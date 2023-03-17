Poll

What should happen?

He's a dude. Fuck everyone else that has been responsible and been vaccinated. He should be allowed to flout Australias rules and act like a total c*nt
8 (11%)
Not sure
3 (4.1%)
Dickhead
17 (23.3%)
Bellend
42 (57.5%)
I like Tennissseeee Cheeeeeeeeese!
3 (4.1%)

Total Members Voted: 73

Author Topic: Djokovic  (Read 922 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,440
  • Asterisks baby!
Djokovic
« on: Today at 12:10:06 pm »
Personally I think he's a bellend and Australia should be allowed to deport the twat.

No idea where the judge is coming from on this.
I like cats

Offline clinical

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:10:36 pm »
Bellend.
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,771
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:11:02 pm »
Even if they can't deport the twat just ban him from the competition
Offline clinical

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:13:37 pm »
He submitted proof he was positive on the 16th. And knew about it but had photos with kids etc after this. He's a massive bellend. Should be an option.
Online amir87

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,234
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:15:41 pm »
Someone should create a Tennis thread so we can discuss this properly.
Offline BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:16:12 pm »
Massive dickhead.

Has to be one of the most disliked sporting greats of his time.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,366
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:18:23 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:15:41 pm
Someone should create a Tennis thread so we can discuss this properly.

:D

Still, another thread for me to post my Djokovic lookalike in.

Offline clinical

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:22:55 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:16:12 pm
Massive dickhead.

Has to be one of the most disliked sporting greats of his time.

I reckon will be him and Max Verstapphen who top the list in a few years. Both very successful but massive bellends.
Offline Andy82lfc

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,655
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:10:06 pm
Personally I think he's a bellend and Australia should be allowed to deport the twat.

No idea where the judge is coming from on this.

I may be wrong but as far as I can tell it is possibly a similar scenario legally like a celebrity that hires that lawyer to get them off with driving charges. They are bang to rights, like Djokovic is, but if the law has somehow opened a loophole, to which these lawyers can find in their sleep, they jump though it and the charges have to be dropped.

Think in this case one of the issues was that they told Djokovic he would have until 8:30am to defend himself, etc, but border authorities called it at 7:40am as it was obviously clear to them he didn't have the right to enter, but technically they have denied him his rights.

However the judge talking about 'he couldn't have done any more' etc, I don't get, as it does not matter if you are told wrong information or whatever by an authority, ignorance is no excuse, when I saw him say that last night I knew what the outcome would be but it did seem odd.
Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,390
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:26:17 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:15:41 pm
Someone should create a Tennis thread so we can discuss this properly.

;D
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:40:50 pm »
Being a dickhead, which he is, isnt a reason for deporting someone.

Im not sure why this is dragging, you can either  enter unvaccinated after a positive test or you cant.

Airlines check these requirements and found him eligible. 

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:54:34 pm »
just seen Farrage  has stuck his frog faced ugly mug in, Would have thought hed be all for strict border control
Online Perkinsonian

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:40:50 pm
Being a dickhead, which he is, isnt a reason for deporting someone.

Im not sure why this is dragging, you can either  enter unvaccinated after a positive test or you cant.

Airlines check these requirements and found him eligible.

Unless, when applying for a visa, he deceived the Australian authorities by making false statements or by his negligent behavior creates a threat to public order and the country's health system.

https://twitter.com/BenRothenberg/status/1480526579314814977?s=20
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,126
  • 27 years...
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:02:52 pm »
Novaxx is a bell.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 02:00:25 pm
Unless, when applying for a visa, he deceived the Australian authorities by making false statements or by his negligent behavior creates a threat to public order and the country's health system.

https://twitter.com/BenRothenberg/status/1480526579314814977?s=20


MY ex Mrs used to watch this border force show based at Melbourne airport, Border Force I think, pretty sure if your visa is cancelled youre on the next flight back.
He wasnt

Ive no skin in the game on this but if he wasnt on the next plane back, like everyone else, its not a good look.
Online Perkinsonian

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:14:44 pm

MY ex Mrs used to watch this border force show based at Melbourne airport, Border Force I think, pretty sure if your visa is cancelled youre on the next flight back.
He wasnt

Ive no skin in the game on this but if he wasnt on the next plane back, like everyone else, its not a good look.

The visa may be canceled at any time. If the visa is not waived for technical reasons, the government may do so on a discretionary basis.

However, it is not for me to judge the Australian authorities, because it is their problem to convince their citizens that no one will have more privileges than another person in the same position and that everyone will be treated in the same way before the law.
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,771
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:18:22 pm »
Fortunately Australians are not known for being blunt, so shouldn't get any stick during the tournament
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,873
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:21:24 pm »
Im not sure being vaccinated will help Australia to keep cases low.  But the expectation was to get vaccinated and he knew that. He chose not to because hes a bellend.

Its not even clear that his PCR test is real, because he seemed to totally ignore it and still go about his business.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,873
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:21:50 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:18:22 pm
Fortunately Australians are not known for being blunt, so shouldn't get any stick during the tournament
:lmao


Im sure he will get a warm reception.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:25:07 pm »
He's an arrogant fucking Knobhead who thinks himself above the law (and apparently with the judges comments, he is)
Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,679
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:35:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:21:50 pm
:lmao


Im sure he will get a warm reception.

I'd love for everyone to boycott the event totally. That'll teach him, the Tennis knobbers, and the higgly piggly bendover government (Unless they fuck him off - in which case theyre all right with me).

So there!!!
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,366
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:46:58 pm »
Is the Aussie Open still on Eurosport or is everything on Prime these days?
Online Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,302
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:06:08 pm »
He thrives on the boos! It's a big reason why he's on 20 GS.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:14:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:21:24 pm
Im not sure being vaccinated will help Australia to keep cases low.  But the expectation was to get vaccinated and he knew that. He chose not to because hes a bellend.

Its not even clear that his PCR test is real, because he seemed to totally ignore it and still go about his business.

People have differing reasons not to get vaccinated, not all of them are bellendry. His might be, but its not a given
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,810
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:19:02 pm »
Have they kicked him out of the Country yet? Or does being a famous athlete get him the get out of jail card.
Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:06:08 pm
He thrives on the boos! It's a big reason why he's on 20 GS.

In the moment and during competition, yes. But deep down I bet hes desperate to be liked and it kills him that hell never be as respected or as loved as Nadal and Federer are, and this sorry saga only makes people dislike him more. Vehemently so.

Doesnt even really matter if he overtakes Nadal and Federer, I dare say in the fullness of time hell be remembered as much for being a grade A c*** as he will a magnificent tennis player. I mean he will break the record and become the most decorated tennis player of all time, but hell never have the legacy or status of the other two and I bet that eats him up.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:23:48 pm »
Was he considered A twat, before his attitude towards COVID?

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,234
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:23:48 pm
Was he considered A twat, before his attitude towards COVID?



I don't know about being considered a twat, but he definitely wasn't universally loved like his two main rivals.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:41:12 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:37:15 pm
I don't know about being considered a twat, but he definitely wasn't universally loved like his two main rivals.

He has always been an anti-science spiritualist, hence the Anti-Vaccine stance. He believes water is altered by emotion and most medicine is bad for the self healing mechanism of the body
