« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day  (Read 14196 times)

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,720
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 03:02:56 pm »
Doing the whole caboodle now, I'm on a roll...can't get them to share but got Footbl5 in 2 and Footbl6 in 6.


Spoiler
Went for Salah and then just knew what was coming next  :no
[close]
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 03:04:40 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:41:39 pm
Lewdle 20 3/6
🟩🟨⬛⬛⬛
🟩⬛🟨⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Started with my fave swear word and took it from there.
:D

Lol. Pretty sure I know what you started with!
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,720
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 03:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 03:04:40 pm
:D

Lol. Pretty sure I know what you started with!

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,749
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 03:19:18 pm »
First go and a hit!
Wordle 233 5/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩
🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩
🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,836
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 04:07:13 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 02:53:14 pm
Didnt get the word of the day in the normal game. But if its any consolation,

Lewdle 20 2/6
🟩⬛🟨⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Lewdle 20 3/6
⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛
🟩🟨⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
  • Never Forget
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 04:34:23 pm »
Wordle 233 2/6

⬜🟩⬜🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Get in you fucking dancer

Pretty sure this will be my best ever ever
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,415
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 05:08:17 pm »
Wordle 233 2/6

⬛⬛🟩🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

My best one so far.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,924
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #767 on: Today at 12:06:45 am »
Wordle 234 3/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩


26 streak now.
0 in 1 or 2
13 3s
8 4s
5 5s
1 6
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,988
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #768 on: Today at 12:09:07 am »
This will not likely be repeated anytime soon!

Wordle 234 2/6

⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,055
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #769 on: Today at 12:11:21 am »
Also 3/6 today.

31/31. Not as impressive as your track record though Barney. Dont think Ive had a 5 or 6 in a while though.

1 - 0
2 - 1
3 - 5
4 - 14
5 - 7
6 - 4
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,333
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #770 on: Today at 12:23:23 am »
Wordle 234 3/6*

⬛🟨🟩⬛⬛
⬛⬛🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

It took me 3 trys to get into it but not failed since.

Played 29
Win % 97
Current Streak 26
Max Streak 26

GUESS DISTRIBUTION

1 - 0
2 - 2
3 - 13
4 - 7
5 - 7
6 - 0
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,749
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #771 on: Today at 01:32:44 am »
Bit of a recovery :)

Wordle 234 5/6

🟨🟨🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟩🟨⬜
🟨🟨🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,407
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #772 on: Today at 06:05:21 am »
Wordle 234 5/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #773 on: Today at 06:39:00 am »
Wordle 234 4/6

⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩
⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩
⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,398
  • IFWT
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #774 on: Today at 06:57:48 am »
Wordle 234 3/6

⬜🟨🟩🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #775 on: Today at 07:03:07 am »
Wordle 234 3/6

⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩
🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #776 on: Today at 07:23:04 am »
Wordle 234 6/6

⬜🟨🟩🟨⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Nearly ballsed that up!
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,090
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #777 on: Today at 07:32:10 am »
Wordle 234 5/6*

⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

After the first guess, thought I might be on for my first 2-guess, but it wasnt to be
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #778 on: Today at 07:33:35 am »
Lewdle 21 5/6
🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟨🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,836
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #779 on: Today at 08:08:04 am »
Wordle 234 6/6

⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
��🟩🟩🟩🟩

Fucking hell..... I was telling myself after the first guess it was best to guess a completely new word but I was too tempted to go for getting it in 2.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,230
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #780 on: Today at 08:13:54 am »
Absolute grind on the football one today...Inter had so many players back in the day!

Missing 11 7 11/11 33 20:01
Roma 🆚 INTER MILAN
Serie A 3/10/2004

🟩🟩🟩4️⃣🟩🟩🟩
4️⃣🟩5️⃣🟩4️⃣🟩3️⃣
🟩🟩🟩4️⃣🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩3️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩2️⃣🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩1️⃣🟩2️⃣🟩🟩

Logged

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #781 on: Today at 08:32:04 am »
Wordle 234 5/6

🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩
⬛⬛🟩🟨🟩
⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,951
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #782 on: Today at 08:42:20 am »
Thought it was going to be another one of those days

Wordle 234 6/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟩🟨🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,230
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #783 on: Today at 08:51:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:20 am
Thought it was going to be another one of those days

Wordle 234 6/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟩🟨🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Similar to you Rob, got those same three letters early but that still left a load of possibilities. Was getting a bit twitchy.

Wordle 234 5/6

🟨🟨🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟨🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,554
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #784 on: Today at 09:05:42 am »
Two days in a row on the 6th go, on the precipice
« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:01 am by El Lobo »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,886
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #785 on: Today at 09:08:46 am »
Got it in 6 yesterday, with no letters even yellow/orange. Strong first guess today and got it in 2.

Wordle 234 2/6

⬜🟩🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #786 on: Today at 09:26:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:51:45 am
Similar to you Rob, got those same three letters early but that still left a load of possibilities. Was getting a bit twitchy.

Wordle 234 5/6

🟨🟨🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟨🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Wordle 234 3/6

⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩


I Had a similar start to you and Rob, but a better finish  ;D

Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
  • Never Forget
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #787 on: Today at 09:56:30 am »
Wordle 234 3/6

⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜
⬜🟨🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

a 2 yesterday and then a 3 today. Noice
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,951
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #788 on: Today at 10:30:09 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:51:45 am
Similar to you Rob, got those same three letters early but that still left a load of possibilities. Was getting a bit twitchy.

Wordle 234 5/6

🟨🟨🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟨🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Had that a couple of times now, where I've had 3 letters and too many possibles - failed once to guess, hail mary guess today
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,250
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #789 on: Today at 10:39:46 am »
Steady as she goes

Wordle 234 4/6*

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟨🟨⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
  • Never Forget
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #790 on: Today at 10:52:31 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:08:46 am
Got it in 6 yesterday, with no letters even yellow/orange. Strong first guess today and got it in 2.

Wordle 234 2/6

⬜🟩🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Well done. Satisfying to get that once. Pretty hard to beat.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,250
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #791 on: Today at 10:54:56 am »
Football 5 is a bitch today.

Failed :(
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,230
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #792 on: Today at 10:59:07 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:54:56 am
Football 5 is a bitch today.

Failed :(

Got it in 3.
Logged

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,886
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #793 on: Today at 11:05:02 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:52:31 am
Well done. Satisfying to get that once. Pretty hard to beat.
It's my third.

2nd guess is pure luck, really. Just based on your first word.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,250
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #794 on: Today at 11:06:48 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:59:07 am
Got it in 3.

Spoiler
I didn't get lucky with my choice of vowels.  Never having even heard of the fella didn't help either
[close]
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 