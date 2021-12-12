« previous next »
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:09:45 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:04:14 pm
I do the same as you - I use the same two words most days. it's about the challenge for me. If I was getting it in two every day I'd pack it in.

I also do it like that but I just use whatever word comes to me first for the first one, then a new one with 5 different letters for the 2nd depending on how I get on with the first. Not arsed about how quick I get it.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:13:15 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:04:14 pm
I do the same as you - I use the same two words most days. it's about the challenge for me. If I was getting it in two every day I'd pack it in.

Starting with different words every time instead of using the same two words makes it more challenging.  Using words that cover most of the likely letters feels like gaming the system a bit for me, I just start with whichever word pops into my head first.  Grift was the starter today, must've read something about Trump last night.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:16:31 pm
I use the same first word (actually I use one of two), then the rest is determined by that.

Don't think it's gaming the system to pick a first word which contains letters you know to be more widely used than others, just common sense  ;D
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:17:44 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:16:31 pm
I use the same first word (actually I use one of two), then the rest is determined by that.

Don't think it's gaming the system to pick a first word which contains letters you know to be more widely used than others, just common sense  ;D

Buying the best players to score goals and defend is gaming the system in football, rather just play in the PL with farmers and shop owners.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:19:43 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:16:31 pm
I use the same first word (actually I use one of two), then the rest is determined by that.

Don't think it's gaming the system to pick a first word which contains letters you know to be more widely used than others, just common sense  ;D

I can see the sense in it, you're stacking the odds in your favour.  I just prefer a more random approach.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:31:39 pm
Bah, didn't get it. Hate ones like that where you're just randomly trying loads of similar words.

Wordle 234 X/6

⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩
⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:44:07 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on February  4, 2022, 10:48:20 am
I've been using the approach of using 2 completely different words for the first 2 guesses, which works well to make sure you always get the word - I've never failed to get it and only once gone to 6 guesses. However it pretty much guarantees I won't get it in 2 guesses, and seeing the amount of people in here getting it in 2 makes me think I should change approach.

Aiming for the two is why I've not gone for this approach ie playing in 'hard'  mode without even being aware of it but probably going to vary it up a bit from now,  depending on the result of the first word.  The days the first attempt yields too little I'll probably go safe and go for elimination on the 2nd. Had one 'two'  so far. 

Wordle 234 5/6

🟨🟩⬜⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 03:15:18 pm
I don't use a set word, I just throw in whatever I think of. I suppose one day adieu will come up and loads will get it in 1.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 06:44:35 pm
Wordle 234 6/6

⬛🟩⬛🟨⬛
🟨🟩⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 09:22:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:15:18 pm
I don't use a set word, I just throw in whatever I think of. I suppose one day adieu will come up and loads will get it in 1.

The first few I tried to be clever but now I do literally the first word to pop into my head.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:22:17 pm
The first few I tried to be clever but now I do literally the first word to pop into my head.

Theres only 4 letters in Emre.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 11:30:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm
Theres only 4 letters in Emre.

;D

I'm still waiting for Footbl3 to be invented as well.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 11:46:55 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:16:31 pm
Don't think it's gaming the system to pick a first word which contains letters you know to be more widely used than others, just common sense  ;D

Indeed, I usually start with ZAXES. Sometimes I switch it up with XYSTS or JEEZE. Feels like cheating.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 12:10:49 am
Wordle 235 3/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Very happy with a 3 after no letters on the first guess
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 12:19:07 am
Wordle 235 4/6

⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟨🟨🟨⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Took ages to work that out after the 3rd word. Curveball. Gobshites.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 12:55:03 am
Wordle 235 3/6

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟨⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 07:22:11 am
Wordle 235 4/6

⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Again 4. This is the 15th time I have solved it in 4.

1x 2 guess
5x 3 guess
15x 4 guess
9x 5 guess
10x 6 guess
4x all exhausted
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 07:33:47 am
Wordle 235 4/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

As said earlier curveball one
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 07:46:22 am
Wordle 235 4/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛
⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 07:48:35 am
Wordle 235 2/6

🟨🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Well, that was a fluke.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 08:14:14 am
Wordle 235 4/6

⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛
🟨🟨🟨⬛🟨
🟩🟨🟨🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Spoiler
Got caught out by the american spelling again.
[close]
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 08:23:36 am
Didnt even know that was a word

Wordle 235 4/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨��⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 08:27:54 am
Wordle 235 6/6

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟨⬜⬜🟩🟩
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:14:14 am
Wordle 235 4/6

⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛
🟨🟨🟨⬛🟨
🟩🟨🟨🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Spoiler
Got caught out by the american spelling again.
[close]

same here
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 08:31:20 am
Wordle 235 4/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

