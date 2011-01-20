« previous next »
Author Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day  (Read 8000 times)

Offline John C

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 09:34:12 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:41:08 am
Broke my 15 streak today.  >:(

Only just seen this, I'll count myself fortunate mate.
Offline Sangria

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:02:47 am »
Wordle 222 3/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline spen71

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #442 on: Today at 03:09:23 am »
Wordle 222 4/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨
⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛
🟨🟩⬛🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #443 on: Today at 06:19:45 am »
Wordle 222 5/6

⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Millie

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #444 on: Today at 06:25:08 am »
Wordle 222 5/6

⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Online Elmo!

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #445 on: Today at 06:56:45 am »
Wordle 222 5/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨
⬛🟩⬛🟨⬛
🟨🟩🟩⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Was a 50/50 choice for the 4th guess and I got it wrong.  :(
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #446 on: Today at 07:02:05 am »
Back on track.

Wordle 222 3/6

🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟨⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Rob K

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #447 on: Today at 07:12:59 am »
Wordle 222 3/6*

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩
⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

8th time getting it in 3 now out of 16 goes. If Ive ever get one or two will be in dreamland 😀
Offline rob1966

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #448 on: Today at 08:24:46 am »
Wordle 222 3/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜⬜🟨🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #449 on: Today at 08:55:30 am »
Wordle 222 4/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

My go to word failed miserably today
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #450 on: Today at 08:56:20 am »
Wordle 222 4/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Got lucky
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #451 on: Today at 08:57:57 am »
Wordle 222 5/6

⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Streak of 14 now
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #452 on: Today at 09:03:24 am »
Wordle 222 4/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩


straight forward today
Offline Keita Success

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #453 on: Today at 09:06:45 am »
2, 2 days in a row.

Wordle 222 2/6

🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Getting very lucky on my first words.

Moist was my first guess
Online Elzar

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #454 on: Today at 09:09:21 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:06:45 am
2, 2 days in a row.

Wordle 222 2/6

🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Getting very lucky on my first words.

Moist was my first guess
Going by the first word and the actual word being your second guess.... Are you a bit frustrated today?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #455 on: Today at 09:09:46 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:56:45 am
Wordle 222 5/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨
⬛🟩⬛🟨⬛
🟨🟩🟩⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Was a 50/50 choice for the 4th guess and I got it wrong.  :(

Same for me with the 50/50 but managed to get it in 4.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #456 on: Today at 09:11:30 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:06:45 am
2, 2 days in a row.

Wordle 222 2/6

🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Getting very lucky on my first words.

Spoiler
Moist was my first guess
[close]

do you change your opening word or always the same
Online redgriffin73

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #457 on: Today at 09:20:29 am »
Wordle 222 3/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Spoiler
Thought I was back in the football Wordle for a second!
[close]
Offline Sangria

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #458 on: Today at 09:53:07 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:09:21 am
Going by the first word and the actual word being your second guess.... Are you a bit frustrated today?

Unixxx session.

unzip ; strip ; touch ; grep ; finger ; mount ; fsck ; more ; yes ; umount ; sleep
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #459 on: Today at 10:32:24 am »
4/6 Ended up in one of those situations where it was only 1 of 2 words and first guess was wrong
Online Chakan

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #460 on: Today at 12:47:50 pm »
Wordle 222 6/6

⬛⬛⬛🟩🟨
⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛
⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛
⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛
⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Yeeesh
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #461 on: Today at 01:52:54 pm »
seemed easy peasy lemon squeezy today. still took 4
Online Garlicbread

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #462 on: Today at 01:54:21 pm »
Wordle 222 3/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Keita Success

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #463 on: Today at 02:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:09:21 am
Going by the first word and the actual word being your second guess.... Are you a bit frustrated today?
If I speak, I am in big trouble.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:11:30 am
do you change your opening word or always the same
Change it about every day.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #464 on: Today at 04:27:09 pm »
Wordle 223 4/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟨🟨⬜🟨
⬜⬜🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Thought for a second I had clicked on Lewdle with the answer.   Yes,  that's a thing now

 :-\
Online PeterJM

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #465 on: Today at 09:54:25 pm »
Wordle 222 2/6

⬛🟩🟩🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
