Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Author
Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day (Read 167266 times)
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 40,769
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #7560 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:07 am »
Wordle 809 6/6
🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 89,011
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #7561 on:
Yesterday
at 12:09:42 pm »
That took way too long.
Wordle 809 5/6
🟨🟨⬛🟨⬛
⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩
⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩
⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Fitzy.
I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,280
Indefatigability
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #7562 on:
Yesterday
at 02:08:38 pm »
Wordle 809 3/6
🟩⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟩⬜🟩🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Quote from: lankyguy007 on July 12, 2015, 05:51:01 pm
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,097
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #7563 on:
Yesterday
at 03:25:46 pm »
Wordle 809 6/6
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
🟨🟨🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,097
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #7564 on:
Yesterday
at 03:28:59 pm »
Daily Quordle 590
8️⃣6️⃣
5️⃣4️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle/
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
🟨⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟨⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨
🟨🟨⬜🟩⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
damomad
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,843
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #7565 on:
Yesterday
at 05:08:14 pm »
Wordle 809 6/6
⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨
🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨
⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown
PeterJM
The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,240
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #7566 on:
Yesterday
at 08:04:00 pm »
Wordle 809 4/6
⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛
🟨🟩🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬛🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,974
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #7567 on:
Today
at 04:31:42 am »
Wordle 810 4/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟨⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟨🟨🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Daily Quordle 591
4️⃣7️⃣
8️⃣5️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle/
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩 ⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
#Worldle #594 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,974
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #7568 on:
Today
at 04:32:38 am »
🌎 Sep 7, 2023 🌍
🔥 66 | Avg. Guesses: 3.71
🟧🟩 = 2
globle-game.com
#globle
