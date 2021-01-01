« previous next »
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #1000 on: Today at 10:37:45 am
Wordle 241 3/6

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Boom. In your face Wordle.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #1001 on: Today at 10:49:36 am
Wordle 241 3/6

⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Guessed an american spelling for the second one, helped loads.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #1002 on: Today at 10:57:05 am
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 07:55:10 am
Wordle 241 2/6

⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #1003 on: Today at 11:27:36 am
People that get it in less than 3 on a double letter word are clearly psychopaths
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #1004 on: Today at 11:53:11 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:27:36 am
Spoiler
People that get it in less than 3 on a double letter word are clearly psychopaths
[close]

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #1005 on: Today at 11:54:55 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:27:36 am
Spoiler
People that get it in less than 3 on a double letter word are clearly psychopaths
[close]

Haha. Puts me on that list
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #1006 on: Today at 12:03:05 pm
Daily Quordle #22
3️⃣4️⃣
7️⃣6️⃣
quordle.com
🟩⬜🟨🟨⬜ ⬜🟩🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜ ⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟩⬜⬜🟨
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

 
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #1007 on: Today at 12:17:00 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:07:13 am
I also do

Worldle and Nerdle

Worldle is a country guessing one, and Nerdle you have to complete the sum

Thanks for that tip, right up my alley.  :thumbup

Just got todays in time

#Worldle #25 6/6
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #1008 on: Today at 12:48:47 pm
Wordle 241 4/6

⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨
🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #1009 on: Today at 12:49:00 pm
Daily Quordle #22
6️⃣8️⃣
7️⃣3️⃣
quordle.com
⬜🟩⬜⬜🟨 ⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩
🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜ ⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟨🟨 ⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜ ⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #1010 on: Today at 12:54:53 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:17:00 pm
Thanks for that tip, right up my alley.  :thumbup

Just got todays in time

#Worldle #25 6/6
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr

Yeah thats a good one!

#Worldle #25 3/6
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
