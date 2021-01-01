I've split mine between my work computer and personal one so it doesnt' show but I have completed it every day since the day this thread was opened so 19 days now.My average score on my work computer is 3.93.
people like big dick nick.
In 4. Should have got it in 3, only needed the 4th letter but went for a word that better describes me and got it wrong.
Whats everyone streak looking like? 20/20 and 100% here. After a few tense ones the past couple have been a breeze.
Wordle 223 3/6⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Wordle 223 3/6⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
