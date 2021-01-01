« previous next »
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day

tubby

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #200 on: Today at 08:04:54 am
Balls, didn't get it today.
Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #201 on: Today at 08:15:34 am
Wordle 213 4/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟨🟨⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #202 on: Today at 08:27:33 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:21:37 am
If I hadn't looked, how would I know it was boring?

Just not boring enough for you to keep on taking a look

Anyway I got it in 3 today 😜
Riquende

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #203 on: Today at 08:29:05 am
Wordle 213 3/6

🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Well, that took an unexpected twist. I spent 10 minutes trying to avoid using a certain letter but couldn't come up with an alternative so took the plunge.
Crosby Nick

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #204 on: Today at 08:30:20 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:04:54 am
Balls, didn't get it today.

Same. Bad start but had the first three with one guess left. Thought I had it, wasnt expecting that!
tubby

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #205 on: Today at 08:32:26 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:30:20 am
Same. Bad start but had the first three with one guess left. Thought I had it, wasnt expecting that!

Exactly the same for me, first 3 and just couldn't think of the right word, didn't even cross my mind.
gazzam1963

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #206 on: Today at 08:56:11 am
One in the the place after two goes but got it in four

Wordle 213 4/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟨🟨⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
El Lobo

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #207 on: Today at 09:05:29 am
Luckily got
Spoiler
proud
[close]
the second to last go, and already tried
Spoiler
brown
[close]
so was only really one word it could be
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #208 on: Today at 09:16:48 am
Wordle 213 4/6

🟩⬛⬛🟨⬛
🟩⬛🟨⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #209 on: Today at 09:18:10 am
Wordle 213 4/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩


Spoiler
If the second latter's a consonant it's always worth trying Y at the end.
[close]
Elzar

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #210 on: Today at 09:20:36 am
Todays was hard

I somehow got the first 3 letters in 3 guesses. I didn't guess any letters outside of their correct position!

Wordle 213 4/6

⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
BarryCrocker

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #211 on: Today at 09:25:43 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:18:10 am
Wordle 213 4/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩


Spoiler
If the second latter's a consonant it's always worth trying Y at the end.
[close]

Spoiler
That's if you've already knocked out 'S'.
[close]
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #212 on: Today at 09:31:04 am
Once I get 2 or 3 letters in the right position, I immediately write them down on a piece of paper.

I find it helps when I look at a word in "writing".
Crosby Nick

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #213 on: Today at 09:32:58 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:32:26 am
Exactly the same for me, first 3 and just couldn't think of the right word, didn't even cross my mind.

Spoiler
Yeah, I had PRO and looking at the letters Id eliminated I felt sure it must be PROWL. Wasted a guess before that thinking the O might be a double and guessed PROOF.

Didnt even consider PROXY as I kind of glossed over the X and Y. Most annoying!
[close]
BarryCrocker

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Reply #214 on: Today at 09:39:37 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:31:04 am
Once I get 2 or 3 letters in the right position, I immediately write them down on a piece of paper.

I find it helps when I look at a word in "writing".

It's a lot easier than seeing them as shapes or numbers.
