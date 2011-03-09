Crosby Nick never fails.
Yesterdays Wordle was a bit mad. I got 4 greens with my first guess, just missed the 4th letter. Then didnt get it until the 6th guess!
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/04/think-you-can-name-liverpools-last-fa-cup-semi-final-squad-in-3-minutes/?utm_source=webpushOne for Barney and Nick, name our last Semi Final squad in 3 mins
Shows how far weve come under JK
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Got them all with 37 seconds left. Would've been over a minute had a not been seeing Austrian rather than Australian
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Its all about winning shiny things.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Page created in 0.045 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]