Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Print
Author
Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day (Read 142103 times)
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 40,221
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6680 on:
Yesterday
at 07:27:34 am »
Wordle 710 4/6
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 88,182
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6681 on:
Yesterday
at 12:07:12 pm »
Took a bloody age to get.
Wordle 710 4/6
⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛
⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛
⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,476
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6682 on:
Yesterday
at 12:56:51 pm »
Wordle 710 5/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜
⬜🟨🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,476
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6683 on:
Yesterday
at 12:58:57 pm »
Daily Quordle 491
4️⃣5️⃣
8️⃣6️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle
⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜ 🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜
🟨🟨⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
🟨⬜🟨⬜🟩 ⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜ 🟩⬜🟨🟩⬜
🟨⬜⬜🟨⬜ 🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,734
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6684 on:
Today
at 04:56:30 am »
Wordle 711 4/6
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩
🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Daily Quordle 492
6️⃣7️⃣
5️⃣4️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜🟨🟨🟨
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜ 🟩⬜🟨🟨🟩
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
#Worldle #495 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,734
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6685 on:
Today
at 04:58:03 am »
🌎 May 31, 2023 🌍
🔥 444 | Avg. Guesses: 4.05
⬜🟥🟥🟩 = 4
globle-game.com
#globle
Logged
