the detention hotel
let him play 2 sets down until the final, if he still makes it, 2 sets and double break down in the final.
If he comes back from there, cancel his visa before his match point.

Thatd be a very Australian solution - its basically what that Masi fella did to Hamilton.
Hes back in the detention hotel

Isn't that a Springsteen song off Western Stars?
Longer than a 5 setter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRxyGJGi6OE

His barrister is a little too smug.
If his visa gets cancelled,  wouldn't he also get a ban from entering Australia for 3 years? That's how it works on the Austrslia border show 😁.
I think that consequence is what might be putting pressure to stop his visa getting cancelled in the end.

A player on the verge of breaking thr all time grandslam record, would be harsh to deprive him of 3 consecutive Australian opens.

He's an idiot for not getting vaccinated knowing thr protocol for tennis players.
But I don't think he would have risked bluffing his way in just for the sake of it. The representatives of Australia tennis, and/or those from thr Australian open must have given him the greenlight and thr go ahead to come the way he did.

He's an idiot, and a dangerous arrogant dick for spreading all the anti vax nonsense,  but blame must also fall on the other parties.
If his visa gets cancelled,  wouldn't he also get a ban from entering Australia for 3 years? That's how it works on the Austrslia border show 😁.
I think that consequence is what might be putting pressure to stop his visa getting cancelled in the end.

A player on the verge of breaking thr all time grandslam record, would be harsh to deprive him of 3 consecutive Australian opens.

He's an idiot for not getting vaccinated knowing thr protocol for tennis players.
But I don't think he would have risked bluffing his way in just for the sake of it. The representatives of Australia tennis, and/or those from thr Australian open must have given him the greenlight and thr go ahead to come the way he did.

He's an idiot, and a dangerous arrogant dick for spreading all the anti vax nonsense,  but blame must also fall on the other parties.
The initial error is all the fault of the AO authorities, they knew Djokovic didn't meet the Border Control criteria but still gave him and a few others "Exemptions" even though they weren't authorised to do so. They put money before the procedure and effectively Australian law.

However Djokovic knew he didn't meet any of the criteria to enter and we've about trying to fudge his way and assumed because of who he is, he'd get away with it. So a large part of the blame is also his to bare.

Personally I think if he is deported then he should get the 3 year ban, it shouldn't matter that he hits a ball well. There shouldn't be a system that exists for some and not for others. If he really wanted to play and fairly so, he'd have gotten the vaccine like all the other tennis players.
If his visa gets cancelled,  wouldn't he also get a ban from entering Australia for 3 years? That's how it works on the Austrslia border show 😁.
I think that consequence is what might be putting pressure to stop his visa getting cancelled in the end.

A player on the verge of breaking thr all time grandslam record, would be harsh to deprive him of 3 consecutive Australian opens.

He's an idiot for not getting vaccinated knowing thr protocol for tennis players.
But I don't think he would have risked bluffing his way in just for the sake of it. The representatives of Australia tennis, and/or those from thr Australian open must have given him the greenlight and thr go ahead to come the way he did.

He's an idiot, and a dangerous arrogant dick for spreading all the anti vax nonsense,  but blame must also fall on the other parties.

The minister has the discretion to waiver the 3-year ban. My uncle got busted 'over staying' his 3-month visa by about 3 years. When he got busted he was put in a detention centre until our family paid a bond which was to be released when he flew out within the week. Because he was a good tax paying resident and paid for his airfares back to Ireland they reduced the ban from 3 to 1 year.

As for your comments about it being harsh on depriving someone of winning a sports tournament for the 3rd time, I think you're missing the mark. Imagine depriving a citizen the opportunity to say goodbye to a parent because of the same laws. We (Aussies) may not like the laws that our government implements to keep us safe but as long as they are applied equally we'll wear them (with a few exceptions).

You've said he's an idiot and a dangerous arrogant dick. That should be grounds enough to not let him in.
I should clarify my comment about it being harsh if he was banned for 3 years.
I meant it as the perspective that the AO might have seen it. I really couldn't care less if he never plays tennis again.
I lost my mother to Covid. I cannot fathom that there are people out there toting conspiracy nonsense,  especially when they have the sort of platform he has. How many people have heeded the nonsense he's shares, have chosen not to get vaccinated,  and have ended up in  critical condition in the hospital. How many have passed it on. A few pages earlier I saw a post that showed the higher than average rate of infections in his homeland. How much of a role has he had?

I'm all for banning travel for anyone not vaccinated.

However, apparently the AO committee aren't as arsed about thr current situation. And I think that same priority they showed in trying to get him to come and play, is the same reason he might still end up staying. Heck, they even gave him a seeding. Talk about doubling down.
I should clarify my comment about it being harsh if he was banned for 3 years.
I meant it as the perspective that the AO might have seen it. I really couldn't care less if he never plays tennis again.
I lost my mother to Covid. I cannot fathom that there are people out there toting conspiracy nonsense,  especially when they have the sort of platform he has. How many people have heeded the nonsense he's shares, have chosen not to get vaccinated,  and have ended up in  critical condition in the hospital. How many have passed it on. A few pages earlier I saw a post that showed the higher than average rate of infections in his homeland. How much of a role has he had?

I'm all for banning travel for anyone not vaccinated.

However, apparently the AO committee aren't as arsed about thr current situation. And I think that same priority they showed in trying to get him to come and play, is the same reason he might still end up staying. Heck, they even gave him a seeding. Talk about doubling down.

The Australian Open are a business. They want to make as much money as possible by making sure EVERY potential player is at the event. What they fail to remember is that there are 256 players at this event of which 255 are vaccinated. They want a record for titles broken at their event by without argument the current best player in the world.

Vaccinated 255 versus Un-Vaccinated 1
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:59:22 am
I hope he appeals.  ::)

Mr Djokovic has no challenges remaining.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:59:49 am
Mr Djokovic has no challenges remaining.

Maybe a medical timeout supported by his crystal holding chakra loving health professional.

PS - There's an Emirates flight 4hrs 15min.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:04:40 am
Maybe a medical timeout supported by his crystal holding chakra loving health professional.

PS - There's an Emirates flight 4hrs 15min.

Stick him in cattle class.
Hope they enforce the 3 years ban.
Cheerio, cheerio, cheerio!

Game, set and match Australia.
Isn't that a Springsteen song off Western Stars?
;D
Apparently this guy is gutted to hear the news.



Per ATP, the first lucky loser into the #AusOpen draw, set to replace #1 Novak Djokovic in the draw, is 150th-ranked Salvatore Caruso.

Potentially the Steven Bradbury of tennis
