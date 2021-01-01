Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Author
Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day (Read 188091 times)
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 41,371
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #8360 on:
Today
at 08:00:49 am »
Wordle 899 5/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Claire.
RAWK Staff.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,878
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #8361 on:
Today
at 10:02:52 am »
Wordle 899 5/6*
⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛
⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛
⬛🟩⬛🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,646
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #8362 on:
Today
at 12:09:20 pm »
Wordle 899 4/6
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,646
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #8363 on:
Today
at 12:11:07 pm »
Daily Quordle 680
5️⃣6️⃣
4️⃣7️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle/
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜ 🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩 🟩⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Chakan Stevens
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 90,640
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #8364 on:
Today
at 12:11:50 pm »
Wordle 899 4/6
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛
⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
