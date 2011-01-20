« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day  (Read 11475 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #600 on: February 2, 2022, 09:15:17 am »
in 4 today

Wordle 228 4/6

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟨🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,399
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #601 on: February 2, 2022, 10:03:20 am »
Wordle 228 4/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,507
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #602 on: February 2, 2022, 10:25:41 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on February  2, 2022, 07:50:24 am
Has anyone ever not got one? Or even played it trying to fail? (Serious question, sorry if asked before). Just want to know if its possible! Seems theres very few options of words by guess 4 or 5, no matter how you get there.



You 'win'  this by having the longest win streak and the number of 2 move successes I suppose (since getting it in one is pure luck). 

Wordle 228 4/6

⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,286
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #603 on: February 2, 2022, 10:27:42 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February  2, 2022, 09:14:46 am
I have I Had _IGHT, by third guess,

I Had L, R, T, M, S, Still in play that could all complete the word, but only 3 more lives. Just unlucky, there was nothing I could have done better at that point

Interesting. Cheers Ks J. Good to know it can be failed as Id never heard of anyone not getting it.  Although my better half is terrible at it, she keeps giving up in a strop! ;D (bit worrying for a teacher!!)
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #604 on: February 2, 2022, 10:32:17 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February  2, 2022, 09:14:46 am
I have I Had _IGHT, by third guess,

I Had L, R, T, M, S, Still in play that could all complete the word, but only 3 more lives. Just unlucky, there was nothing I could have done better at that point

You got greedy  :D
If your next word was something like SMELT you would have eliminated or confirmed the right letters and blazed the pathway to success!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #605 on: February 2, 2022, 10:53:31 am »


Got it in 5.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,863
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #606 on: February 2, 2022, 11:36:12 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on February  2, 2022, 07:50:24 am
Has anyone ever not got one? Or even played it trying to fail? (Serious question, sorry if asked before). Just want to know if its possible! Seems theres very few options of words by guess 4 or 5, no matter how you get there.

My current streak is 20 out of 22 attempts. Can't remember getting one wrong but I assume I must have. Could be that I used my computer rather than my phone for one of the days if that breaks a streak.
 

Edit -

Must have been this one

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 13, 2022, 09:46:47 am
I went in a huff and didn't finish it.
I had the first, 3rd and 4th letters in the right position and lit up green, and the letters I had remaining were a pile of wank and no indication there may have been a double letter.
« Last Edit: February 2, 2022, 11:38:21 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,392
  • IFWT
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #607 on: February 2, 2022, 12:03:18 pm »
Wordle 228 4/6

⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,881
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #608 on: February 2, 2022, 12:30:47 pm »
Wordle 228 4/6

⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨
🟨🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

I've used the actual word as my first guess before. Pissed off.

Got lucky on my third guess.

Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #609 on: February 2, 2022, 12:43:43 pm »
Quote from: McrRed on February  2, 2022, 10:32:17 am
You got greedy  :D
If your next word was something like SMELT you would have eliminated or confirmed the right letters and blazed the pathway to success!

FFS sake youre right,

I saw the finish line and  and got excited
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,075
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #610 on: February 2, 2022, 12:51:58 pm »
Wordle 228 4/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛⬛🟨⬛🟩
⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,654
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #611 on: February 2, 2022, 04:54:20 pm »
Second day in a row getting it in two.

Wordle 228 2/6

🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 12:07:28 am »
Wordle 229 3/6

⬛🟨🟩⬛⬛
🟨⬛🟩🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,863
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 12:12:14 am »
Wordle 229 3/6

⬜🟨🟩🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,037
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 12:13:04 am »
Got it in two for the first time.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 06:31:09 am »
Not happy

Wordle 229 X/6

🟩⬛🟩⬛🟨
🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛
🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛
🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛
🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛
🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,955
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 06:45:52 am »
Wordle 229 3/6

🟨⬜🟩⬜🟨
🟨⬜🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 07:09:49 am »
Wordle 229 6/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟨🟩⬜🟨
🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

should have done better, had to use the 5th guess  for some fact finding
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,834
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 07:36:05 am »
Wordle 229 4/6

🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟩⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 07:38:11 am »
Wordle 229 5/6

⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Couldve had a 3 or 4 but ended up with a 5
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,880
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 08:07:45 am »
Wordle 229 6/6

🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛
🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛
🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛
🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛
🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩


😅
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,804
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 08:17:06 am »
Wordle 229 3/6

🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛
⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,392
  • IFWT
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 08:20:50 am »
Wordle 229 4/6

🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟨🟨⬜🟨⬜
🟨🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,503
  • Boss Tha
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 08:30:12 am »
Wordle 229 3/6

🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜
🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,090
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 08:38:29 am »
Two twos in a row baby.

Wordle 229 2/6

⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #625 on: Yesterday at 09:18:23 am »
Wordle 229 3/6

⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,507
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #626 on: Yesterday at 09:33:38 am »
Wordle 229 5/6

🟨🟨⬜🟨⬜
🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Quote from: redgriffin73 on February  2, 2022, 04:54:20 pm
Second day in a row getting it in two.

Wordle 228 2/6

🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:38:29 am
Two twos in a row baby.

Wordle 229 2/6

⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

 :thumbup

Up for the hat-trick.  Don't think I've heard of anyone on here getting that so far.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:54:06 am by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,444
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #627 on: Yesterday at 09:41:02 am »
If you get it first guess, you've essentially completed Wordle right?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,071
  • Never Forget
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #628 on: Yesterday at 09:48:10 am »
Seems a pretty obscure word today compared to the others.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,507
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #629 on: Yesterday at 09:57:35 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:41:02 am
If you get it first guess, you've essentially completed Wordle right?

Right on the first guess is complete luck,  the first bit of thinking 'in game' starts with the 2nd one.  I look at the twos.
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,881
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #630 on: Yesterday at 10:29:39 am »
Wordle 229 4/6

⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Got shafted.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,399
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #631 on: Yesterday at 10:31:53 am »
Wordle 229 4/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,075
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #632 on: Yesterday at 12:30:07 pm »
FFS!!

Wordle 229 4/6

🟩🟩⬛🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,654
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #633 on: Yesterday at 12:55:08 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 09:33:38 am
Wordle 229 5/6

🟨🟨⬜🟨⬜
🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

 :thumbup

Up for the hat-trick.  Don't think I've heard of anyone on here getting that so far.

Sadly not a hat trick for me, first time today I didn't get it.

Wordle 229 X/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩⬜🟨🟨⬜
🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #634 on: Yesterday at 12:58:36 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:31:09 am
Not happy

Very similar to mine but I got it in 5 :)

I'm enjoying all the 5's and 6's. Make me feel a tad better about my effort.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:01:07 pm by John C »
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,495
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #635 on: Yesterday at 07:35:46 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 09:57:35 am
Right on the first guess is complete luck,  the first bit of thinking 'in game' starts with the 2nd one.  I look at the twos.

Realistically, most twos are mostly luck too.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,090
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #636 on: Yesterday at 08:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:35:46 pm
Realistically, most twos are mostly luck too.

How dare you.

Ill dedicate my hat trick tomorrow to you.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,863
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #637 on: Today at 01:15:24 am »
Wordle 230 4/6

⬜🟩🟨⬜🟩
🟨🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 