Doing the whole caboodle now, I'm on a roll...can't get them to share but got Footbl5 in 2 and Footbl6 in 6.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."