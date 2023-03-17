Personally I think he's a bellend and Australia should be allowed to deport the twat.



No idea where the judge is coming from on this.



I may be wrong but as far as I can tell it is possibly a similar scenario legally like a celebrity that hires that lawyer to get them off with driving charges. They are bang to rights, like Djokovic is, but if the law has somehow opened a loophole, to which these lawyers can find in their sleep, they jump though it and the charges have to be dropped.Think in this case one of the issues was that they told Djokovic he would have until 8:30am to defend himself, etc, but border authorities called it at 7:40am as it was obviously clear to them he didn't have the right to enter, but technically they have denied him his rights.However the judge talking about 'he couldn't have done any more' etc, I don't get, as it does not matter if you are told wrong information or whatever by an authority, ignorance is no excuse, when I saw him say that last night I knew what the outcome would be but it did seem odd.