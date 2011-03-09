« previous next »
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2560 on: April 16, 2022, 09:16:58 am »
Missing 11 74 11/11 11 1:45
LIVERPOOL 🆚 Man City
Premier League 7/10/2018

🟩🟩🟩1️⃣🟩🟩🟩
1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩

🌎 Apr 16, 2022 🌍
🔥 54 | Avg. Guesses: 7.52
🟨🟧🟥🟩 = 4

#globle
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2561 on: April 16, 2022, 09:18:25 am »
Yesterdays Wordle was a bit mad. I got 4 greens with my first guess, just missed the 4th letter. Then didnt get it until the 6th guess!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2562 on: April 16, 2022, 09:47:28 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 16, 2022, 09:18:25 am
Yesterdays Wordle was a bit mad. I got 4 greens with my first guess, just missed the 4th letter. Then didnt get it until the 6th guess!
Awful! I got it second attempt after the same effort on first. ;D
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2563 on: April 16, 2022, 09:48:31 am »
Good one that :)

Wordle 301 5/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2564 on: April 16, 2022, 09:54:09 am »
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2565 on: April 16, 2022, 10:00:51 am »
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2566 on: April 16, 2022, 10:06:21 am »
Quote from: vegas line on April 16, 2022, 10:00:51 am
Shows how far weve come under JK

it does mate
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2567 on: April 16, 2022, 01:50:14 pm »
Wordle 301 2/6

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2568 on: April 16, 2022, 01:53:11 pm »
Wordle 301 6/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨
🟩🟩⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

#Worldle #85 4/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜⬅️
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨⬅️
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨⬅️
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2569 on: April 16, 2022, 03:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 16, 2022, 09:54:09 am
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/04/think-you-can-name-liverpools-last-fa-cup-semi-final-squad-in-3-minutes/?utm_source=webpush

One for Barney and Nick, name our last Semi Final squad in 3 mins

Got them all with 37 seconds left. Would've been over a minute had a not been seeing Austrian rather than Australian  :D
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2570 on: April 16, 2022, 06:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 16, 2022, 03:10:42 pm
Got them all with 37 seconds left. Would've been over a minute had a not been seeing Austrian rather than Australian  :D

I drew a blank at the German defender! In my defence that was fairly out of position!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2571 on: April 16, 2022, 10:56:22 pm »
Daily Quordle 82
5️⃣7️⃣
3️⃣4️⃣
quordle.com
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜
⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨
⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟨⬜⬜🟨🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2572 on: Yesterday at 07:05:23 am »
Wordle 302 3/6

⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Daily Quordle 83
5️⃣6️⃣
9️⃣8️⃣
quordle.com
⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩 🟨🟨⬜⬜🟩
🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
🟩⬜🟩🟨🟩 ⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 ⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩 🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩 ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟨⬜⬜🟨🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟨🟩⬜⬜🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟨🟩⬜⬜🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩 🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ 🟨🟩⬜🟩🟩
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛



#Worldle #86 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2573 on: Yesterday at 07:06:03 am »
🌎 Apr 17, 2022 🌍
🔥 35 | Avg. Guesses: 7.26
🟨🟧🟥🟧🟧🟨🟥🟥
🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟩 = 14

#globle
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2574 on: Yesterday at 09:26:29 am »
Wordle 302 4/6

⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩
🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩
🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2575 on: Yesterday at 10:13:21 am »
Wordle 302 3/6

⬜⬜🟨🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2576 on: Yesterday at 10:26:22 am »
Wordle 302 5/6

🟩⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩
🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2577 on: Yesterday at 10:45:26 am »


Another good one :)


Wordle 302 4/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩
🟨🟨🟨⬜🟩
🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2578 on: Yesterday at 10:52:50 am »
Daily Quordle #83
5️⃣7️⃣
6️⃣8️⃣
quordle.com
⬜🟨🟩🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜ 🟨🟨⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟨🟨⬜⬜🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨 ⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ 🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟨🟩⬜⬜🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2579 on: Yesterday at 12:19:20 pm »
Wordle 302 5/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
🟨🟨🟨⬜🟩
🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Irritating doesn't begin to describe fourth and fifth guesses...

#Worldle #86 2/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜↘️
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2580 on: Yesterday at 12:32:06 pm »
#Worldle #86 2/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨⬇️
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2581 on: Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm »
Wordle 302 4/6

⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟨🟨⬛
⬛🟨⬛⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2582 on: Yesterday at 01:04:06 pm »
Wordle 302 4/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩
🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛
🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩


Should have got it in 3
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2583 on: Yesterday at 03:21:30 pm »
Daily Survivle 43: 4 rounds
⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨
🟨🟩🟨⬛🟨
🟨🟩🟩🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
https://lazyguyy.github.io/survivle/


Daily Duotrigordle #46
Guesses: 37/37
1️⃣1️⃣ 3️⃣5️⃣ 3️⃣3️⃣ 3️⃣4️⃣
1️⃣2️⃣ 3️⃣1️⃣ 0️⃣6️⃣ 3️⃣2️⃣
3️⃣6️⃣ 3️⃣7️⃣ 1️⃣3️⃣ 1️⃣4️⃣
1️⃣5️⃣ 0️⃣5️⃣ 2️⃣9️⃣ 3️⃣0️⃣
1️⃣6️⃣ 1️⃣7️⃣ 1️⃣8️⃣ 1️⃣9️⃣
2️⃣0️⃣ 2️⃣8️⃣ 0️⃣8️⃣ 0️⃣9️⃣
0️⃣3️⃣ 1️⃣0️⃣ 2️⃣6️⃣ 2️⃣7️⃣
2️⃣1️⃣ 2️⃣2️⃣ 2️⃣5️⃣ 2️⃣4️⃣
https://duotrigordle.com/
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2584 on: Today at 12:38:12 am »
Wordle 303 4/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛
🟩🟨🟩🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2585 on: Today at 03:25:56 am »
Wordle 303 4/6

⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Daily Quordle 84
6️⃣🟥
9️⃣5️⃣
quordle.com
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩 ⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟩🟨🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩 ⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛


Made a complete mess of this one



#Worldle #87 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr



Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2586 on: Today at 03:31:48 am »
🌎 Apr 18, 2022 🌍
🔥 36 | Avg. Guesses: 7.22
🟨🟥🟥🟥🟥🟩 = 6

#globle
