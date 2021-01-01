« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Shrewsbury Utdoh 27, Gordon 33  (Read 922 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
FAC: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Shrewsbury Utdoh 27, Gordon 33
« on: Today at 12:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on January  7, 2022, 12:14:16 pm
Well it looks like this game is going ahead on Sunday regardless of Covid and injuries.

It's a shame it's come to this as it tends to de value even more an already de valued FA Cup 3rd Round which because of my advancing years was in my younger days one of the highlights of the season.

We have neither a manager nor assistant manager available for this fixture and its anybody's guess what sort of team we put out.

SHREWSBURY TOWN.

Is is Shrewsbury or Shroosbury I don't know the correct pronunciation but I know we have played them 3 times previously all FA cup.

games

Date   Result   Stadium   Competition
4 February 2020   1 - 0   Anfield   FA Cup 4th round replay
26 January 2020   2 - 2   New Meadow   FA Cup 4th round
18 February 1996   4 - 0   Gay Meadow   FA Cup 4th round

All fairly recent. 1996 we won easy. A couple of years ago they took us to a replay.

Regardless of the team we field we should still have too much.

They are currently 14th in league one having won 8 out of 25 games.

To get to the 3rd round they've defeated Stratford Town and Carlisle United.

Their manager is Steve Cotterill who has managed various clubs through his career. He's also recovered from quite a serious bout of COVID which hospitalised him. Hopefully he is fully recovered.


FA CUP 3Rd Round

As I said earlier this was once a big day in the calendar.

In my memory I recall the games in the snow in the 80s against Luton. Beating Swansea 8-0. The game at Blackburn we're we equalised with help of a ball girl causing Jimmy Hill to go mad. Recall losing to Bristol City and Burnley with Djimi T scoring a classic own goal.

I'm going to the game and am looking forward to it.

We played Everton and beat them with our reserves a couple of years back so hopefully we will be similarly entertained.

It will be good to watch us play again and for a few hours at least forget about off field issues.









« Last Edit: Today at 02:35:17 pm by jillc »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:19:24 pm »
 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:54:05 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:59:41 pm »
Teams are out at a sunny Anfield
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:02:17 pm »
0 underway, the reds attacking the Spion Kop in the first half.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:06:24 pm »
4 early pressure from the reds, a corner and then crosses from Bradley
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,730
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:12:25 pm »
Seeing plenty of the ball down the left but not sure what to do with it
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:13:08 pm »
12 my stream switched to the West Ham match.

Still 0-0 though. Free kick out wide to the reds, headed wide by Konate
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,966
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:14:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:13:08 pm
12 my stream switched to the West Ham match.

Still 0-0 though. Free kick out wide to the reds, headed wide by Konate

Weird moment.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:15:30 pm »
15 Gordon hauled down in the area, no penalty.

Should have been I reckon
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,730
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:15:47 pm »
I've seen those given Tepid (as one of ours is tripped in the box)
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:19:31 pm »
18 Gordon has loooed bright, but I think we want him getting it 15 m further up the pitch
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,730
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:20:57 pm »
Decent attempt that by Gordon.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:21:38 pm »
20 left footed shot by Gordon turned behind at the near post for a corner

The corner goes over the headed of Konate who had lept like a salmon
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:24:25 pm »
23 free kick out on the left VVD heads over
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:27:31 pm »
26 decent Shrewsbury cross right across goal, but they get no one near it
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,730
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:27:52 pm »
Not sure why Konate stopped running there.

Good goal for the Shrews though
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:28:38 pm »
27 0-1

Ogbeta's cross from the left and Udoh slides in to score.

Konate could have stopped that. Totally against the fun of play.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,730
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:29:37 pm »
Jurgen looks non-plussed
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,966
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shrewsbury Utdoh 27
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:30:19 pm »
The back line is probably our strongest part of the team currently and by the sound of it they need to get a grip.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,730
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC: Liverpool vs Shrewsbury
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:31:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:28:38 pm
27 0-1

Ogbeta's cross from the left and Udoh slides in to score.

Konate could have stopped that. Totally against the fun of play.




That said, we haven't looked particularly threatening either
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shrewsbury Utdoh 27
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:31:57 pm »
30 corner to Shrewsbury, worked with two and its offside
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shrewsbury Utdoh 27
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:33:44 pm »
32 Jones shoots over from 20 yards
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,833
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shrewsbury Utdoh 27
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:34:13 pm »
33 1-1 Gordon !

Cross by Bradley, Gordon takes it, turns and fires home.

Really nice goal that
« Last Edit: Today at 02:35:49 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,966
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Shrewsbury Utdoh 27
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 02:31:23 pm
Fix the score will ya  ;D

Just as I do, it changes!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,730
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Shrewsbury Utdoh 27’
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:35:39 pm »
Lovely move between Bradley and Gordon - well controlled and a superb finish at the end by Gordon
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 