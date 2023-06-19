Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Author
Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day (Read 147653 times)
Kenny's Jacket
Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,628
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6880 on:
June 19, 2023, 05:28:49 pm »
Really difficult today
Wordle 730 6/6
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,788
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6881 on:
Yesterday
at 04:54:49 am »
Wordle 731 3/6
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Daily Quordle 512
5️⃣4️⃣
6️⃣2️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle/
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨 🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
#Worldle #515 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,788
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6882 on:
Yesterday
at 04:56:08 am »
🌎 Jun 20, 2023 🌍
🔥 3 | Avg. Guesses: 4.06
🟧🟧🟥🟥🟩 = 5
globle-game.com
#globle
Logged
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 40,294
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6883 on:
Yesterday
at 07:38:30 am »
Wordle 731 3/6
⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 88,316
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6884 on:
Yesterday
at 11:47:21 am »
Wordle 731 5/6
🟨⬛⬛⬛🟨
⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩
🟨⬛🟩🟩🟩
⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,597
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6885 on:
Yesterday
at 11:58:48 am »
Wordle 731 6/6
🟨🟩⬜🟨⬜
🟨🟩🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,597
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6886 on:
Yesterday
at 12:01:18 pm »
Daily Quordle 512
4️⃣8️⃣
6️⃣7️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle/
⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ 🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟨⬜🟨⬜🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟨🟩🟩⬜🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
PeterJM
The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,184
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6887 on:
Yesterday
at 06:52:39 pm »
Wordle 731 4/6
🟨🟩⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟩⬛🟨⬛
⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,788
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6888 on:
Today
at 04:47:54 am »
Wordle 732 3/6
🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Daily Quordle 513
4️⃣5️⃣
6️⃣7️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle/
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
🟩⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜ ⬜🟨🟨⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜🟨🟩🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜ ⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨 ⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟨⬜⬜🟩🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
#Worldle #516 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,788
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6889 on:
Today
at 04:49:12 am »
🌎 Jun 21, 2023 🌍
🔥 4 | Avg. Guesses: 4.05
🟥🟥🟩 = 3
globle-game.com
#globle
Logged
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 40,294
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6890 on:
Today
at 06:02:34 am »
Wordle 732 3/6
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟩⬜🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Nitramdorf
No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,731
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6891 on:
Today
at 07:00:13 am »
Might be in with a chance of the lottery later.
Wordle 732 1/6
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,597
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6892 on:
Today
at 11:58:02 am »
Wordle 732 4/6
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 88,316
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6893 on:
Today
at 12:00:11 pm »
Wordle 732 5/6
⬛⬛🟨🟨🟨
🟨🟨⬛🟨⬛
⬛🟨🟩🟨⬛
⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,597
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6894 on:
Today
at 12:01:37 pm »
Daily Quordle 513
7️⃣6️⃣
4️⃣8️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle/
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟨🟨 ⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨 🟨⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨 🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨
⬜🟨⬜🟩🟩 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟨⬜⬜🟩🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
