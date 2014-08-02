Poll

What should happen?

He's a dude. Fuck everyone else that has been responsible and been vaccinated. He should be allowed to flout Australias rules and act like a total c*nt
14 (8.2%)
Not sure
5 (2.9%)
Dickhead
49 (28.8%)
Bellend
96 (56.5%)
I like Tennissseeee Cheeeeeeeeese!
6 (3.5%)

Total Members Voted: 170

Offline tuaz

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 05:25:52 am »
Quote from: Persephone on January 10, 2022, 08:31:34 pm
A bit dodgy? The bloke's been on PED's for years, it's not even a doubt at this point. Which makes his anti vax stance even more hypocritical.

I recall some discussion on this in the Lance Armstrong/PED-usage thread quite a few years ago.  That's why I was surprised by the comment in this thread that he was anti-science.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 06:07:55 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:28:55 am
Still waiting for a comment from Australia govt. Cancel his visa and provide some consistency otherwise lose the next elections because there will be a backlash (even though I hate the twat of a Prime Minister)

They're supposedly looking for holes in his travel declaration. He supposedly stated he hadn't travelled overseas in the 14 day prior, but there are social media posts showing him in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on 4 January.

His lawyers will say there are no direct business class flights between Belgrade & Dubai with Emirates the ATP global sponsor.
Offline Another Red

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 06:10:21 am »
My Serbian mate doesn't even like him, which says A LOT about Djokovic! My mate would follow a football team if they had just one Serbian in their squad.
Online Spezialo

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 05:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on January 10, 2022, 10:23:46 pm
Yeah, imagine losing your shit and melting down after being 'triggered' by a sport/sportsman.



to be fair, some on here will.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 04:09:07 am
I agree, don't think you get to that level and stay there without PED use. However his change was enormous, barely able to finish matches and then miraculously he was marathon man.

He had a fairly similar trajectory to Mo Farah. Middling middle distance runner to world beater. I wonder if they had the same doctor at any point.
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on January 10, 2022, 10:23:46 pm
Yeah, imagine losing your shit and melting down after being 'triggered' by a sport/sportsman.

How did you get your name change here by the way?

Some mod got in prank mode in the F1 thread after the final race of the season so changed my name. Haven't been able to get mine back as much as I'd love to.
Offline Babel Time

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 05:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 05:47:28 pm
Some mod got in prank mode in the F1 thread after the final race of the season so changed my name. Haven't been able to get mine back as much as I'd love to.

You might wonna look up, if you are quick you may still be able to catch a glimpse of the point passing by.
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on Yesterday at 05:58:08 pm
You might wonna look up, if you are quick you may still be able to catch a glimpse of the point passing by.

I prefer waving magic wands and pretend I don't see anything :wave
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:47:21 am
Maybe more arrogant than naive and contrary to what his supporters are saying, the transcript excerpts point to that.

Also looks like he lied on his form about not travelling

https://mobile.twitter.com/BenRothenberg/status/1480694577715576833

Also I note that he put that none of his "team" that he was travelling with (which presumably includes at least coach etc, if not someone more personal like his father/siblings/wife) were in contact with "anyone diagnosed with covid, within the last 14 days" - so either he was diagnosed on the 16th, from an infection that happened at least 5 days earlier, so that by the 21st he had tested twice negative in 2 days, or none of them had seen him in 3+ weeks, or thats another lie he made on the form
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 06:34:16 pm »
Lets be honest, its likely the PCR test is a fake
Offline a little break

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 05:47:28 pm
Some mod got in prank mode in the F1 thread after the final race of the season so changed my name. Haven't been able to get mine back as much as I'd love to.

Not to de-rail the thread but I've been "a little break" since I suggested I might need one from the site after Karius's performance in the 2018 Champions League final and have never been able to get my old username back. At this point I'm probably settle on my mod enforced username.

Not sure I wanna jump in the ring on the Djokovic stuff. But I would like to know more about his potential PED situation?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:47:31 pm »
Hope he gets a shit draw.
Offline Perkinsonian

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 07:51:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:34:16 pm
Lets be honest, its likely the PCR test is a fake

I think that in view of the gathered evidences, it is more likely to be a fake test than a true one (balance of probabilities).
Offline Max_powers

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 08:04:58 pm »
Saw a shite headline in one of the major newspapers in Canada along the lines of

"How Djokovic became a working-class hero"

FFS. I guess spouting dumb shit is all it takes for millionaires to become working class.

 :no
Online Elmo!

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 08:07:41 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:44:28 pm
Not to de-rail the thread but I've been "a little break" since I suggested I might need one from the site after Karius's performance in the 2018 Champions League final and have never been able to get my old username back. At this point I'm probably settle on my mod enforced username.

Not sure I wanna jump in the ring on the Djokovic stuff. But I would like to know more about his potential PED situation?

I believe the mods are much more amenable to changing your username if you become a RAWK supporter.
Offline Perkinsonian

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 08:11:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:47:31 pm
Hope he gets a shit draw.
Hope he gets no draw at all. But it's quickly fading.
Offline MindGuerrillas

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:17:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:34:16 pm
Lets be honest, its likely the PCR test is a fake

It looks like a massive, and not very well executed, fraud.

https://twitter.com/zerforschung/status/1480924207181611014

The dates on his test results don't match the dates he claims they were taken. His positive test from the 16th December looks instead to have been from the 26th December - after the negative test he's used to travel and gain entry.
Offline nuts100

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm »
Would be great if the rest of the mens seeds held a press conference and walked out - stating we can't play due to a fucking idiot that you have enabled to be a raging twat.
Offline missis sumner

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:26:46 pm »
What's the difference between a dickhead and a bellend?

Yeah, but he's obviously a bellend.  ;D
Online west_london_red

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm »
Sorry if this has been posted already but apparently he ticked a box on his application saying he hadnt travelled abroad 14 days before he left Serbia for Australia but theres footage of him in Spain in that period.
Offline Machae

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm »
I mean there's enough evidence there to kick the fucker out, not sure why they're waiting.

I know the judge did the right thing by the letter of the law, blah blah. But what a tool
Online west_london_red

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 11:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:49:16 pm
I mean there's enough evidence there to kick the fucker out, not sure why they're waiting.

I know the judge did the right thing by the letter of the law, blah blah. But what a tool

I guess the Aussie government just need to make sure its watertight before they give him the boot.
Offline Machae

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:59:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:54:47 pm
I guess the Aussie government just need to make sure its watertight before they give him the boot.

I said that before, but the Home Minister could just refuse entry, the judge himself said. I hope they do, but had enough experience to see rich folks getting away where ordinary citizens wouldn't. Letting him in would severely undermind the government's chances of being re-elected and set a dangerous precedence
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:15:53 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:59:19 pm
I said that before, but the Home Minister could just refuse entry, the judge himself said. I hope they do, but had enough experience to see rich folks getting away where ordinary citizens wouldn't. Letting him in would severely undermind the government's chances of being re-elected and set a dangerous precedence

I think the thing is, if the immigration minister did personally veto him, then it would lead to a 3 year ban - keeping him out for the next 2 editions of the Aussie Open as well as this year.  Which, if Covid gets to the stage where it is less a concern this time next year, would lead to a loss of money for the tournament, and thus the Victorian government (and Aussie).  Whereas trying to put together a better case, based on the facts (like this informaiton about him lying on the form about travel, or these tests not being when he said they were) would mean they could kick him out without having to have this 3 year ban over his head that they would have to enforce
Offline Machae

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:17:49 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:15:53 am
I think the thing is, if the immigration minister did personally veto him, then it would lead to a 3 year ban - keeping him out for the next 2 editions of the Aussie Open as well as this year.  Which, if Covid gets to the stage where it is less a concern this time next year, would lead to a loss of money for the tournament, and thus the Victorian government (and Aussie).  Whereas trying to put together a better case, based on the facts (like this informaiton about him lying on the form about travel, or these tests not being when he said they were) would mean they could kick him out without having to have this 3 year ban over his head that they would have to enforce

I read that the minister could override the 3 year time barring. I mean they're a sovereign nation, why couldn't they kick him out, but allow him entry next year?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #105 on: Today at 07:09:20 am »
So his travel declaration was wrong and he admits he just ignored islaotion rules.

Literally anyone else would have been deported from Australia for this.

It stinks.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #106 on: Today at 07:19:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:09:20 am
So his travel declaration was wrong and he admits he just ignored islaotion rules.

Literally anyone else would have been deported from Australia for this.

It stinks.

Quote
Serbian PM condemns Novak Djokovic: The laws equally apply to all
2 hours ago

Serbias Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has slammed Novak Djokovic for a clear violation of his COVID-19 isolation requirements.

The remarks came before the Serbian tennis champion released a statement admitting he knowingly attended a photoshoot and interview in Belgrade while positive with the virus.

In an interview Ms Brnabic thanked Mr Djokovic for what he has done for the Republic of Serbia but her government will be investigating the nine-time Australian Open champion as the laws equally apply to all.

No one is allowed to breach the isolation rules as it, therefore, puts the health of other people in jeopardy, Ms Brnabic said.

There are some standards that have to be met.

In this case it seems to me that if he was aware of it then it is a clear violation of the rules  and what the sanctions are thats what relevant institutions will have to look into.
Online Persephone

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #107 on: Today at 07:31:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:19:58 am

I wouldn't hold my breath about Djokovic being punished, it sounds like usual political speak but he'll get a slap on the wrist at worst.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #108 on: Today at 07:53:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:09:20 am
So his travel declaration was wrong and he admits he just ignored islaotion rules.

Literally anyone else would have been deported from Australia for this.

It stinks.

He admitted his agent was wrong, not him. Wonder if his agent signed his declaration forms too?
Online Brain Potter

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #109 on: Today at 07:56:50 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:31:14 am
I wouldn't hold my breath about Djokovic being punished, it sounds like usual political speak but he'll get a slap on the wrist at worst.

Im not so sure. It would look terrible for the Aussie government to allow him to stay.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #110 on: Today at 08:08:13 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 07:53:50 am
He admitted his agent was wrong, not him. Wonder if his agent signed his declaration forms too?

Border Security : Are these your bags?
Traveller : Yes
Border Security : Did you pack these bags?
Traveller : No, my mum did.
Border Security : Did you sign this travel declaration?
Traveller : Yes
Border Security : Boom
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #111 on: Today at 08:17:34 am »
Spiegel goes 'deep'.

Were the Results of a Positive PCR Test Manipulated?

Tennis star Novak Djoković claims that he tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 16. But the digital test result suggests otherwise. This and a suspected false statement could create new visa problems for the athlete in Australia.

https://www.spiegel.de/international/world/novak-djokovic-were-the-results-of-his-positive-pcr-test-manipulated-a-cf3e7344-e98f-4fc3-8bb3-7727d4795e97
Online Persephone

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #112 on: Today at 08:17:43 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:56:50 am
Im not so sure. It would look terrible for the Aussie government to allow him to stay.
Sorry I should have clarified, I was responding to Barry Crocker's quote from the Serbian Prime Minister.

The Aus government already look terrible, they've gotten themselves into a huge mess either way.
