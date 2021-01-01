« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2  (Read 7991 times)

Online SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #240 on: Today at 08:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:04:37 pm
Honestly, the quality of away support we see visiting Anfield is incredibly low these days. Boring, droning, humourless, brainless, classless and mind-numbingly tedious.

Maybe it's how they console themselves when their team is getting battered off the pitch. Must be hard singing happy songs when your team is shit.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,112
  • 27 years...
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #241 on: Today at 08:35:40 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 08:15:36 pm
Maybe it's how they console themselves when their team is getting battered off the pitch. Must be hard singing happy songs when your team is shit.
Maybe so. Mind you, if I were a football player I'd be so disillusioned if my own fanbase was so devoid of actual support for me and my team/club.

I mean how do you get inspired by your own fans singing about Gerrard, poverty, disasters etc? Imagine being a lower league player and you draw a European giant away in the FA Cup. You are relishing going to an iconic stadium and playing your heart out. You have a big away following behind your goal and you want to hear them singing about their own club loud, long and proud. You want to feel inspired.

What do you get? Steve Gerrard, Gerrard...  :duh
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #242 on: Today at 09:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:35:40 pm
Maybe so. Mind you, if I were a football player I'd be so disillusioned if my own fanbase was so devoid of actual support for me and my team/club.

I mean how do you get inspired by your own fans singing about Gerrard, poverty, disasters etc? Imagine being a lower league player and you draw a European giant away in the FA Cup. You are relishing going to an iconic stadium and playing your heart out. You have a big away following behind your goal and you want to hear them singing about their own club loud, long and proud. You want to feel inspired.

What do you get? Steve Gerrard, Gerrard...  :duh

It's pretty sad alright. Must be energy-sapping. Thank  feck we will never suffer from it.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • Up the Red Men
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #243 on: Today at 09:06:15 pm »
Give me the European Cup any day.. and colourful/crazy fans who adore their own club and not the inbred nobheads like today.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,987
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #244 on: Today at 09:09:44 pm »
It's kind of depressing to know how many people would give up on the FA Cup to be honest. I mean it's a trophy and isn't that what we are about?  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,782
  • YNWA
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #245 on: Today at 09:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:04:37 pm
The Gerrard song still getting an airing by anyone is a bit odd and rather bewildering. I mean who cares? Gerrard himself won more in his career than the vast majority of clubs win in their entire history. He's a genuinely legendary player and is shaping up well as a manager too. He's a multi millionaire, lives on one of the most prestigious roads in the north of England, has a lovely wife and kids and is set for life. I'm sure some brainless gobshites singing tired, outdated garbage about him slipping in a football game is not going to bother him one bit.

Why they think it winds us up is a mystery. It's met with bewilderment more than anything. Personally, I find the lower league and Tory hymn sheets pitiful, and it's not only lower league fanbases that resort to them either. Honestly, the quality of away support we see visiting Anfield is incredibly low these days. Boring, droning, humourless, brainless, classless and mind-numbingly tedious.

Yeah, agree with this. It hardly winds up any of us these days. Yeah we missed out on one title, which we could've won, if we'd also won any other game that we lost that season, plus we have 19 other titles and 6 European Cups, things that most clubs will never see in their life time, yet they think singing of that one moment years later will wind us up.

Gerrard, on the other hand, is recognized as one of the greatest ever midfielders, not just in English football, but across the world, was congratulated by some of the best players of his time like Cafu, Maldini, Zanetti, Pirlo, Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo, Henry, Kaka etc. on the announcement of his retirement, apart from a long list of players who played with him, had been praised by some of the greatest Managers and Players ever over the years, had been on the Ballon d'Or podium, won the UEFA Champions League as Captain, won the UEFA Club Footballer of the Year and made the PFA PL Team of the Year 8 Times. These are things that most clubs whose fans have sung the song have never seen, many of them have never had a player of his ilk in their club colors and they think this will affect him one bit. Bizarre!
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #246 on: Today at 10:05:41 pm »
Anyway, the game.
For a scratch year they did well. Waltman (?), Dixon, Morton, Bradley, Gordon and Kelleher all played significant minutes. Jones got a bit of footie in him, likewise Konate, Robbo and Fabinho. Bobby looked a class apart. The timing (and execution) of the Gordon goal was really important I think. One we scored that and had the penny gifted it was comfortable. All in all comfortable and, a good draw for the next round too. Happy days.
Loved Fab's Penn. I heard he was the main penalty man for Monaco when he played there. Handy.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,322
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #247 on: Today at 10:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 10:05:41 pm
Anyway, the game.
For a scratch year they did well. Waltman (?), Dixon, Morton, Bradley, Gordon and Kelleher all played significant minutes. Jones got a bit of footie in him, likewise Konate, Robbo and Fabinho. Bobby looked a class apart. The timing (and execution) of the Gordon goal was really important I think. One we scored that and had the penny gifted it was comfortable. All in all comfortable and, a good draw for the next round too. Happy days.
Loved Fab's Penn. I heard he was the main penalty man for Monaco when he played there. Handy.

He was.

Dixon-Bonner looked like a man amongst the boys...and I just realized he's 21 - so that makes sense. I don't think he's going to make it here but he wasn't bad and I can see him having a good 10 year career at least.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 