Never heard of today's word, had to double check it existed before going for it on my 6th go. Phew.
people like big dick nick.
Only knew the word because Spoilerthe missus' grandad is a builder and has tubs of the stuff![close]
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Am I playing a Fisher Price version?Was the word not Spoiler aroma?[close]
I swear that was a few days ago!Are you on the NY Times update one?
Evidently not. The url is powerlanguage.co.uk and Ive been on that since the day Tubby started the thread. FFS is that a different one?What was your word out of interest because I had one Id never heard of yesterday.
I thought it was weird that you said that yesterday when the word we all had was aroma
I knew the word becauseSpoileri was an apprentice painter and decorator[close]
Wordle 242 3/6🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
If I switch to your version Ill lose my winning streak though. Decisions decisions.
Its all about winning shiny things.
