Agree with much of the post except for this. He probably wont be remembered as fondly as the other two, because of him being a massive twat and his tennis not being as aesthetically pleasant, but theres already a huge part of the tennis world that consider him the GOAT, and he will undoubtedly finish his career with that recognition. As a Federer fan its a hard thing to admit, but it will probably be deserved.
Its interesting. I have to confess Im barely a casual tennis fan (I dip in and out of watching the slams and dont follow it otherwise) but I had no idea Djokovic was on course to beat the GS record until all this furore kicked off. As a purely casual observer I dont consider him to have the same legacy or reputation as the other two and I imagine thats true of most people who only casually follow the sport, but you may be right that he has a bigger reputation amongst actual tennis fans.
Murray obviously had the home support at Wimbledon and although a bit grumpy and dour at times I think is respected worldwide as hes generally quite vocal about issues in the game and generally on the right side of history with his opinions.
Speaking of...https://twitter.com/andy_murray/status/1480315965870989316?s=21
He has been slightly unlucky in some ways, and then brought his unpopularity on himself in others.Of this generation of star players, Federer came in the scene first. He won his first Slam in 2003 having been a very good junior so built up a following first (and as some of his critics would argue, snacked several easy Grand Slams before Nadal and Djokovic were on the scene snd as Sampras and Agassi were departing).Nadal burst into the scene in 2004 or 2005, cant remember now, winning the French Open as a teenager. He became pretty universally popular too and the Federer/Nadal rivalry was the clear top two for a good 5 years or so.Djokovic and Murray came through at a very similar time, although Djokovic challenged for and win Grand Slams first. At that time they were compared to each other more and regarded as up and coming challengered to the top two.Basically at this point Federer had a huge following, Nadal not too far behind and a comparison might be Messi/Ronaldo in terms of their supporters (could be wrong!).Murray obviously had the home support at Wimbledon and although a bit grumpy and dour at times I think is respected worldwide as hes generally quite vocal about issues in the game and generally on the right side of history with his opinions.And then Djokovic started dominating and getting the better of Nadal and Federer more often. Probably made him unpopular with their fans. Plus hes just a it robotic in his style of play. Incredibly mentally tough and a metronomic but not as easy on the eye. He also developed a reputation for gamesmanship. Taking medical time outs and convenient times before storming back to win. Stuff that rubs up fellow players and spectators the wrong way a bit.Hes probably more respected, and even admired rather than loved in the way Federer and Nadal certainly are, andMurray is in some quarters.Obviously there are some who prefer Djokovic too for upsetting the order and all of that.
I think he's been incredibly naive, how can he expect to travel freely around the world being unvaccinated at this point in time.
I still find his miraculous increase in stamina a bit dodgy. I know he changed his diet and went gluten free, but he went from someone who was blowing out of his arse after 2 hours to someone who was barely breaking a sweat at the end of a 5 hour 5 set match. He is a bit boring
A bit dodgy? The bloke's been on PED's for years, it's not even a doubt at this point. Which makes his anti vax stance even more hypocritical.
To be honest, you could say the same about Federer and Nadal, who are older than Djokovic ...
Perhaps not the best bloke in the world and I don't give a toss about tennis but I'd grab the popcorn should he win his tenth just for the meltdowns.It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that I find Australia to be appalling in the way they've dealt with things so if he triggers some Australian politicians I can't say I'm too bothered.
