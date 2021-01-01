« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2  (Read 9104 times)

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm
Honestly, the quality of away support we see visiting Anfield is incredibly low these days. Boring, droning, humourless, brainless, classless and mind-numbingly tedious.

Maybe it's how they console themselves when their team is getting battered off the pitch. Must be hard singing happy songs when your team is shit.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,116
  • 27 years...
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 08:15:36 pm
Maybe it's how they console themselves when their team is getting battered off the pitch. Must be hard singing happy songs when your team is shit.
Maybe so. Mind you, if I were a football player I'd be so disillusioned if my own fanbase was so devoid of actual support for me and my team/club.

I mean how do you get inspired by your own fans singing about Gerrard, poverty, disasters etc? Imagine being a lower league player and you draw a European giant away in the FA Cup. You are relishing going to an iconic stadium and playing your heart out. You have a big away following behind your goal and you want to hear them singing about their own club loud, long and proud. You want to feel inspired.

What do you get? Steve Gerrard, Gerrard...  :duh
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 09:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm
Maybe so. Mind you, if I were a football player I'd be so disillusioned if my own fanbase was so devoid of actual support for me and my team/club.

I mean how do you get inspired by your own fans singing about Gerrard, poverty, disasters etc? Imagine being a lower league player and you draw a European giant away in the FA Cup. You are relishing going to an iconic stadium and playing your heart out. You have a big away following behind your goal and you want to hear them singing about their own club loud, long and proud. You want to feel inspired.

What do you get? Steve Gerrard, Gerrard...  :duh

It's pretty sad alright. Must be energy-sapping. Thank  feck we will never suffer from it.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • Up the Red Men
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 09:06:15 pm »
Give me the European Cup any day.. and colourful/crazy fans who adore their own club and not the inbred nobheads like today.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,987
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:09:44 pm »
It's kind of depressing to know how many people would give up on the FA Cup to be honest. I mean it's a trophy and isn't that what we are about?  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,784
  • YNWA
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 09:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm
The Gerrard song still getting an airing by anyone is a bit odd and rather bewildering. I mean who cares? Gerrard himself won more in his career than the vast majority of clubs win in their entire history. He's a genuinely legendary player and is shaping up well as a manager too. He's a multi millionaire, lives on one of the most prestigious roads in the north of England, has a lovely wife and kids and is set for life. I'm sure some brainless gobshites singing tired, outdated garbage about him slipping in a football game is not going to bother him one bit.

Why they think it winds us up is a mystery. It's met with bewilderment more than anything. Personally, I find the lower league and Tory hymn sheets pitiful, and it's not only lower league fanbases that resort to them either. Honestly, the quality of away support we see visiting Anfield is incredibly low these days. Boring, droning, humourless, brainless, classless and mind-numbingly tedious.

Yeah, agree with this. It hardly winds up any of us these days. Yeah we missed out on one title, which we could've won, if we'd also won any other game that we lost that season, plus we have 19 other titles and 6 European Cups, things that most clubs will never see in their life time, yet they think singing of that one moment years later will wind us up.

Gerrard, on the other hand, is recognized as one of the greatest ever midfielders, not just in English football, but across the world, was congratulated by some of the best players of his time like Cafu, Maldini, Zanetti, Pirlo, Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo, Henry, Kaka etc. on the announcement of his retirement, apart from a long list of players who played with him, had been praised by some of the greatest Managers and Players ever over the years, had been on the Ballon d'Or podium, won the UEFA Champions League as Captain, won the UEFA Club Footballer of the Year and made the PFA PL Team of the Year 8 Times. These are things that most clubs whose fans have sung the song have never seen, many of them have never had a player of his ilk in their club colors and they think this will affect him one bit. Bizarre!
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm »
Anyway, the game.
For a scratch year they did well. Waltman (?), Dixon, Morton, Bradley, Gordon and Kelleher all played significant minutes. Jones got a bit of footie in him, likewise Konate, Robbo and Fabinho. Bobby looked a class apart. The timing (and execution) of the Gordon goal was really important I think. One we scored that and had the penny gifted it was comfortable. All in all comfortable and, a good draw for the next round too. Happy days.
Loved Fab's Penn. I heard he was the main penalty man for Monaco when he played there. Handy.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,331
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm
Anyway, the game.
For a scratch year they did well. Waltman (?), Dixon, Morton, Bradley, Gordon and Kelleher all played significant minutes. Jones got a bit of footie in him, likewise Konate, Robbo and Fabinho. Bobby looked a class apart. The timing (and execution) of the Gordon goal was really important I think. One we scored that and had the penny gifted it was comfortable. All in all comfortable and, a good draw for the next round too. Happy days.
Loved Fab's Penn. I heard he was the main penalty man for Monaco when he played there. Handy.

He was.

Dixon-Bonner looked like a man amongst the boys...and I just realized he's 21 - so that makes sense. I don't think he's going to make it here but he wasn't bad and I can see him having a good 10 year career at least.
Logged

Offline Espresso Bar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 10:21:38 pm »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,331
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:28:01 pm »
still at a loss as to why Konate let the ball go for their goal.

It's like he heard a "leave it" shout or something.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,953
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm »
Does that Shrewsbury player normally celebrate like that when he scores  ::)
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,085
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:34:16 pm »
Really have had some bad luck with travel since the New Year as it relates to our games.  Didn't get to see more than maybe 15 minutes of this but happy to see us progress.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 11:10:56 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Yesterday at 04:00:19 pm
The commentary on the Stream was doing my head in. The Co commentator sounded as if he were at a funeral.

There's a moment in the first half where they tried a ball over the top, which Kelleher came out for and cleared (easily) before the flag was raised for offside anyway. The commentator starts talking about our high line as a problem - isn't that exactly the purpose of a high line? To catch them offside? And it works well when you have a keeper who's quick of his line? Lazy commentary.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,622
  • Sound
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 11:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:40:18 pm
They sung Hillsborough songs on our city streets and didn't get filled in?

I don't think I'd have been anything other than chinning  any c*nt singing that around me.
They'd have definitely got the reaction they wanted.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm »
Watching the highlights of MOTD there, where the commentator stated that we were into the FA cup 4th round for the 10th time in 11 seasons.
Now isn't that much more positive than the commentary in this afternoon's streams stating we hardly ever made it into February in the FA cup, 1 time only making it because of a replay!
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 11:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:16:24 pm
I don't think I'd have been anything other than chinning  any c*nt singing that around me.
They'd have definitely got the reaction they wanted.
They certainly deserved a Salop in the chops
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,937
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 11:37:16 pm »
You get an away tie at one of the biggest clubs in the countrybut instead of singing about and getting behind your own players on such a unique occasion, you instead chant about Liverpool fans and their former players. A bizarre mindset.

The Gerrard chant is frankly just a bit weird at this point. He manages a completely different team and weve won the league since then anyway! The other chants are harder to ignore. Either inside or outside the ground, theyre just depressing. Nothing will be done though.
Logged

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 11:43:26 pm »
I thought Ogbeta looked offside for their goal. Anyway, well done reds.

"You'll never sing that, you'll never sing that, Champions of Shropshire, you'll never sing that"

"You'll never sing that, you'll never sing that, Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that"  :-)
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,666
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:06:15 pm
Give me the European Cup any day.. and colourful/crazy fans who adore their own club and not the inbred nobheads like today.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,113
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 11:54:05 pm »
Thought Morton was great, really like the look of him and hope he gets some proper Premier League minutes where we can afford it.

Tidiest of tidy finishes from both Bobby and Gordon, belter from Fab at the end.

Bradley - could he give Trent a rest in the coming years?

Their fans had definitely memorised The Big Book of Shit Lower League Songs. Surely an old club from what is a (beautiful) quite self-contained part of the world would have some wit and uniqueness in their roster. Why even try to rile the home end with Hillsborough, Gerrard and poverty chants? It's hardly an Istanbul derby.

I do wish we'd properly broken into "Where's your European Cups?" as the back of the Kop tried. Might have got some energy up in the rest of the ground with a 'funny' bit of singing.

I'm on a health kick and that was my first game without a drink in years, so I actually remember what happened. My most lucid thought has been "why the fuck have I been queuing for 15 minutes for warm bottles of Carlsberg for years?"
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 11:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm
Loved Fab's Penn. I heard he was the main penalty man for Monaco when he played there. Handy.
I was wondering who was going to take it.  I thought it might have been Jones.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,421
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #261 on: Today at 12:02:39 am »
Just  back now from the game.

Fucking buzzing.

They did amazing and we did better. Great game of footy.

I can't believe that there can be an inbred c*nt slagging us off after 4-1 but if there is fuck you and fuck your inbred family

Goodnight
Logged
I like cats

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,331
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #262 on: Today at 12:07:20 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:02:39 am
Just  back now from the game.

Fucking buzzing.

They did amazing and we did better. Great game of footy.

I can't believe that there can be an inbred c*nt slagging us off after 4-1 but if there is fuck you and fuck your inbred family

Goodnight

did you get lost? :D
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,250
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #263 on: Today at 12:51:36 am »
Well, we know Bronski Beat sang about a Smalltown boy but there is another type of smalltown boy with a smalltown mentality who get too excited when they visit a big city and probably get way to excited for their own mental age. I would think Shrewsbury is a lovely place with a great number of genuine devoted supporters who follow their team through thin and thin but every town has its dickheads and they always show themselves when their adrenaline rises and let down their genuine supporters badly. 

Shrewsbury's greatest ever achievement is reaching the FA cup quarter final, they make Everton seem relatively successful. Good luck against Crewe in your battle to stave off relegation next week, reality restored for the knobheads.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:34:04 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:37:16 pm
You get an away tie at one of the biggest clubs in the countrybut instead of singing about and getting behind your own players on such a unique occasion, you instead chant about Liverpool fans and their former players. A bizarre mindset.

The Gerrard chant is frankly just a bit weird at this point. He manages a completely different team and weve won the league since then anyway! The other chants are harder to ignore. Either inside or outside the ground, theyre just depressing. Nothing will be done though.

LFC lives rent-free in other fans' heads. 

Social media lot to do with that, I think.

And same with referees, mainstream media, etc, by the looks of things.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 