Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #160 on: January 16, 2022, 07:57:31 am »
Today

2 Letters in 1 Correct Place
4 Letters in Correct Places
Solved


Wordle 211 3/6

⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛
⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #161 on: January 16, 2022, 08:01:52 am »
First go at this

Wordle 211 3/6

⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩
🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #162 on: January 16, 2022, 08:04:06 am »
In 5. Should have got it in 4 as all I needed was the middle word but never mind.
Offline tubby

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #163 on: January 16, 2022, 08:04:23 am »
In 6 today but mainly because for some reason I decided to ignore all the yellows I had.  Too early in the morning.
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #164 on: January 16, 2022, 08:15:22 am »
Got it in 4 , was 50/50 chance for getting it in 3 but chose the wrong letter of 2 for the middle one
Offline rob1966

« Reply #165 on: January 16, 2022, 09:01:34 am »
In 4 today.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #166 on: January 16, 2022, 10:32:43 am »
Sausage?
Offline Elmo!

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #167 on: January 16, 2022, 10:51:08 am »
Wordle 211 4/6

🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟨⬛🟨
🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Was convinced with my 3rd quess I was going to break my run of 4's and 5's... got 4 greens.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #168 on: January 16, 2022, 10:52:16 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on January 16, 2022, 08:15:22 am
Got it in 4 , was 50/50 chance for getting it in 3 but chose the wrong letter of 2 for the middle one

Yeah that's what happened to me.  :no
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #169 on: January 16, 2022, 11:07:31 am »
Wordle 211 5/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟨⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Offline Jwils21

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #170 on: January 16, 2022, 11:10:10 am »
Discovered this at 23:55 last night, managed to solve yesterdays in 4, got todays in 4 too

⬜️⬜️🟨🟨⬜️
⬜️🟩⬜️🟨🟨
🟨🟩🟨⬜️⬜️
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Theres a free app called PuzzWord which is in the same format, but with no daily limits.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 01:01:07 am »
Wordle 212 3/6

🟩⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline spen71

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 05:03:15 am »
Wordle 212 4/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩
⬛🟨🟩⬛🟩
⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 05:25:48 am »
Went for two different words with two different set of letters today and had all letters by the third go rearranged in the correct order fo the fourth attempt

Wordle 212 4/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨
🟨🟨⬜🟨🟩
🟩⬜🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 06:16:15 am »
Thought I had it in two.

Wordle 212 3/6

🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩
🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Elmo!

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 08:06:55 am »
Finally somethine other than a 4 or 5!

Wordle 212 3/6

⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛
⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 08:07:57 am »
Wordle 212 5/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 08:22:43 am »
Got it in 2 today
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 09:07:06 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 08:22:43 am
Got it in 2 today

Blimey. In 3 for me, thought I was doing well!
Offline tubby

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 09:11:39 am »
In 4.
Offline rob1966

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 09:15:18 am »
In 4 again. Got the 1st and 4th letter on the first go, next two guesses added no more letters then guessed it on the 4th
Offline CraigDS

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 09:47:30 am »
3 today. Was 1 letter away after 2.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 10:12:00 am »
in 6
Wordle 212 6/6  not a great performance

⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟨⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Offline AndyInVA

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 12:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on January 16, 2022, 08:01:52 am
First go at this

Wordle 211 3/6

⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩
🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 08:22:43 am
Got it in 2 today


Got it in 2 today

I was one letter off getting it in 2

totally random. only had one letter in the wrong place on the first go. Pull a word totally out of the air on go 2 and get the first 4 all correct. that only left one possible word in go 3 and et voila
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 03:22:44 pm »
My first go at this today, got it in 3.
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 05:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:07:06 am
Blimey. In 3 for me, thought I was doing well!

I just got lucky with my 1st word which gave me 3 of the letters , 2 of which were in correct place & the 3rd could only realistically go in one place which was a great help
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 05:15:40 pm »
Not arsed how many goes it takes me to get it. I think someone else said it before, but I pick 2 words of completely different letters for my first 2 efforts and take it from there depending on what letters I get in those.
Offline John C

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 07:14:46 pm »
Took 4, bit of a twat that :)
Offline SamLad

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 09:10:07 pm »
I kinda like Wordle, but by christ this has to be the most boring thread in the world.  :)
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 09:14:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:10:07 pm
I kinda like Wordle, but by christ this has to be the most boring thread in the world.  :)

Are you banned from the Transfer thread?
Offline SamLad

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 09:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:14:06 pm
Are you banned from the Transfer thread?
no. but it's the Transfer tread that pushed me over here.  :)
Offline Elmo!

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 09:32:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:10:07 pm
I kinda like Wordle, but by christ this has to be the most boring thread in the world.  :)

You have the Word Association Game just a few posts down.  :D
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 09:35:13 pm »
Wordle 212 3/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩
🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Easy one today
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #193 on: Yesterday at 10:53:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:10:07 pm
I kinda like Wordle, but by christ this has to be the most boring thread in the world.  :)

Yet you still feel the need to take a look 👀
Offline amir87

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #194 on: Today at 12:10:23 am »
Got the latest one on the 4th attempt.

Pretty chuffed as I only had 1 letter in the correct place before that.
Offline S

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #195 on: Today at 12:26:58 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:10:07 pm
I kinda like Wordle, but by christ this has to be the most boring thread in the world.  :)
Stop being such a ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #196 on: Today at 12:31:00 am »
Wordle 213 5/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline SamLad

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #197 on: Today at 01:21:37 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 10:53:30 pm
Yet you still feel the need to take a look 👀
If I hadn't looked, how would I know it was boring?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #198 on: Today at 06:27:39 am »
Wordle 213 6/6

⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
