FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,489
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:57:41 pm
Good result in the circumstances.

Happy for Gordon getting the goal, very composed. Tyler Morton morphing in to Thiago for the last 15 minutes was nice to see. Lots to like about Connor Bradley - good on the ball, a bit of a physical presence, smart in attack - although hes a bit slow off the mark that would worry me against some PL wingers. Was excellent today aside from their goal, if not for Fabinho hes probably man of the match for me.

Job done. Lets try and win this one.
NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:57:44 pm
Please don't say nobody heard the Gerrard's song. It's on my TV.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,160
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:57:51 pm
Thought it was a sloppy performance, but that's understandable with so many players missing/just coming back.  Would've been a much trickier game had we been away from home.

Bradley was very good, and Gordon had a solid first half and great goal.  Morton looked stronger and more confident as the game went on.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,682
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:57:53 pm
Good to see some of the youngsters and even better to twat 4 goals in against the absolute shower of shite which are the Shrewsbury fans. Bunch of fucking inbreds.
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:57:57 pm
Nice to see so many of the kids get a run out.  A nice mix with the dominant central defence pairing as that's generally been where we've struggled when we've named young line-ups.

The game improved massively towards the end when Shrewsbury came out of their shells a bit.  That said, you can see why they didn't do it earlier!
Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,135
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:58:07 pm
4-1 and it couldn't have been much better. Lots of kids got to play, we didn't let their goal bother us, Gordon with a goal, Firmino back with one of his goals and we are in the next round. Then of course Fabinho with two goals. Only slight concern is Robertson. Hope he's alright, it looked nasty that tackle.
        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,282
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:58:10 pm
All good.

Some nice goals, hopefully no injuries (Robbo?!), and some needed minutes for a few.

Even the absolute misery and his even more miserable co-commentaror doing commentary on tv over ere (world feed I presume) couldnt spoil that.

 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:58:16 pm
Was a bit nervy for large spells of the game but I'm happy that many youngsters got more first team action.
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:58:30 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 03:55:39 pm
Hopefully Robbos injury is not serious - its the last thing we need right now
Obviously hope it isn't serious as well but genuinely might be the only position we have senior cover for at the moment. Definitely a few other positions we could do without an injury to!

Comfortable second half. Didn't really need to push ourselves and plenty academy players got a run out. Good game

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,406
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:59:30 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 03:55:47 pm
Solid. Those commentators were absolute twats though (particularly the thinly veiled racism from one of them towards Konate)

Agree they were horrible twats but not sure what you're referring to there mate?
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,659
  • SPQR
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:59:38 pm
Bless the Shrewsbury fans. It's almost as if they think that we care about what they sing whereas in reality most of us forgot they even existed as a club until the draw was made.
unknownuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,283
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:59:49 pm
Job done, great to see fab score. Hope Robbo is ok.
Shrews fans can fuck off with them singing the gerrard song and all.
Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,738
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:59:56 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:55:31 pm
Score line really flatters us, I mean I know we had a lot of the ball but it wasn't a 4-1 game. We constantly played ourselves into trouble at the back. Least we took our opportunities well.

Great to see Firmino back.

Well is Fab for 2 goals well taken.


You're too kind


:lmao :lmao


We were, understandably of course, shite


:lmao :lmao


BTW, Not sure if if it was the TV crew playing silly buggers but I've not heard Anfield sound so subdued ever
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,282
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 03:59:56 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:57:44 pm
Please don't say nobody heard the Gerrard's song. It's on my TV.

Shrewsbury fans, as gormless as about every other set of fans in England.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:00:19 pm
The commentary on the Stream was doing my head in. The Co commentator sounded as if he were at a funeral.
Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,594
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:00:39 pm
A bit of a bore to be honest. But at least some of the kids acquitted themselves well. Really liked the maturity of the performance from them, played with more poise than some of the senior players. A little end product helps also.
kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:01:24 pm
Shrewsbury travelling support singing about Gerrard slipping. ;D I mean, the guy is bigger than your whole club will ever be, but go on.

Was fucking funny to see Fab smash in a goal to shut them up quickly.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,072
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:01:31 pm
pretty comfortable throughout and mainly played at a walking pace so all good.
alf a pound of braeburns!

McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,495
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:01:35 pm
Not sure why people are saying we we lucky or undeserved. Sloppy passes in the first half granted, but total control after that. 4-1 win with shrewsbury having 2 shots and 17% possession.
DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,926
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:01:37 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 03:57:00 pm
The FA Cup: good in theory, fairly fucking tedious in practice. Well done to get this out of the way under difficult circumstances.
Yeah, this, 100%. Has become a tawdry affair full of kicking and booting, with commentators hungry for a 'giant killing' and referees complicit in levelling the playing field. You just want to get through to the later rounds where decent games can be played. Today Liverpool played 5 youth players and some of their second string. Still Shrewsbury sat deep and refused to make a game of it. So boring. And then at the end as they were clearly losing, they began booting players. Dogshit.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,980
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:02:04 pm
Football fans are football fans, just forget about it we are through.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,406
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:02:23 pm
Quote from: redalways on Today at 04:00:19 pm
The commentary on the Stream was doing my head in. The Co commentator sounded as if he were at a funeral.

Anyone else catch him muttering under his breath 'knew that would happen' after Bobby scored our 3rd? ;D

The commentators were biased enough today to make Tyler and Neville blush.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,675
  • Sound
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:02:28 pm
Did anyone hear the helmet on the bet365 stream, imagine having to sit next to that for 90 minutes
12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,468
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:02:34 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:58:10 pm
All good.

Some nice goals, hopefully no injuries (Robbo?!), and some needed minutes for a few.

Even the absolute misery and his even more miserable co-commentaror doing commentary on tv over ere (world feed I presume) couldnt spoil that.

Were they the ones who called Klopps record in the FA cup shocking?
Right pair of dopey sods
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:02:45 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:55:31 pm
Score line really flatters us, I mean I know we had a lot of the ball but it wasn't a 4-1 game. We constantly played ourselves into trouble at the back. Least we took our opportunities well.

Great to see Firmino back.

Well is Fab for 2 goals well taken.

just more clinical. could have been 5 or 6 if we took our chances. there are games where we had 20 shots and 1 point. thats football isn't it.

the high line we play means we will get into trouble but we mostly will bail ourselves out of it as our team defending is pretty solid. konate is such a front foot defender its crazy that snuffs out any sort of danger at the half way line.

honestly thought is going to be a tough game when we go down. the young guns are pretty decent bunch aren't they.

shrewsbury didnt offer much of a threat other than long balls and the officiating was pretty ok considering what we have come to expect when it comes to the "magic of the cup"
StL-Dono

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • American Red since 1986
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:02:45 pm
Any thoughts on why Jones played so timidly?  Seemed very uncharacteristic, but maybe it's just the result of not getting much match time for a long while. 
MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:02:48 pm
Quote from: redalways on Today at 04:00:19 pm
The commentary on the Stream was doing my head in. The Co commentator sounded as if he were at a funeral.
Yes, who were they? Dreadful. "Liverpool are always easy to get at" etc. Very negative. He hadn't a clue
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,428
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:02:51 pm
Enjoyed that. Mostly comfortable performance aside from the five minute spell in the run up to their goal where our back five made countless sloppy mistakes.

Bradley and Morton both looked very fit, continuing to contribute and compete for the full 90. Bradley had an especially good game, playing a big part in two goals. Enjoys a sliding tackle too. I suspect he's just made it easier for the club to sanction Neco getting the move/loan that he wants for minutes next season.

Gordon put in some lovely touches, and clearly has excellent technique. COuldn't quite weave it all together for extended spells, but did great to score and shows he can contribute even when not massively involved. Once he tired around 50 or so minutes his decision making really dropped off, but looked smart enough before fatigue set in
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,160
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:02:52 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:01:37 pm
Yeah, this, 100%. Has become a tawdry affair full of kicking and booting, with commentators hungry for a 'giant killing' and referees complicit in levelling the playing field. You just want to get through to the later rounds where decent games can be played. Today Liverpool played 5 youth players and some of their second string. Still Shrewsbury sat deep and refused to make a game of it. So boring. And then at the end as they were clearly losing, they began booting players. Dogshit.

Why would they come out and play?  They would've been torn apart.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,980
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:03:35 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 04:02:45 pm
Any thoughts on why Jones played so timidly?  Seemed very uncharacteristic, but maybe it's just the result of not getting much match time for a long while.

He's been out for a while, it does take time for them to get their rhythm back.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,675
  • Sound
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:03:46 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 04:02:45 pm
Any thoughts on why Jones played so timidly?  Seemed very uncharacteristic, but maybe it's just the result of not getting much match time for a long while. 

Thought he was very poor today
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,896
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:03:49 pm
The ref had a good game ?!
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,489
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:03:57 pm
Fans of clubs like Shrewsbury are always going to come and sing banter songs at Anfield. The decent-sized group of fans walking through Liverpool singing fuck the 96 though - different story. These are grown men. Pathetic.
rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,378
  • Dutch Class
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:04:07 pm
Never in doubt. Good outing by Morton and Bradley too
12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,468
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:04:13 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:59:56 pm
Shrewsbury fans, as gormless as about every other set of fans in England.

Tory voting serfs.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,687
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:04:20 pm
Job done. Loved Konate's reaction and laugh when celebrating with the group after Fab's second goal :D
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,778
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:04:58 pm
Any live stream to the draw?
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,282
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:05:05 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 04:02:45 pm
Any thoughts on why Jones played so timidly?  Seemed very uncharacteristic, but maybe it's just the result of not getting much match time for a long while.


he was injured for a good while, so not that he wasnt getting played.

Probably lacking in confidence, having an eye injury like that is likely quite a scary situation.

Good for him today to just get the minutes under his belt.

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • JFT97
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
Today at 04:05:20 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:57:44 pm
Please don't say nobody heard the Gerrard's song. It's on my TV.

EFL fan set mentality, wasnt surprised to hear it to be honest.

Was good to see some of the younger players today and Jones getting more mins on the pitch.
CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 3 vs 1
« Reply #119 on: Today at 04:05:31 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:59:30 pm
Agree they were horrible twats but not sure what you're referring to there mate?

Saying Konate can't defend but he is very athletically gifted. Firstly, its fucking bollocks (his technique is exceptional and is a very sound defender), secondly it feeds into the common racial trope to reduce black players to their physical attributes.
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.
