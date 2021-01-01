« previous next »
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day

rob1966

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 08:29:36 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:04:57 am
I've split mine between my work computer and personal one so it doesnt' show but I have completed it every day since the day this thread was opened so 19 days now.

My average score on my work computer is 3.93.

Same as you.

Wordle 223 5/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨
🟨🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Crosby Nick

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 08:37:36 am
In 4. Should have got it in 3, only needed the 4th letter but went for a word that better describes me and got it wrong.
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 08:39:29 am
Wordle 223 4/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟨⬜⬜🟨🟩
🟨🟩🟨⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Elmo!

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 08:39:37 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:37:36 am
In 4. Should have got it in 3, only needed the 4th letter but went for a word that better describes me and got it wrong.

 ;D

I nearly went for that word before realising there was a second option.
El Lobo

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 08:41:11 am
I went all Gareth Keenan with my third guess so got it in 4  :-[
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Today at 08:45:26 am
Quote from: S on Today at 01:56:31 am
Whats everyone streak looking like? 20/20 and 100% here. After a few tense ones the past couple have been a breeze.

19/19 and 100% , best is a 2 , worst a 5 ,
