Wordle 433 3/6⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩🟨⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩two threes in a Row. Chakan & John C, are you checking the wordle previously used words list?. Cos your 3 in the middle so early on got you both frustrated somehow today.#Worldle #217 1/6 (100%)🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉