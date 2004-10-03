Lewdle 20 3/6🟩🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛🟨⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Started with my fave swear word and took it from there.
Lol. Pretty sure I know what you started with!
Didnt get the word of the day in the normal game. But if its any consolation,Lewdle 20 2/6🟩⬛🟨⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
people like big dick nick.
Thought it was going to be another one of those daysWordle 234 6/6🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩🟨🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Similar to you Rob, got those same three letters early but that still left a load of possibilities. Was getting a bit twitchy.Wordle 234 5/6🟨🟨🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Got it in 6 yesterday, with no letters even yellow/orange. Strong first guess today and got it in 2.Wordle 234 2/6⬜🟩🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Football 5 is a bitch today.Failed
Well done. Satisfying to get that once. Pretty hard to beat.
Got it in 3.
