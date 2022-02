Missing 11 22 11/11 12 1:56

LIVERPOOL 🆚 Leeds

Premier League 13/10/2001



🟩🟩🟩1️⃣🟩🟩🟩

1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩

🟩🟩2️⃣🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩🟩



Went for the other midfield 6 in the wrong position first time round



Annoying when that happens, especially when thereís two in the same line up in the same position and you type a correct answer into the wrong option.I can remember who scored for us that day so hopefully Iíll get it right when I try it later! That was the game Houllier was taken ill wasnít it?