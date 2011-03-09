« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day  (Read 2473 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,689
  • Bam!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #120 on: January 14, 2022, 09:54:35 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 14, 2022, 09:53:08 am
Olympiacosd it today, right at the death

Was going to say, you can't have Sinama-Pongolle as your first word!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #121 on: January 14, 2022, 10:01:58 am »
in 6 today

last life I only had the fifth letter to guess, still took ages to get it
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,256
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #122 on: January 14, 2022, 10:42:21 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 14, 2022, 09:51:49 am
I got it in three too, it really does depend on how you do with the first word. I try and change it up every day to make it interesting.

I'm doing that too, think it would be a better game it you couldn't start with the same word every time.  Maybe 20 games before you can use it again.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,862
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #123 on: January 14, 2022, 12:19:00 pm »
4 for me today.

There's some odd choices.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,289
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #124 on: January 14, 2022, 12:38:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 14, 2022, 09:04:06 am
I used Craigs word ATONE, got it in 4 today

I always start with ADIEU which usually guarantees one or two vowels. If no vowels in try one the vowel is an O (or a Y if the word is HYMNS.

If you want to try old Wordles there's an archive here: https://www.devangthakkar.com/wordle_archive/

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,126
  • * * * * * *
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #125 on: January 14, 2022, 02:01:29 pm »
Wordle 209 6/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟨🟩
🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Disappointing!
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,961
  • YNWA
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #126 on: January 14, 2022, 02:36:21 pm »
In 4 today.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,289
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #127 on: January 14, 2022, 02:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on January 14, 2022, 02:01:29 pm
Wordle 209 6/6

⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜
⬜⬜
⬜⬜


Disappointing!

Sometimes there are just loads of options. I'm doing one on the archive and I've got [blank]-O-W-E-R (all green) with three goes left.

The available letters include P, S, L, C, B & M.

I could take three guesses and have a three in six chance of getting it.

Instead I put in C-L-I-M-B which came up as all blanks so it had to be either P-O-W-E-R or S-O-W-E-R.

P-O-W-E-R wasn't right so it had to be SOWER

I get more satisfaction out of doing a longer one logically than just striking luckiy with a guess.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,045
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #128 on: January 14, 2022, 05:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 14, 2022, 02:59:06 pm
Sometimes there are just loads of options. I'm doing one on the archive and I've got [blank]-O-W-E-R (all green) with three goes left.

The available letters include P, S, L, C, B & M.

I could take three guesses and have a three in six chance of getting it.

Instead I put in C-L-I-M-B which came up as all blanks so it had to be either P-O-W-E-R or S-O-W-E-R.

P-O-W-E-R wasn't right so it had to be SOWER

I get more satisfaction out of doing a longer one logically than just striking luckiy with a guess.

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #129 on: January 14, 2022, 09:22:20 pm »
I got it in two.     Just a random guess after one letter right on first go.

I always start with radio
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #130 on: January 14, 2022, 10:25:49 pm »
Today

1 Letter in Correct Place
2 Letters in Correct Places
3 Letters in 2 Correct Places
Solved

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,791
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 12:05:28 am »
Took me 6 on Friday, basic fucking errors though, repeating an ineligible letter. FFS.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,251
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 12:25:59 am »
Got the latest one on the 4th attempt.
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,326
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 12:26:49 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 12:25:59 am
Got the latest one on the 4th attempt.

Aye same here

Wordle 210 4/6

🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟨🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,540
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 12:33:00 am »
Wooooohooooo... My best result so far. Got it on the fourth try. It's kind of insane how hard it is to think of words, even if you have three out of five letters in the right place with only a dozen possible letters left to go in the other two places... ;)

The nice thing about this is that I can learn new words. Got the one on Thursday on my last try by basically just excluding combinations of letters that didn't make sense...
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 12:56:24 am »
Wordle 210 3/6

⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩⬜🟨🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

The first couple are always eliminating letters and then if you're lucky you can narrow down the possibilities from there.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:58:21 am by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 12:58:10 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:56:24 am
Wordle 210 3/6

⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩⬜🟨🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Didn't realise the 'share' function represented it like that. Thanks
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,589
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 01:47:40 am »
Wordle 210 3/6

⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟩⬜🟩🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,569
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 07:34:11 am »
Good effort Barney. In 5 today for me.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,931
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 08:38:58 am »
Three for me and an impressive off them , only got one gold letter in the first go as well . Does everyone use the same word to start  everyday ?

Wordle 210 3/6

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 08:52:19 am »
In 4 for me today
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,016
  • Never Forget
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 09:04:22 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 08:52:19 am
In 4 for me today
Same
Seemed easier today.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,016
  • Never Forget
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 09:05:26 am »
Quote from: spen71 on January 14, 2022, 09:22:20 pm
I got it in two.     Just a random guess after one letter right on first go.

I always start with radio

That awesome. Must be cool to do that. How long will it take before that happens again.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,256
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 09:42:56 am »
Got it in 4.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,791
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 10:02:13 am »
In 3 today, I must admit after staring at the fucking thing for ages :)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,483
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 10:44:17 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:02:13 am
In 3 today, I must admit after staring at the fucking thing for ages :)

3 for me too, took about 5 minutes of thinking to get it after the second guess :)

First go, one letter right wrong place
Second, three letters right, two in wrong place, one correct.

With the correct one, it really narrowed it down as to what it could be, just took ages to think of the word
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,639
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 11:18:48 am »
Wordle 210 4/6

🟨⬛🟨⬛⬛
🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩⬛🟨🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,589
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 11:30:28 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 08:38:58 am
Does everyone use the same word to start  everyday ?

That has been discussed over the last 3 pages   :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 06:05:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:05:26 am
That awesome. Must be cool to do that. How long will it take before that happens again.

Probably never!
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 06:07:13 pm »
Got it in three today

Wordle 210 3/6

⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛
🟨🟩⬛🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,973
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #150 on: Today at 12:25:05 am »
8/8 so far. Got it with a go to spare after a nightmare opening two rounds.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,589
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #151 on: Today at 12:27:44 am »
Wordle 211 4/6

🟩⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,791
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #152 on: Today at 12:32:36 am »
Love the enthusiasm Barney :)
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,589
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #153 on: Today at 12:33:42 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:32:36 am
Love the enthusiasm Barney :)

Having a beer watching NFL. Need something to do during the breaks  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,791
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:49:49 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:33:42 am
Having a beer watching NFL. Need something to do during the breaks  :D
I've had a go, amazing progress after 2 lines but  haven't a clue next hahaha.
I assume if I log off the internet it'll remember me tomoz?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,589
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #155 on: Today at 01:02:13 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:49:49 am
I've had a go, amazing progress after 2 lines but  haven't a clue next hahaha.
I assume if I log off the internet it'll remember me tomoz?

I think so yeah. Just use a different browser and don't let on  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,791
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #156 on: Today at 01:12:13 am »
Just got it in 3.
I have to admit since this started I used random words on the first line, but the last 3 days I've used words suggested on here. It's helped, but I'm very happy today considering I've been drinking since the Man U Villa game started a long time ago :)
Lucky with the letters there.
Logged

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,126
  • * * * * * *
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #157 on: Today at 01:31:50 am »
Wordle 211 4/6

🟨🟨⬛⬛🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨⬛
⬛🟩🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
  • Klopptimist
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #158 on: Today at 02:38:01 am »
Wordle 211 3/6

🟨🟨⬛🟨⬛
🟩🟩⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Best yet
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 