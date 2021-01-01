The Gerrard song still getting an airing by anyone is a bit odd and rather bewildering. I mean who cares? Gerrard himself won more in his career than the vast majority of clubs win in their entire history. He's a genuinely legendary player and is shaping up well as a manager too. He's a multi millionaire, lives on one of the most prestigious roads in the north of England, has a lovely wife and kids and is set for life. I'm sure some brainless gobshites singing tired, outdated garbage about him slipping in a football game is not going to bother him one bit.



Why they think it winds us up is a mystery. It's met with bewilderment more than anything. Personally, I find the lower league and Tory hymn sheets pitiful, and it's not only lower league fanbases that resort to them either. Honestly, the quality of away support we see visiting Anfield is incredibly low these days. Boring, droning, humourless, brainless, classless and mind-numbingly tedious.



Yeah, agree with this. It hardly winds up any of us these days. Yeah we missed out on one title, which we could've won, if we'd also won any other game that we lost that season, plus we have 19 other titles and 6 European Cups, things that most clubs will never see in their life time, yet they think singing of that one moment years later will wind us up.Gerrard, on the other hand, is recognized as one of the greatest ever midfielders, not just in English football, but across the world, was congratulated by some of the best players of his time like Cafu, Maldini, Zanetti, Pirlo, Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo, Henry, Kaka etc. on the announcement of his retirement, apart from a long list of players who played with him, had been praised by some of the greatest Managers and Players ever over the years, had been on the Ballon d'Or podium, won the UEFA Champions League as Captain, won the UEFA Club Footballer of the Year and made the PFA PL Team of the Year 8 Times. These are things that most clubs whose fans have sung the song have never seen, many of them have never had a player of his ilk in their club colors and they think this will affect him one bit. Bizarre!