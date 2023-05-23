Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Author
Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 88,112
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6600 on:
Yesterday
at 11:47:22 am »
Wordle 702 4/6
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛
⬛🟨🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,417
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6601 on:
Yesterday
at 12:10:23 pm »
Wordle 702 4/6
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,417
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6602 on:
Yesterday
at 12:12:52 pm »
Daily Quordle 483
7️⃣5️⃣
4️⃣6️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟩⬜🟨🟨⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜🟩⬜⬜🟨 🟨⬜🟨🟩⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 40,196
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6603 on:
Yesterday
at 10:23:24 pm »
Wordle 702 5/6
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜
🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,706
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6604 on:
Today
at 04:53:44 am »
Wordle 703 4/6
🟩⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩⬜⬜🟨🟨
🟩🟨🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Daily Quordle 484
6️⃣7️⃣
4️⃣9️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜ ⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
#Worldle #487 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,706
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6605 on:
Today
at 04:54:36 am »
🌎 May 23, 2023 🌍
🔥 436 | Avg. Guesses: 4.05
⬜🟥🟥🟩 = 4
globle-game.com
#globle
Logged
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
