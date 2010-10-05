Best Simpsons Episode. Season Five
- Homer's Barbershop Quartet (I doubt my son or daughter is that stupid.)
11 (11.6%)
- Cape Feare (BART YOU WANNA SEE MY NEW CHAINSAW AND HOCKEY MASK)
16 (16.8%)
- Homer Goes to College (NEEEEEERD)
10 (10.5%)
- Rosebud (Oh,a head bag. Those are chock full of.... heady goodness)
6 (6.3%)
- Treehouse of Horror 4 (I'd sell my soul for a donut)
2 (2.1%)
- Marge of the Lam (Marjorie please, I enjoy all the meats of our cultural stew. Ah ballet)
- 0 (0%)
- Barts Inner Child (Tramampolne, Trabopoline!)
2 (2.1%)
- Boy Scouts 'n the Hood (Twenty Dollars can buy many peanuts)
- 0 (0%)
- The Last Temptation of Homer (I guess we'll be going down together. I mean, getting off together. I mean...)
4 (4.2%)
- $pringfield [Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling] (Marge, for the first time in our marriage I can finally look down my nose at you. You have a gambling problem)
6 (6.3%)
- Homer the Vigilante (It seems that the cat has been caught... by the very person that was trying to catch him. How ironic)
2 (2.1%)
- Bart Gets Famous (I didn't do it)
2 (2.1%)
- Homer and Apu (Who needs the Kwik-E-Mart?)
5 (5.3%)
- Lisa vs Malibu Stacey (Hello Smithers. You're quite good at turning me on)
2 (2.1%)
- Deep Space Homer (And I, for one, welcome our new insect overlords)
7 (7.4%)
- Homer Loves Flanders (Men, there's a little crippled boy sitting in the hospital who wants you to win this game. I know because I crippled him myself to inspire you.)
2 (2.1%)
- Bart Gets an Elephant (Keeping him chained up in the backyard is cruel. Pulling on his tail is cruel. Yelling in his ears is cruel. Everything is cruel. So, excuse me if I'm cruel!)
4 (4.2%)
- Burns' Heir (Homer Simpson doesn't say b'oh he says d'oh)
2 (2.1%)
- Sweet Seymour Skinner's Baadasssss Song (I call it Billy and the Clone-o-Saurus.)
2 (2.1%)
- The Boy Who Knew Too Much (Come back here! I'm not through demeaning you.)
7 (7.4%)
- Lady Bouvier's Lover (If he marries your mother, Marge, we'll be brother and sister! And our kids will be horrible freak things with pink skin, no overbites, and five fingers on each hand)
- 0 (0%)
- Secrets of a Successful Marriage (if this doesn't get your motor running, my name isn't Homer J. Simpson)
3 (3.2%)
Total Members Voted: 24
Voting closes: January 13, 2022, 11:49:19 am