Poll

What should happen?

He's a dude. Fuck everyone else that has been responsible and been vaccinated. He should be allowed to flout Australias rules and act like a total c*nt
17 (8.4%)
Not sure
5 (2.5%)
Dickhead
62 (30.5%)
Bellend
113 (55.7%)
I like Tennissseeee Cheeeeeeeeese!
6 (3%)

Total Members Voted: 203

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Djokovic  (Read 7900 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,969
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 10:42:18 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 10:03:30 am

Please correct me if I have misled something.

6. He is a c*nt.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,048
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 10:44:16 am »
So he's been included in the draw for next week. It's not going to be cancelled now is it. It'd be more embarrassing for the Australian government than before.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 11:25:08 am »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,941
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 04:40:37 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 10:03:30 am
I think people are pissed because..

1. He got the infection and spent time with kids and/or doing an interview immediately (Was it responsible behaviour from someone who knew his actions are scrutinised on an international stage?)
2. He lied about his travels on an international visa application (Tell me what would happen to Mr and Mrs John Doe if they had lied on their application)
3. He purposefully floundered the entry regulation to a foreign land (Same question about Mr and Mrs John Doe)
4. Not to mention, he allegedly lied about his test results (We dont know what really happened here)
5. Also, as a followup to 1 and 2, his travel to Spain is in scrutiny

Please correct me if I have misled something.

Yep - all fair points. Now even I don't want to see him being allowed to compete. Evidence points to him just taking the piss on multiple levels
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 04:49:26 pm »
Djokovic has always been a prick, even before being an anti-vaxxer/covid-denier. Now we just have it in writing. There shouldn't be a slight hesitation in sending him home.

I would like to say more about his miraculous "gluten-free" diet but it would get deleted.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,125
  • Truthiness
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 05:02:56 pm »
Does anyone think he actually never had covid in December? Because I strongly believe that he and the Serbian authorities cooked up a bogus positive test to give him the cover that he needed for a medical exemption.

Plus, he can change water molecules with his mind, so it's not like he can't swat the covid particles away like Keanu in the first Matrix movie.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,624
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 05:17:10 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 04:49:26 pm
I would like to say more about his miraculous "gluten-free" diet but it would get deleted.

I think you're being unfair on this point. Early last year I found out I needed a gluten free diet. When I started it I was a bit out of shape, struggled with exercise etc - and now I'm the most successful tennis player of all time and able to play 4 5 set games in a week without breaking sweat. All because I eat a little less flour.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,792
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 05:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:17:10 pm
I think you're being unfair on this point. Early last year I found out I needed a gluten free diet. When I started it I was a bit out of shape, struggled with exercise etc - and now I'm the most successful tennis player of all time and able to play 4 5 set games in a week without breaking sweat. All because I eat a little less flour.

Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 04:49:26 pm
Djokovic has always been a prick, even before being an anti-vaxxer/covid-denier. Now we just have it in writing. There shouldn't be a slight hesitation in sending him home.

I would like to say more about his miraculous "gluten-free" diet but it would get deleted.

to be honest, I think that tennis is riddled with suspicious characters in that regard.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,486
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 06:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 05:17:10 pm
I think you're being unfair on this point. Early last year I found out I needed a gluten free diet. When I started it I was a bit out of shape, struggled with exercise etc - and now I'm the most successful tennis player of all time and able to play 4 5 set games in a week without breaking sweat. All because I eat a little less flour.
;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,405
  • Dutch Class
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 06:21:01 pm »
I can't believe a decision either way hasn't been made yet. Seems like they are intentionally delaying it either way. It seems like an open-shut case
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,894
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 06:21:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:21:01 pm
I can't believe a decision either way hasn't been made yet. Seems like they are intentionally delaying it either way. It seems like an open-shut case

Probably need all their ducks in a row if they deport the c*nt
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,290
  • BoRac
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 06:39:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:21:01 pm
I can't believe a decision either way hasn't been made yet. Seems like they are intentionally delaying it either way. It seems like an open-shut case
Quote from: BoRed on January 10, 2022, 06:00:38 pm
In an ideal scenario, he'll be five minutes into his first round match when the police burst onto the court to arrest and deport him (Brazil v Argentina style).
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,536
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 07:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:02:56 pm
Plus, he can change water molecules with his mind, so it's not like he can't swat the covid particles away like Keanu in the first Matrix movie.

I wonder if he's friends with the guy who can heal people by just looking at them. He's somewhere from the Balkans, but I don't know exactly which country...
Logged

Offline 50 Pence

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 07:28:11 pm »
Maybe they are just waiting until it will be too late for him to lodge and get an appeal heard before his first round match
Logged
I wish I'd be a bit more spontaneous. Sometimes I feel like going out, stealing a traffic cone, putting it on my head and saying, "Look at me, I'm a giant witch."

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 07:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 12, 2022, 11:04:05 pm
Better than Borg or McEnroe?

behave.

I mean, unless you are trolling with the McEnroe name, than yes?  For me it's Nadal or him.  Best player doesn't mean most stylish, enjoyable to watch etc.  Borg I could hear arguments for if he had won more than 2 of the Slams, but McEnroe? lol no.

Federer was a more stylish player, but more of his GSes came against much weaker opposition - 2009 was the first year Nadal was good enough to win a Slam outside of Roland Garos, and Djoko had only got 1 Aussie open at that time, and his next GS was 2011 - by 2009 Federer had won 15 of his GS.  Or to put it another way - once Nadal had discovered (and developed his game) to be able to play on surfaces other than Clay, and Djoko had peeked his head over the parapet to win his first, Fed won 5 more Slams in total, and only 1 of them was against Nadal/Djoko.  And it's not like he was too old either - in 2009 he turned 28.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
  • Linudden.
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm »
Best grass = Federer
Best clay = Nadal
Best hardcourt = Djokovic

It gets much more complicated if you try and compare the three disciplines, however. Björn Borg had a very short career but he's up there with them considering how he obliterated the French Open and Wimbledon year after year in the 70's but besides that there ain't much left.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 07:56:07 pm
I mean, unless you are trolling with the McEnroe name, than yes?  For me it's Nadal or him.  Best player doesn't mean most stylish, enjoyable to watch etc.  Borg I could hear arguments for if he had won more than 2 of the Slams, but McEnroe? lol no.

Federer was a more stylish player, but more of his GSes came against much weaker opposition - 2009 was the first year Nadal was good enough to win a Slam outside of Roland Garos, and Djoko had only got 1 Aussie open at that time, and his next GS was 2011 - by 2009 Federer had won 15 of his GS.  Or to put it another way - once Nadal had discovered (and developed his game) to be able to play on surfaces other than Clay, and Djoko had peeked his head over the parapet to win his first, Fed won 5 more Slams in total, and only 1 of them was against Nadal/Djoko.  And it's not like he was too old either - in 2009 he turned 28.

Federers the best you get extra credit for doing what he done with an extra dose of style and flair.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,486
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #178 on: Today at 06:47:57 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm
Best grass = Federer
Best clay = Nadal
Best hardcourt = Djokovic

It gets much more complicated if you try and compare the three disciplines, however. Björn Borg had a very short career but he's up there with them considering how he obliterated the French Open and Wimbledon year after year in the 70's but besides that there ain't much left.
I'd agree with that. I think you have to include the likes of Sampras, and Laver along with Borg in the best ever. I hate this GOAT argument, there are too many variables to consider one player better than any other. Surfaces, technology, injuries and competition standards all are just a small part of the discussion.

Lets all remember Lleyton bloody Hewitt won two Grand Slams, and no one would ever consider him among the best we've seen.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,944
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #179 on: Today at 06:56:40 am »
Oh dear.

Thats a shame.

Cancelled.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #180 on: Today at 07:06:30 am »
Back in front of a judge we go I guess.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,483
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #181 on: Today at 07:09:38 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:06:30 am
Back in front of a judge we go I guess.

What courtss he on in?
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,486
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #182 on: Today at 07:10:24 am »
Novisa Djokovic :wave
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,841
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #183 on: Today at 07:10:57 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:06:30 am
Back in front of a judge we go I guess.

Theyve timed it so he has no time before the Slam starts to appeal
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,122
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #184 on: Today at 07:16:20 am »
 :wave bye bye
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,502
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #185 on: Today at 07:20:09 am »
Ha ha. Have that ya c*nt
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,894
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #186 on: Today at 07:24:53 am »
Assume he appeals it but doubt theres time as theres a weekend.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,122
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #187 on: Today at 07:26:23 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:24:53 am
Assume he appeals it but doubt theres time as theres a weekend.


Thats probably why they left it until 6:00pm Friday rather than earlier in the week
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,486
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #188 on: Today at 07:30:37 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:24:53 am
Assume he appeals it but doubt theres time as theres a weekend.
Oh he'll definitely appeal but I'm not sure what it would be based on. He didn't meet the requirements for his visa and lied on his travel documents. However as proved before, being rich and famous often means laws don't always apply.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:32:42 am by Persephone »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #189 on: Today at 07:39:10 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:24:53 am
Assume he appeals it but doubt theres time as theres a weekend.

He'll lodge an appeal first thing Monday morning with him probably scheduled to play PM. The judge will defer a decision until after the tournament which means he'll get to play and probably win.

Knowing the ScoMo and his team this was done late to make it look like they made the 'tough' call and it was the courts that allowed him to stay. Politics at its best with the election a few months away.

As things stand now, border security are compelled to find him wherever he is right now and put him into an immigration detention centre. He's also up for a 3 year ban.

If he was smart he'd go ASAP and make Australia look like the bastards. Stay, win the tournament and then lose the case would make him look selfish and probably mean the title would be taken off him as he wasn't legally qualified to be participant.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,218
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #190 on: Today at 07:39:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:56:40 am
Oh dear.

Thats a shame.

Cancelled.
Gutted for him and his supporters/protesters ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,483
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #191 on: Today at 07:48:31 am »
How can they do this to Djesus?
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,493
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #192 on: Today at 07:49:07 am »
Read the room Novak. You're just making a complete tit of yourself now
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,789
  • ....mmm
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #193 on: Today at 07:51:54 am »
Logged
:D

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,894
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #194 on: Today at 07:59:26 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:39:10 am
He'll lodge an appeal first thing Monday morning with him probably scheduled to play PM. The judge will defer a decision until after the tournament which means he'll get to play and probably win.

Knowing the ScoMo and his team this was done late to make it look like they made the 'tough' call and it was the courts that allowed him to stay. Politics at its best with the election a few months away.

As things stand now, border security are compelled to find him wherever he is right now and put him into an immigration detention centre. He's also up for a 3 year ban.

If he was smart he'd go ASAP and make Australia look like the bastards. Stay, win the tournament and then lose the case would make him look selfish and probably mean the title would be taken off him as he wasn't legally qualified to be participant.


Not sure it will be deferred.

Guy needs to leave and just accept it now.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 