I do the same as you - I use the same two words most days. it's about the challenge for me. If I was getting it in two every day I'd pack it in.
I use the same first word (actually I use one of two), then the rest is determined by that.Don't think it's gaming the system to pick a first word which contains letters you know to be more widely used than others, just common sense
I've been using the approach of using 2 completely different words for the first 2 guesses, which works well to make sure you always get the word - I've never failed to get it and only once gone to 6 guesses. However it pretty much guarantees I won't get it in 2 guesses, and seeing the amount of people in here getting it in 2 makes me think I should change approach.
I don't use a set word, I just throw in whatever I think of. I suppose one day adieu will come up and loads will get it in 1.
The first few I tried to be clever but now I do literally the first word to pop into my head.
Wordle 235 4/6⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨🟨⬛🟨🟩🟨🟨🟨⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩SpoilerGot caught out by the american spelling again.[close]
