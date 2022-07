Do you know the distance between every two countries on earth?!





Got this in one today, pretty chuffed:



#Worldle #174 1/6 (100%)

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉

https://worldle.teuteuf.fr



🌎 Jul 14, 2022 🌍

🔥 18 | Avg. Guesses: 6.65

🟧🟥🟥🟩 = 4



#globle



The purest Liverpool fan would have looked at that and said, no, means nothing to me that one.