I've been using the approach of using 2 completely different words for the first 2 guesses, which works well to make sure you always get the word - I've never failed to get it and only once gone to 6 guesses. However it pretty much guarantees I won't get it in 2 guesses, and seeing the amount of people in here getting it in 2 makes me think I should change approach.



Aiming for the two is why I've not gone for this approach ie playing in 'hard' mode without even being aware of it but probably going to vary it up a bit from now, depending on the result of the first word. The days the first attempt yields too little I'll probably go safe and go for elimination on the 2nd. Had one 'two' so far.Wordle 234 5/6🟨🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩