This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
Has anyone ever not got one? Or even played it trying to fail? (Serious question, sorry if asked before). Just want to know if its possible! Seems theres very few options of words by guess 4 or 5, no matter how you get there.
I have I Had _IGHT, by third guess, I Had L, R, T, M, S, Still in play that could all complete the word, but only 3 more lives. Just unlucky, there was nothing I could have done better at that point
I went in a huff and didn't finish it. I had the first, 3rd and 4th letters in the right position and lit up green, and the letters I had remaining were a pile of wank and no indication there may have been a double letter.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
You got greedy If your next word was something like SMELT you would have eliminated or confirmed the right letters and blazed the pathway to success!
people like big dick nick.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]