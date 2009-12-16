« previous next »
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Wordle 245 5/6

Annoying
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
#Worldle #29 3/6 (100%)
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Close one today.

Wordle 245 6/6

#Worldle #29 5/6 (100%)
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr

Daily Quordle #26
5️⃣7️⃣
6️⃣9️⃣
quordle.com
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 05:44:32 am
Missing 11 18 11/11 23 22:13
Tottenham 🆚 MAN CITY
Premier League 16/12/2009

Good effort. Found this very hard. Such a nothing team back then with an ever rotating squad.

Missing 11 18 11/11 36 16:48
Tottenham 🆚 MAN CITY
Premier League 16/12/2009

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Last gasp again.

Wordle 245 6/6

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Daily Quordle #26
8️⃣6️⃣
7️⃣9️⃣
quordle.com
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Wordle 245 5/6

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Wordle 245 5/6

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Wordle 245 4/6

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
read a article saying people are struggling with todays word, that some people think it's not even a word??

Are people getting dumber?  thought todays was a fairly common word
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 11:34:50 am
read a article saying people are struggling with todays word, that some people think it's not even a word??

Are people getting dumber?  thought todays was a fairly common word

You have to admit, it's a pig of a word. My first sixer so far.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 11:34:50 am
read a article saying people are struggling with todays word, that some people think it's not even a word??

Are people getting dumber?  thought todays was a fairly common word

How very dare you  ;D

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:18:46 am
Is that even a word?

Wordle 245 5/6

Genuinely dont think I've ever heard of it, even after checking out the meaning of it.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Wordle 245 6/6

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Wordle 245 4/6

Daily Lewdle 32 3/6
lewdlegame.com

#Worldle #29 2/6 (100%)
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr

It was a good day... :D
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 11:34:50 am
read a article saying people are struggling with todays word, that some people think it's not even a word??

Are people getting dumber?  thought todays was a fairly common word

The human race is getting dumber and dumber

There's loads of uses for the word.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Wordle 245 4/6

It's common all right, people are just getting lazy.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:40:18 pm
The human race is getting dumber and dumber

There's loads of uses for the word.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:41:58 pm
It's common all right, people are just getting lazy.

As above, I've never heard of it. Does that mean I'm dumb or lazy?

Any person that has failed to get a previous wordle on here must be dumb as fuck too then?
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
It's probably a lot to do with your upbringing whether you get this or not. I don't mean that in the sense of "if you don't get the word you had a bad upbringing", more that (without giving anything away) certain environments are more likely to see the word used more often.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:57:05 pm
It's probably a lot to do with your upbringing whether you get this or not. I don't mean that in the sense of "if you don't get the word you had a bad upbringing", more that (without giving anything away) certain environments are more likely to see the word used more often.

Since throwing around insults at people over what is supposed to be a fun game and not an intellectual competition seems to be acceptable to some, do you mean it's more likely to be used if you're an upper class gobshite?
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:59:17 pm
Since throwing around insults at people over what is supposed to be a fun game and not an intellectual competition seems to be acceptable to some, do you mean it's more likely to be used if you're an upper class gobshite?

No that wasn't what I was getting at.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:59:17 pm
Since throwing around insults at people over what is supposed to be a fun game and not an intellectual competition seems to be acceptable to some, do you mean it's more likely to be used if you're an upper class gobshite?

Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:02:34 pm
;D

No that wasn't what I was getting at.

Barney is quite put out at the implication. Swill that one around...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:59:17 pm
Since throwing around insults at people over what is supposed to be a fun game and not an intellectual competition seems to be acceptable to some, do you mean it's more likely to be used if you're an upper class gobshite?

Wasn't meant as an insult mate, just thought it was a really common word.

And upper class, I grew up on a rough council estate 🤣
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Wordle 245 4/6

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:59:17 pm
Since throwing around insults at people over what is supposed to be a fun game and not an intellectual competition seems to be acceptable to some, do you mean it's more likely to be used if you're an upper class gobshite?

More an agricultural thing, and if you were brought up around that, I think he's getting at
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:42:31 pm
More an agricultural thing, and if you were brought up around that, I think he's getting at

Yeah that's what I meant - growing up rural - though didn't want to give any clues to anyone else that hadn't got it but it's been given away anyway.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
I didnt grow up rural and knew the word.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:01:54 pm
Yeah that
Yeah that's what I meant - growing up rural - though didn't want to give any clues to anyone else that hadn't got it but it's been given away anyway.

So more likely to have heard of it/use it if you are a Brexiteer then  :P
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:08:07 pm
I didnt grow up rural and knew the word.

With your accent its probably what happens to your ankle when you sprain it.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Ive been going through the Wordle archive and I dont think words are getting more obscure or difficult. For example I wont say which number but one of the words in the 100s was TILDE. I know the word from typesetting and its the name of one of the keys on a computer keyboard. And there are plenty of words with double letters.

Im a cryptic crossword and word puzzle addict so I have built up a decent vocabulary of obscure words. For me, learning a new word is great - not a reason to get pissed off and angry. Knowing more words helps with a couple of the recent ones but has led me up the garden path in a few where Ive been tempted with less well known words and its been more straightforward.

Bottom line is it should be fun. Its a game after all.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:09:51 pm
With your accent its probably what happens to your ankle when you sprain it.

Thats when the Afrikaans comes out and we get very colorful. But definitely could be included in there.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:09:58 pm
Bottom line is it should be fun. It’s a game after all.

Exactly. On a related note:

'The New Annoying Game Everyone’s Playing'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWmfiwyHBjs
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:18:46 am
Is that even a word?

NY Times have definitely fucked with it too much.
It is mate, but I'm interested in why you say that. Do you think they're manipulating or pissing about with the 13,000 words Josh initially listed as viable?
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:40:46 pm
It is mate, but I'm interested in why you say that. Do you think they're manipulating or pissing about with the 13,000 words Josh initially listed as viable?

I can't remember each of the words this week, but there's been at least 3 with a double letter and they're less common words than were being used before they took over.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Wordle 246 4/6

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Wordle 245 5/6

All the double letter words are really starting to piss me off.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Those top two words can fuck right off!

Daily Quordle #26
🟥🟥
3️⃣8️⃣
quordle.com
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Wordle 246 2/6

Crazily lucky again, somehow we have managed 4 in 2 guesses now, not quite sure how
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Wordle 246 5/6

Thought about going for that after the 3rd go, but eliminated another couple of letters first.

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Wordle 246 3/6

