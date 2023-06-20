Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Author
Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Kenny's Jacket
Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,618
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6880 on:
Yesterday
at 05:28:49 pm »
Really difficult today
Wordle 730 6/6
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,785
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6881 on:
Today
at 04:54:49 am »
Wordle 731 3/6
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Daily Quordle 512
5️⃣4️⃣
6️⃣2️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle/
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨 🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
#Worldle #515 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,785
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6882 on:
Today
at 04:56:08 am »
🌎 Jun 20, 2023 🌍
🔥 3 | Avg. Guesses: 4.06
🟧🟧🟥🟥🟩 = 5
globle-game.com
#globle
Logged
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
