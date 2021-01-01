« previous next »
FA Cup 4th round draw on ITV 4:50

12C

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw on ITV 4:50
Reply #40 on: Today at 05:01:32 pm
Anyone else think David James looked like an extra in Ryans Daughter?
disgraced cake

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw on ITV 4:50
Reply #41 on: Today at 05:02:09 pm
That's a nice draw for us you have to feel. Hopefully more players back for that and we can go a little bit stronger than today against a Championship side but another chance to progress.
TheShanklyGates

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw on ITV 4:50
Reply #42 on: Today at 05:03:14 pm
Home draw against a lower division side, can't ask for more than that.
Kekule

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw on ITV 4:50
Reply #43 on: Today at 05:03:35 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:01:32 pm
Anyone else think David James looked like an extra in Ryans Daughter?

That story about him getting electrocuted as a kid whilst cutting grass explains a few things
rob1966

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw on ITV 4:50
Reply #44 on: Today at 05:06:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:59:44 pm
Forest - Leicester will be good.

Villa - Boro too
shaunNW

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw on ITV 4:50
Reply #45 on: Today at 05:07:20 pm
It's so odd that Cardiff fans will be able to travel in there 1000s to Liverpool but can't even go in there own stadium.
Hazell

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw on ITV 4:50
Reply #46 on: Today at 05:21:11 pm
reddebs

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw on ITV 4:50
Reply #47 on: Today at 05:21:12 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:01:32 pm
Anyone else think David James looked like an extra in Ryans Daughter?

Wow that's a throw back! 
reddebs

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw on ITV 4:50
Reply #48 on: Today at 05:21:56 pm
Quote from: shaunNW on Today at 05:07:20 pm
It's so odd that Cardiff fans will be able to travel in there 1000s to Liverpool but can't even go in there own stadium.

Hopefully things will be better in a month.
stonecold_jpm

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw on ITV 4:50
Reply #49 on: Today at 05:25:24 pm
Is it 6 games on tv again? Surely wed be picked this time cos that draw was pretty rubbish!
rob1966

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw on ITV 4:50
Reply #50 on: Today at 05:36:59 pm
Quote from: shaunNW on Today at 05:07:20 pm
It's so odd that Cardiff fans will be able to travel in there 1000s to Liverpool but can't even go in there own stadium.

Mad

Its also mad that Chester have been warned about Covid breaches as they have had 2 games with crowds since Christmas, but even thought the club is in England, the pitch is in Wales. Been told not to play any more games with a crowd
