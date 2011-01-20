Its interesting. I have to confess Im barely a casual tennis fan (I dip in and out of watching the slams and dont follow it otherwise) but I had no idea Djokovic was on course to beat the GS record until all this furore kicked off. As a purely casual observer I dont consider him to have the same legacy or reputation as the other two and I imagine thats true of most people who only casually follow the sport, but you may be right that he has a bigger reputation amongst actual tennis fans.



That's the thing though isn't it. No doubt among the fans of the sport Djokovic is considered the greatest of all time by the time he retires. But outside of tennis, while obviously well known, he hasn't got that legacy that Nadal and Federer have, part way down to his own behavior it has to be said. Part of it is just style and presence though, and probably honestly a bit of internal unconscious xenophobia (the Serb national isn't as "sexy" as the Spaniard or the luxury brand Swiss star)And as others have said here, the fact he hasn't got AS MUCH wider respect outside the tennis community may grate at him.