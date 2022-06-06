Please
Author
Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day (Read 67030 times)
Lfc19ynwa
Kopite
Posts: 697
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #3280 on:
Yesterday
at 05:55:08 am »
Wordle 352 4/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Daily Quordle 133
7️⃣5️⃣
8️⃣4️⃣
quordle.com
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨 🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
#Worldle #136 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Kopite
Posts: 697
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #3281 on:
Yesterday
at 05:55:33 am »
🌎 Jun 6, 2022 🌍
🔥 85 | Avg. Guesses: 6.59
🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟩 = 6
#globle
Logged
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 96,502
Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #3282 on:
Yesterday
at 08:39:19 am »
🌎 Jun 6, 2022 🌍
🔥 9 | Avg. Guesses: 7.08
🟨🟥🟥🟥🟩 = 5
#globle
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 84,242
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #3283 on:
Yesterday
at 12:32:01 pm »
Wordle 352 5/6
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
afc turkish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,927
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #3284 on:
Yesterday
at 02:04:28 pm »
Wordle 352 5/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 96,502
Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #3285 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:53 pm »
Daily Quordle 133
6️⃣3️⃣
5️⃣8️⃣
quordle.com
🟨⬜🟨🟨⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
🟨🟨🟨🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
BarryCrocker
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,041
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #3286 on:
Today
at 03:00:59 am »
🌎 Jun 7, 2022 🌍
🔥 36 | Avg. Guesses: 7.77
🟨🟧🟩 = 3
#globle
Wordle 353 5/6
⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
