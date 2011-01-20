« previous next »
Author Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day

Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 11:49:59 am »
Daily Survivle 7: 4 rounds
🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩⬛⬛⬛🟨
🟩⬛⬛🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
https://lazyguyy.github.io/survivle/
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 11:50:50 am »
Quote from: PeterJM on Yesterday at 11:43:14 am
Wordle 266 5/6

⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛
⬛⬛🟨🟩🟨
🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛
🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Anyone else suffer with simplest of words?

Not today
Offline PeterJM

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 11:53:03 am »
Daily Quordle #47
9️⃣🟥
7️⃣8️⃣
quordle.com
⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟨🟩🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜ 🟩🟨🟨⬜🟨
⬜🟩⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟩⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜ ⬜🟩⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟨🟩⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline PeterJM

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 11:55:19 am »
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 12:12:46 pm »
Daily Octordle #47
7️⃣8️⃣
🕚🔟
3️⃣🕛
9️⃣6️⃣
octordle.com
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨 ⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜🟨🟨⬜🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

🟩⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟨🟩⬜⬜🟩 ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜🟨🟩⬜🟩
🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 12:24:18 pm »
Wordle 266 3/6

🟩⬜⬜🟩🟨
🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline afc turkish

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 05:20:59 pm »
Wordle 266 5/6

🟨⬜🟨🟨⬜
🟨🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟨⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Worldle was tragically stupid...
Offline John C

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 07:54:45 pm »
One eye on Man U, one eye on this. Took me the full game to get it. Found that really tough. Of course, as with all of us everyday you'd have to see where the letters are and what's used to understand.

Wordle 266 4/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩





Offline Rob K

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 08:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:10:51 am
Worldle has just been stupid the last few days

Aside from one or two easier ones the last week or so has been bullshit.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1729 on: Yesterday at 10:41:22 pm »
🌎 Mar 13, 2022 🌍
Today's guesses: 6
Current streak: 4
Average guesses: 8.92

https://globle-game.com

Wordle 267 2/6

⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 12:46:57 am »
Wordle 267 4/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟨🟨🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩


Daily Survivle 8: 4 rounds
⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛
🟨⬛🟨⬛⬛
⬛⬛🟩🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
https://lazyguyy.github.io/survivle/
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 12:48:06 am »
Finally beaten 4/6

Wordle 267 3/6

⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛
⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



#Worldle #51 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr


Easy today for a change but the other world one is getting ridiculous
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 12:50:37 am »
Wordle 267 3/6

⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 12:51:46 am »
Finally one I know  :D

#Worldle #51 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 12:59:57 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:51:46 am
Finally one I know  :D

#Worldle #51 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
thought it was too obvious at first
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 01:02:05 am »
🌎 Mar. 13, 2022 🌍
Today's guesses: 14
Current streak: 5
Average guesses: 14.29

https://globle-game.com

Have to admit, I didn't really get this one. I was putting in places I know are in the area and they were coming up invalid country. Googled to make sure I wasn't making them up and saw the answer
Offline Sangria

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 01:11:33 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:10:51 am
Worldle has just been stupid the last few days

If you think worldle is bad, try globle. Today's choice is one of the West Indian islands I think, except that it's a country, and there are West Indian islands that aren't countries, and there are West Indian countries that consist of multiple islands, and there are entities that consist of multiple islands that aren't countries. My previous go on that had one of the Indian Ocean islands as the answer IIRC.

In case you're not familiar with globle, you pick a country, and it gives you an response of how close you are to the answer. So you can pick Colombia, and it'll tell you it's extremely close, and you pick Venezuela which is the next SA country along the coast, and it's nearer still, and then you pick the next country on the coast, and it's further away, and you realise it's one of the dozens of tiny islands off the South American coast. Which is bullshit.
Offline Sangria

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 01:12:42 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:02:05 am
🌎 Mar. 13, 2022 🌍
Today's guesses: 14
Current streak: 5
Average guesses: 14.29

https://globle-game.com

Have to admit, I didn't really get this one. I was putting in places I know are in the area and they were coming up invalid country. Googled to make sure I wasn't making them up and saw the answer

What was it? I had St. Dominica as the closest, and went through around 20 guesses, many of which were invalid, before I gave up.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 01:20:40 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:12:42 am
What was it? I had St. Dominica as the closest, and went through around 20 guesses, many of which were invalid, before I gave up.

Spoiler
Antigua and Barbuda
[close]
Offline Sangria

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 01:25:46 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:20:40 am
Spoiler
Antigua and Barbuda
[close]

Bloody hell. I tried them separately and it told me invalid entry. What a shite game.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 02:29:50 am »
Happy with that

Daily Quordle #48
2️⃣3️⃣
7️⃣5️⃣
quordle.com
🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩 ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨⬜🟩🟨⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
 
