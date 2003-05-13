« previous next »
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
February 4, 2022, 11:36:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  4, 2022, 06:30:11 pm
I needed the full amount of guesses to figure out how to spell the name of one of their forwards!

haha same here

I also struggled with the spelling of a certain cart-horse who was once flattened by Stevie G.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 12:23:19 am
Wordle 231 3/6

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟨🟩⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 12:26:02 am
Oh my days.  Todays missing 11 football game is going to very tough.

actually, not too bad considering the year and how close it was to a certain game in Turkey we were in :)

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 12:39:17 am
Wordle 231 5/6

⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨
🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:11:38 am
Wordle 231 4/6

⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟨🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:22:25 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:26:02 am
Oh my days.  Todays missing 11 football game is going to very tough.

actually, not too bad considering the year and how close it was to a certain game in Turkey we were in :)

Missing 11 4 11/11 28 7:52
Inter Milan 🆚 AC MILAN
Champions League 13/5/2003

🟩🟩🟩4️⃣🟩🟩🟩
1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩4️⃣
🟩🟩🟩1️⃣🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩5️⃣🟩5️⃣🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩4️⃣🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩🟩

 https://missing11.com/
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:59:36 am
Wordle 231 4/6

⬛🟩🟨🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟨⬛⬛
🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 05:32:40 am
Wordle 231 4/6

🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟨🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 07:48:58 am
Wordle 231 5/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩
🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

That was an effort
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 08:32:31 am

It's funny how I feel great about getting that in 4 :)

Wordle 231 4/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩
🟨🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 08:40:42 am
Wordle 231 3/6

⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 09:28:23 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:32:31 am
It's funny how I feel great about getting that in 4 :)

Wordle 231 4/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩
🟨🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
I found that difficult today. First time Ive had to do a deliberately wrong one (4th guess) to remove some letters Id got bogged down with in my head.

Wordle 231 5/6

🟩⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟨🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 09:35:46 am
Wordle 231 4/6

🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩
🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟨🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Bloody annoying trying to find the last two letters
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 09:42:22 am
Feel like I should have got this one quicker.

Wordle 231 5/6

⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛
⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛
🟨🟨🟨🟨⬛
🟨🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 09:43:31 am
one of mt better efforts due ti a good opening guess

Wordle 231 3/6

⬜🟩🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 09:49:59 am
Normal service resumed, back to 5 again.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 10:21:37 am
Wordle 231 3/6

⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨
🟨🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

So close to getting it in two.  Nearest I've been.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 12:01:13 pm
Wordle 231 5/6

⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛
🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩🟨⬛
🟨🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 12:10:39 pm
Wordle 231 2/6

🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Took me less than 30 seconds today, feeling a right smug bastard.

Anyone got the link to the footbl one? Cant find it anywhere.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:14:18 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 12:10:39 pm
Wordle 231 2/6

🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Took me less than 30 seconds today, feeling a right smug bastard.

Anyone got the link to the footbl one? Cant find it anywhere.

Quote from: bradders1011 on February  4, 2022, 11:29:31 am
This is a good variant: https://footbl5.com/

There's footbl5 for 5-letter players, footbl6 for 6-letters and a new one where you name the starting XI for a match.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:19:30 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:22:25 am
Missing 11 4 11/11 28 7:52
Inter Milan 🆚 AC MILAN
Champions League 13/5/2003

🟩🟩🟩4️⃣🟩🟩🟩
1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩4️⃣
🟩🟩🟩1️⃣🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩5️⃣🟩5️⃣🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩4️⃣🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩🟩

 https://missing11.com/

How do you get that printout of your guesses/results on missing 11 Barney?

28. Not bad good going that.  Beat my 31

I wasted a few guesses on the two strikers due to not knowing the exact spelling.  I got the left back on my 6th and last guess and i still wasn't entirely certain!


Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:21:07 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:19:30 pm
How do you get that printout of your guesses/results on missing 11 Barney?

28. Not bad good going that.  Beat my 31

I wasted a few guesses on the two strikers due to not knowing the exact spelling.  I got the left back on my 6th and last guess and i still wasn't entirely certain!




I couldnt believe the right back! Didnt even consider him til I literally had almost all the letters but in the wrong order.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:21:49 pm
Gotta admit that took me a little longer than i'm comfortable with.

Wordle 231 5/6

⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛
⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:27:39 pm
Footbl6 is a good'un today. Still took me 5 guesses like!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:28:51 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:19:30 pm
How do you get that printout of your guesses/results on missing 11 Barney?

28. Not bad good going that.  Beat my 31

I wasted a few guesses on the two strikers due to not knowing the exact spelling.  I got the left back on my 6th and last guess and i still wasn't entirely certain!

There's a 'share' button whenever you complete it. Just hit that, then copy it in a post.

The thing I dislike about that one is you can just fuck a load of letters in. Wouldn't have got it if you had to use actual names or words
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:29:55 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:28:51 pm
There's a 'share' button whenever you complete it. Just hit that, then copy it in a post.

The thing I dislike about that one is you can just fuck a load of letters in. Wouldn't have got it if you had to use actual names or words

Yeah I've made up a few players' names I reckon. Not made up words as such but names that exist but I've never heard of a player having.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:37:08 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:29:55 pm
Yeah I've made up a few players' names I reckon. Not made up words as such but names that exist but I've never heard of a player having.

When I havent known it Ive just gone straight with the AEIOURSNM option. :D
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:38:24 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:27:39 pm
Footbl6 is a good'un today. Still took me 5 guesses like!

Footbl6 should be easier than footbl5, as you can eliminate 6 letters with each guess.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:45:56 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:27:39 pm
Footbl6 is a good'un today. Still took me 5 guesses like!

I knew all the letters with 2 in the right place after 3 goes, still took me another 2 guesses to get it  ;D
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:48:42 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:37:08 pm
Ive just gone straight with the AEIOURSNM option. :D

Great player.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 01:53:56 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:37:08 pm
When I havent known it Ive just gone straight with the AEIOURSNM option. :D

Yeah I'm guilty of this.  From now on I am playing all of these games on hard mode.  It forces you to use discovered letters and eliminates the chance elements a bit.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:21:07 pm
I couldnt believe the right back! Didnt even consider him til I literally had almost all the letters but in the wrong order.


I really struggled on the goalie and got him on the last guess.

The right back came to me on the first guess and I still am not sure how. :)


Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Yesterday at 02:34:02 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:37:08 pm
When I havent known it Ive just gone straight with the AEIOURSNM option. :D

Nearly gave me an aneurysm reading that.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 12:43:01 am
Wordle 232 5/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟨⬜🟨
🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 01:31:56 am
Wordle 232 3/6*

⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛
⬛⬛🟩🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 06:41:57 am
Wordle 232 4/6

🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟨⬛⬛⬛
🟩⬛⬛⬛🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 07:31:34 am
Wordle 232 4/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 07:45:20 am
Took me 6 today.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 08:24:10 am
Wordle 232 5/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨
🟩⬜🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟨🟩⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 08:34:04 am
Had my worst ever start here I think! Just happy to keep the streak going.

Wordle 232 5/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟨🟩⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
