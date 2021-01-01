« previous next »
reddebs:
Plenty of twattish replies though.

No matter, debs. The vast majority of Cardiff boys/girls and neutral are fucking sound. Been going there for years, work and play. Hate the English. Hate the Tories. They know we are neither. Healthy respect all round. They'll come to Liverpool to party, buzzing the ones I know. Don't want any trouble. But if you wannna have a go at them, bring your A game cos they are game as fuck. Be a boss atmos. I'll be surprised and fucking disappointed if they sing one derogatory song abah our City or our club. Fuming in fact. They're the nearest thing to us outside of Dublin
Red Berry:
Another post match thread where most of the discussion is focussed on what a gang of bellends the opposition fans were. ;D

I'm not surprised Anfield was subdued; we were playing Shrewsbury, not fucking Barcelona. They clearly have an inflated opinion of themselves.  Of course, every fanbase has its dickheads, but it's amazing how the dickheads always manage to get the match tickets!

Not surprised some of the twats resorted to singing about Hillsborough. If they're being mocked for singing the Gerrard slip song they must have been desperate for something to try and get under our skin over.   I'm really glad they've been called out by elements of their own club. Hope they feel suitably embarrassed about it now.

Hillsborough songs are where you go when you've been so utterly outclassed by the Liverpool supporters that you're desperate for something, anything, to hit back with.

