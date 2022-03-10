Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Author
Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day (Read 54518 times)
Andy @ Allerton!
Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 67,707
Asterisks baby!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #2720 on:
Yesterday
at 11:58:30 am »
#Worldle #95 3/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨↖️
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜⬅️
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Hedley Lamarr
Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.
2022/03/10
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 83,864
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #2721 on:
Yesterday
at 12:21:28 pm »
Wordle 311 2/6
🟨🟨🟨⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Heh
Logged
damomad
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,068
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #2722 on:
Yesterday
at 12:46:04 pm »
#Worldle #95 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown
redgriffin73
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 29,289
Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #2723 on:
Yesterday
at 01:16:41 pm »
Wordle 311 3/6
🟨⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟨🟨🟨🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
afc turkish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,704
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #2724 on:
Yesterday
at 01:18:46 pm »
Wordle 311 3/6
⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨
🟨🟩⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
#Worldle #95 2/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨↖️
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Mark Walters
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,183
* * * * * *
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #2725 on:
Yesterday
at 09:00:51 pm »
Daily Quordle 92
8️⃣9️⃣
7️⃣4️⃣
quordle.com
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨 ⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜ ⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩 ⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨
🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜🟩🟨🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟨🟨🟩⬜🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
just made it!
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez
Lfc19ynwa
Kopite
Posts: 586
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #2726 on:
Today
at 05:11:04 am »
Wordle 312 3/6
⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Daily Quordle 93
9️⃣5️⃣
6️⃣8️⃣
quordle.com
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜ ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜🟩🟩🟩🟨
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨 ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟨🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟨⬜🟨🟨⬜ 🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
#Worldle #96 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Kopite
Posts: 586
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #2727 on:
Today
at 05:11:39 am »
🌎 Apr 27, 2022 🌍
🔥 45 | Avg. Guesses: 7.16
🟨⬜🟨🟥🟥🟩 = 6
#globle
Logged
