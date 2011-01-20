Better than Borg or McEnroe?



behave.



I mean, unless you are trolling with the McEnroe name, than yes? For me it's Nadal or him. Best player doesn't mean most stylish, enjoyable to watch etc. Borg I could hear arguments for if he had won more than 2 of the Slams, but McEnroe? lol no.Federer was a more stylish player, but more of his GSes came against much weaker opposition - 2009 was the first year Nadal was good enough to win a Slam outside of Roland Garos, and Djoko had only got 1 Aussie open at that time, and his next GS was 2011 - by 2009 Federer had won 15 of his GS. Or to put it another way - once Nadal had discovered (and developed his game) to be able to play on surfaces other than Clay, and Djoko had peeked his head over the parapet to win his first, Fed won 5 more Slams in total, and only 1 of them was against Nadal/Djoko. And it's not like he was too old either - in 2009 he turned 28.