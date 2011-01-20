This forum is a joke
Has anyone ever not got one? Or even played it trying to fail? (Serious question, sorry if asked before). Just want to know if its possible! Seems theres very few options of words by guess 4 or 5, no matter how you get there.
I have I Had _IGHT, by third guess, I Had L, R, T, M, S, Still in play that could all complete the word, but only 3 more lives. Just unlucky, there was nothing I could have done better at that point
I went in a huff and didn't finish it. I had the first, 3rd and 4th letters in the right position and lit up green, and the letters I had remaining were a pile of wank and no indication there may have been a double letter.
You got greedy If your next word was something like SMELT you would have eliminated or confirmed the right letters and blazed the pathway to success!
Second day in a row getting it in two.Wordle 228 2/6🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Two twos in a row baby.Wordle 229 2/6⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
If you get it first guess, you've essentially completed Wordle right?
Wordle 229 5/6🟨🟨⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Up for the hat-trick. Don't think I've heard of anyone on here getting that so far.
Not happy
Right on the first guess is complete luck, the first bit of thinking 'in game' starts with the 2nd one. I look at the twos.
Realistically, most twos are mostly luck too.
