Iíve been going through the Wordle archive and I donít think words are getting more obscure or difficult. For example I wonít say which number but one of the words in the 100s was TILDE. I know the word from typesetting and itís the name of one of the keys on a computer keyboard. And there are plenty of words with double letters.



Iím a cryptic crossword and word puzzle addict so I have built up a decent vocabulary of obscure words. For me, learning a new word is great - not a reason to get pissed off and angry. Knowing more words helps with a couple of the recent ones but has led me up the garden path in a few where Iíve been tempted with less well known words and itís been more straightforward.



Bottom line is it should be fun. Itís a game after all.