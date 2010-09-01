Poll

Best Simpsons Episode. Season Five

Homer's Barbershop Quartet (I doubt my son or daughter is that stupid.)
13 (11.8%)
Cape Feare (BART YOU WANNA SEE MY NEW CHAINSAW AND HOCKEY MASK)
18 (16.4%)
Homer Goes to College (NEEEEEERD)
11 (10%)
Rosebud (Oh,a head bag. Those are chock full of.... heady goodness)
6 (5.5%)
Treehouse of Horror 4 (I'd sell my soul for a donut)
2 (1.8%)
Marge of the Lam (Marjorie please, I enjoy all the meats of our cultural stew. Ah ballet)
0 (0%)
Barts Inner Child (Tramampolne, Trabopoline!)
2 (1.8%)
Boy Scouts 'n the Hood (Twenty Dollars can buy many peanuts)
0 (0%)
The Last Temptation of Homer (I guess we'll be going down together. I mean, getting off together. I mean...)
4 (3.6%)
$pringfield [Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling] (Marge, for the first time in our marriage I can finally look down my nose at you. You have a gambling problem)
8 (7.3%)
Homer the Vigilante (It seems that the cat has been caught... by the very person that was trying to catch him. How ironic)
2 (1.8%)
Bart Gets Famous (I didn't do it)
3 (2.7%)
Homer and Apu (Who needs the Kwik-E-Mart?)
6 (5.5%)
Lisa vs Malibu Stacey (Hello Smithers. You're quite good at turning me on)
2 (1.8%)
Deep Space Homer (And I, for one, welcome our new insect overlords)
10 (9.1%)
Homer Loves Flanders (Men, there's a little crippled boy sitting in the hospital who wants you to win this game. I know because I crippled him myself to inspire you.)
2 (1.8%)
Bart Gets an Elephant (Keeping him chained up in the backyard is cruel. Pulling on his tail is cruel. Yelling in his ears is cruel. Everything is cruel. So, excuse me if I'm cruel!)
5 (4.5%)
Burns' Heir (Homer Simpson doesn't say b'oh he says d'oh)
2 (1.8%)
Sweet Seymour Skinner's Baadasssss Song (I call it Billy and the Clone-o-Saurus.)
2 (1.8%)
The Boy Who Knew Too Much (Come back here! I'm not through demeaning you.)
8 (7.3%)
Lady Bouvier's Lover (If he marries your mother, Marge, we'll be brother and sister! And our kids will be horrible freak things with pink skin, no overbites, and five fingers on each hand)
0 (0%)
Secrets of a Successful Marriage (if this doesn't get your motor running, my name isn't Homer J. Simpson)
4 (3.6%)

Total Members Voted: 27

Voting closes: January 13, 2022, 11:49:19 am

Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« on: January 8, 2022, 11:49:19 am »
Okay I have to admit, this is the hardest season for me to pick from. I can't pick out a bad episode. Last season I wanted to change my vote so now you can change your votes if you are convinced otherwise by the chat below.

Season One - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351126.0 we had wins for Crepes of Wrath and Krusty Gets Busted, with no votes for the poor babysitter bandit in Some Enchanted Evening.

Season Two - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351147.0 with five votes a piece we had a close run thing, eventually being won by Bart The Daredevil and One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish, with three episodes getting the famous nil points.

Season Three - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351172.0 we had a runaway winner with Homer At The Bat (contender for GOAT?) followed up by Flaming Moes. Two episodes got no love this time round, with Saturdays of Thunder and Treehouse of Horror 2 being rejected. Ha-ha.

Season Four - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351183.0 was the hardest for me to pick from so far, and perhaps the best season to date as shown by the increase in voters. Marge vs The Monorail took 30 votes and runner up was Last Exit To Springfield.

So get voting my fellow B-Sharps and let us know why below!
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #1 on: January 8, 2022, 12:33:01 pm »
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #2 on: January 8, 2022, 12:46:29 pm »
Agh too many difficult decisions, genuinely can't even begin to decide which ones to pick. Too many good episodes here; Boy Scouts in the Hood, Burns' Heir, Secrets of a Successful Marriage, Homer Loves Mindy, Gamblor, Homer Loves Flanders, Rosebud, Homer Goes to College, Bart's Inner Child at least. This is going to be tough.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #3 on: January 8, 2022, 02:00:58 pm »
Cape Feare
Homer's Barbershop Quartet
Homer Goes to College
The Boy Who Knew Too Much
Secrets of a Successful Marriage

Probably in that order for me. So much quality though, it's just ridiculous :lmao I think the cat burgler one is the only episode that I don't rate at all.

Cape Feare is one of the best episodes ever but I've always loved the Babershop Quartet even if I'm only still picking up on some of the Beatles references ;D
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #4 on: January 8, 2022, 02:42:48 pm »
Not necessarily in this order, I'd have

Cape Feare
Rosebud
Mindy
Deep Space Homer
The boy who knew too much

but there are a handful of other classics.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #5 on: January 8, 2022, 03:00:32 pm »
homer
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #6 on: January 8, 2022, 04:13:47 pm »
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #7 on: January 8, 2022, 05:31:38 pm »
There's a lot of consistently good episodes, but Cape Feare is definitely the pick of them.

Remember, your name is Homer Thompson.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #8 on: January 8, 2022, 06:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January  8, 2022, 05:31:38 pm
There's a lot of consistently good episodes, but Cape Feare is definitely the pick of them.

Remember, your name is Homer Thompson.

I think hes taking to you
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:43:16 am »
Homer's Barbershop Quartet
Homer Goes to College
Rosebud
The Last Temptation of Homer
$pringfield [Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling]

My favourite season, and an almost impossible choice beyond Rosebud and College, my two favourite episodes of the entire catalogue. Rosebud is where The Simpsons peaked in terms of surrealism, plus it had "I'm Mr Burns, blah blah blah", and sublime comic timing like Burns's "overpowered by an infant, what could be more humiliating?". College was just non-stop hilarity... "why does it have to be zany?"
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:31:43 am »
You can literally pick the top 5 at the top of the list they are that good.

Obviously the best is Cape Feare, quickly followed by Homer Goes to College.

My other 3 are ‘Barbershop Quartet, Rosebud and an underrated episode, Deep Space Homer.

Is this the best season? 4 more seasons left to prove otherwise but I think it might be.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:56:16 pm »
Cape feare was really part of season 4. It got shunted to season 5 by the network, so was written by the original writing/directing team of whom many left at the end of series 4.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:44:44 pm »
Cape Feare and Rosebud are clearly the pick of the bunch. Two of the greatest episodes in the show's history. I also went with Homer's Barbershop Quartet, Lisa vs. Malibu Stacey and Bart's Inner Child. And I just realized I forgot The Boy Who Knew Too Much (sigh)
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:25:19 pm »
Skip Rosebud every time. Just find it boring
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:20:52 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:25:19 pm
Skip Rosebud every time. Just find it boring

It's chock full of heady goodness
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:22:17 pm »
Bart gets an Elephant is also a great episode, but one that doesnt get played on TV very often.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:22:39 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:25:19 pm
Skip Rosebud every time. Just find it boring

It's quite educational actually. I learned where ice comes from through that episode, for example.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:31:35 pm »
I didn't vote for it either but surprised Marge on the Lam has no votes. I haven't seen Thelma and Louise but still find that episode great. A lot of blue hair? What a freak! ;D
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:52:03 pm »
Tonight on McGarnagle: McGarnagle is framed for a crime he didn't commit and only one witness can clear his name, a little sissy boy who's to scaaaared to come forward.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:31:35 pm
I didn't vote for it either but surprised Marge on the Lam has no votes. I haven't seen Thelma and Louise but still find that episode great. A lot of blue hair? What a freak! ;D

What kind of slime would I marry?
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:05:08 pm »
I was close to voting for that one just for "my precious antique cans" and Lionel Hutz babysitting.

Also, ill be running two semi finals with one episode from each season against each other, top six go to the final. Choosing favourites from the absolute cream of TV would just be too difficult
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 10:05:08 pm
Lionel Hutz babysitting.

You mean Miguel Sanchez.
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:07:22 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 07:52:03 pm
Tonight on McGarnagle: McGarnagle is framed for a crime he didn't commit and only one witness can clear his name, a little sissy boy who's to scaaaared to come forward.

Hey. I'm trying to eat lunch here
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:28:57 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:25:19 pm
Skip Rosebud every time. Just find it boring

"Have ScouserFatFart killed."
"Uh, sir, that isn-"
"I SAID DO IT!"
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:26:25 am »
Bart Gets Famous deserves more love then its getting, but another one where you could easily pick any of 10 episodes.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 5 Poll
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:56:26 am »
Homer in space is up there for me with the top two.
