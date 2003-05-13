I needed the full amount of guesses to figure out how to spell the name of one of their forwards!
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Oh my days. Todays missing 11 football game is going to very tough.actually, not too bad considering the year and how close it was to a certain game in Turkey we were in
It's funny how I feel great about getting that in 4 Wordle 231 4/6🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩🟨🟩🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
people like big dick nick.
Wordle 231 2/6🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Took me less than 30 seconds today, feeling a right smug bastard. Anyone got the link to the footbl one? Cant find it anywhere.
This is a good variant: https://footbl5.com/There's footbl5 for 5-letter players, footbl6 for 6-letters and a new one where you name the starting XI for a match.
Missing 11 4 11/11 28 7:52Inter Milan 🆚 AC MILANChampions League 13/5/2003🟩🟩🟩4️⃣🟩🟩🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩4️⃣🟩🟩🟩1️⃣🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩5️⃣🟩5️⃣🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩4️⃣🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩1️⃣🟩1️⃣🟩🟩 https://missing11.com/
How do you get that printout of your guesses/results on missing 11 Barney?28. Not bad good going that. Beat my 31I wasted a few guesses on the two strikers due to not knowing the exact spelling. I got the left back on my 6th and last guess and i still wasn't entirely certain!
There's a 'share' button whenever you complete it. Just hit that, then copy it in a post.The thing I dislike about that one is you can just fuck a load of letters in. Wouldn't have got it if you had to use actual names or words
Yeah I've made up a few players' names I reckon. Not made up words as such but names that exist but I've never heard of a player having.
Footbl6 is a good'un today. Still took me 5 guesses like!
Ive just gone straight with the AEIOURSNM option.
When I havent known it Ive just gone straight with the AEIOURSNM option.
I couldnt believe the right back! Didnt even consider him til I literally had almost all the letters but in the wrong order.
