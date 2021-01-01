Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« previous
next »
Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day (Read 216675 times)
Claire.
RAWK Staff.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,411
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #9000 on:
Today
at 09:33:04 am »
Wordle 963 4/6*
⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨
🟨🟨🟨⬛🟨
⬛🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
sinnermichael
I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 26,682
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #9001 on:
Today
at 01:04:57 pm »
Wordle 963 2/6
🟨🟨🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,369
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #9002 on:
Today
at 01:29:52 pm »
Wordle 963 4/6
⬜🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨⬜
⬜🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
