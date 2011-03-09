« previous next »
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 09:11:05 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:55:46 am
Never heard of today's word, had to double check it existed before going for it on my 6th go.  Phew.

Even before I got it on my last go by process of elimination, I knew I'd not heard of the word.
Online El Lobo

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 09:13:04 am »
Only knew the word because
Spoiler
the missus' grandad is a builder and has tubs of the stuff!
[close]
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 09:13:22 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:55:46 am
Never heard of today's word, had to double check it existed before going for it on my 6th go.  Phew.

U wot m8?

Never heard of it?

Wordle 242 5/6

🟨⬜⬜🟨🟩
🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Online gazzam1963

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 09:17:03 am »
Wordle 242 4/6

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 09:17:42 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:13:04 am
Only knew the word because
Spoiler
the missus' grandad is a builder and has tubs of the stuff!
[close]

Hang on, what was your word?
Offline rob1966

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 09:19:57 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:13:04 am
Only knew the word because
Spoiler
the missus' grandad is a builder and has tubs of the stuff!
[close]

I knew the word because
Spoiler
i was an apprentice painter and decorator
[close]
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 09:21:09 am »
Am I playing a Fisher Price version?

Was the word not
Spoiler
aroma?
[close]
Online El Lobo

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 09:23:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:21:09 am
Am I playing a Fisher Price version?

Was the word not
Spoiler
aroma?
[close]
I swear that was a few days ago!

Are you on the NY Times update one?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 09:28:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:21:09 am
Am I playing a Fisher Price version?

Was the word not
Spoiler
aroma?
[close]
Not today, that was yesterday or a few days ago at least. Have you built a DeLorean?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 09:28:55 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:23:40 am
I swear that was a few days ago!

Are you on the NY Times update one?

Evidently not. :lmao

The url is powerlanguage.co.uk and Ive been on that since the day Tubby started the thread. FFS is that a different one?

What was your word out of interest because I had one Id never heard of yesterday.
Online El Lobo

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 09:38:08 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:28:55 am
Evidently not. :lmao

The url is powerlanguage.co.uk and Ive been on that since the day Tubby started the thread. FFS is that a different one?

What was your word out of interest because I had one Id never heard of yesterday.

https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Todays is
Spoiler
CAULK
[close]
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 09:40:53 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:28:55 am
Evidently not. :lmao

The url is powerlanguage.co.uk and Ive been on that since the day Tubby started the thread. FFS is that a different one?

What was your word out of interest because I had one Id never heard of yesterday.

I'm still using that one, but I noticed the other day it includes nytimes in the address now.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 09:54:31 am »
Wordle 242 5/6

🟨🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Online redgriffin73

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 10:00:00 am »
Weird one today.

Wordle 242 3/6

⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟨⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Online redgriffin73

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 10:02:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:28:55 am
Evidently not. :lmao

The url is powerlanguage.co.uk and Ive been on that since the day Tubby started the thread. FFS is that a different one?

What was your word out of interest because I had one Id never heard of yesterday.

I thought it was weird that you said that yesterday when the word we all had was aroma ;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 10:07:48 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:02:22 am
I thought it was weird that you said that yesterday when the word we all had was aroma ;D

If I switch to your version Ill lose my winning streak though. Decisions decisions.
Online John C

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 10:10:53 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:19:57 am
I knew the word because
Spoiler
i was an apprentice painter and decorator
[close]
Spoiler
I've always known it as decorators caulk as well, probably since I was a kid.
[close]
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 10:23:13 am »
Wordle 242 3/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 10:44:21 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 10:23:13 am
Wordle 242 3/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Wordle 242 3/6

⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩
⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Bish bash bosh

Offline Claire.

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 10:47:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:07:48 am
If I switch to your version Ill lose my winning streak though. Decisions decisions.

Mine carried over on a redirect a few (may have been weeks, who knows any more) days ago.
Online CraigDS

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 10:49:29 am »
Mine redirected yesterday and carried the stats over.
Online Chakan

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 12:58:02 pm »
Wordle 242 5/6

⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛
🟩🟨⬛🟨⬛
🟩🟩⬛🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Kinda disappointed with that to be honest
Online Alan_X

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 02:20:39 pm »
Daily Quordle #23
9️⃣5️⃣
3️⃣7️⃣
quordle.com
🟨⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜ ⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩 ⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨
🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Online ShatnersBassoon

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 02:56:18 pm »
all those winter chore to-do lists paid off today
