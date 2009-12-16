Ive been going through the Wordle archive and I dont think words are getting more obscure or difficult. For example I wont say which number but one of the words in the 100s was TILDE. I know the word from typesetting and its the name of one of the keys on a computer keyboard. And there are plenty of words with double letters.



Im a cryptic crossword and word puzzle addict so I have built up a decent vocabulary of obscure words. For me, learning a new word is great - not a reason to get pissed off and angry. Knowing more words helps with a couple of the recent ones but has led me up the garden path in a few where Ive been tempted with less well known words and its been more straightforward.



Bottom line is it should be fun. Its a game after all.