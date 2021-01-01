« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day  (Read 323 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,186
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« on: Yesterday at 11:36:07 am »
So this seems to be popping up everywhere:

https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/

You have 6 guesses to find out the word for the day.  They change the word every day (same word for everyone), and you can't game the system by putting in something like AAAAA, has to be a word in its database.

Got today's one in 4, yesterday just scraped in with my 6th guess.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,460
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:43:21 am »
Sausages
Logged
I like cats

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,186
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:44:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:43:21 am
Sausages

Appreciate that this game might be a little complicated for you.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:47:10 am »
Started doing it last week and currently 4/0, got today's in three guesses.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,404
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:51:03 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:36:07 am
So this seems to be popping up everywhere:

https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/

You have 6 guesses to find out the word for the day.  They change the word every day (same word for everyone), and you can't game the system by putting in something like AAAAA, has to be a word in its database.

Got today's one in 4, yesterday just scraped in with my 6th guess.

Seen it popping up and had ignored it. Down to my last guess and so far I only know the 3rd letter and by process of elimination the 4th. Struggling to make any word out of the remaining letters!
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,585
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:01:39 pm »
Got it in 5 today.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,882
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:01:39 pm
Got it in 5 today.


First time I've done this and 'snap'; 5 attempts.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,852
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:42:23 pm »
6th guess. Scraped by.

Spoiler
Used the word 'chump' to realise there was a U along with the ER
[close]
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,404
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 12:42:23 pm
6th guess. Scraped by.

Spoiler
Used the word 'chump' to realise there was a U along with the ER
[close]

Thanks. :D

Last attempt!
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,852
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:49:54 pm »
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,821
  • YNWA
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:54:42 pm »
Got it on second attempt.
Logged

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:21:18 pm »
4th attempt, didn't cheat either 😁
Logged
Nah.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,751
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:10:18 pm »
What was it? (in a spoiler :) )
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:12:18 pm »
Spoiler
QUERY
[close]
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 01:21:18 pm
4th attempt, didn't cheat either 😁

Same here
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,419
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:21:41 pm »
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:23:58 am »
3rd attempt today
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,404
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:28:17 am »
Redeemed myself at the final attempt today like a high jumper who needs the fear of failure to get the adrenaline going. I had the first three locked in early, no idea why I didnt guess that word before a couple of far more random ones I went with!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 