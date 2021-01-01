« previous next »
Author Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day  (Read 245 times)

Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« on: Today at 11:36:07 am »
So this seems to be popping up everywhere:

https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/

You have 6 guesses to find out the word for the day.  They change the word every day (same word for everyone), and you can't game the system by putting in something like AAAAA, has to be a word in its database.

Got today's one in 4, yesterday just scraped in with my 6th guess.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:43:21 am »
Sausages
I like cats

Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:44:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:43:21 am
Sausages

Appreciate that this game might be a little complicated for you.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:47:10 am »
Started doing it last week and currently 4/0, got today's in three guesses.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:51:03 am »
Seen it popping up and had ignored it. Down to my last guess and so far I only know the 3rd letter and by process of elimination the 4th. Struggling to make any word out of the remaining letters!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:01:39 pm »
Got it in 5 today.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:01:39 pm
Got it in 5 today.


First time I've done this and 'snap'; 5 attempts.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:42:23 pm »
6th guess. Scraped by.

Used the word 'chump' to realise there was a U along with the ER
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 12:42:23 pm
6th guess. Scraped by.

Used the word 'chump' to realise there was a U along with the ER
Thanks. :D

Last attempt!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:49:54 pm »
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:54:42 pm »
Got it on second attempt.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:21:18 pm »
4th attempt, didn't cheat either 😁
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:10:18 pm »
What was it? (in a spoiler :) )
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:12:18 pm »
QUERY
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Today at 01:21:18 pm
4th attempt, didn't cheat either 😁

Same here
